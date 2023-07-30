No. 13 - CohnReznick LLP

cohnreznick.com

707 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 4950, Los Angeles, CA 90017

21600 Oxnard St. Suite 700, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 78
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 183
  • Total number of employees: 208

Headquarters: New York

Year established: 1919

Offices firmwide: 29

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, M&A, Internal Audit, Estate Planning

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Top Local Executive: Kash Hussain, Office Managing Partner - Los Angeles / Woodland Hills