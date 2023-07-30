No. 5 - KPMG

550 S. Hope St. Suite 1500, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 197
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 1,266
  • Total number of employees: 1,409

Headquarters: New York

Year established: 1897

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, M&A, Internal Audit

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Michelle Wroan, Los Angeles office managing partner