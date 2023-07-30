No. 24 - Kallman + Logan and Co. LLP

Share

klcocpas.com

125 S. Barrington Place, Los Angeles, CA 90049

15206 Ventura Blvd. Suite 308, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 23
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 36
  • Total number of employees: 42

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year established: 1997

Offices firmwide: 2

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, M&A, Estate Planning, Litigation Support, Valuations, Trusts

Industries served: Entertainment, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Frances Kallman, Managing Partner