No. 24 - Kallman + Logan and Co. LLP
125 S. Barrington Place, Los Angeles, CA 90049
15206 Ventura Blvd. Suite 308, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 23
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 36
- Total number of employees: 42
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year established: 1997
Offices firmwide: 2
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, M&A, Estate Planning, Litigation Support, Valuations, Trusts
Industries served: Entertainment, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate
Top Local Executive: Frances Kallman, Managing Partner