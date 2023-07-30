No. 13 - CohnReznick LLP
707 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 4950, Los Angeles, CA 90017
21600 Oxnard St. Suite 700, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 78
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 183
- Total number of employees: 208
Headquarters: New York
Year established: 1919
Offices firmwide: 29
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, M&A, Internal Audit, Estate Planning
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Top Local Executive: Kash Hussain, Office Managing Partner - Los Angeles / Woodland Hills