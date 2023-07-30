No. 25 - Withum
16830 Ventura Blvd. Suite 501, Encino, CA 91436
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 21
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 43
- Total number of employees: 54
Headquarters: Princeton, N.J.
Year established: 1974
Offices firmwide: 24
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, M&A, Internal Audit, Estate Planning
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech, Please Visit Our Website For A Full List.
Top Local Executive: Christopher L. Passmore, Partner in Charge, Encino Office