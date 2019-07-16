Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information

COVID-19 Vaccines

California

Anti-vaccine and alt-right groups team up to stoke fears of COVID-19 vaccine

STOCKTON, CA - DECEMBER 10, 2020 - Stockton business owners make their statement for keeping their businesses open and call for local government to declare Stockton a "sanctuary city" for businesses on the steps of City Hall In Stockton on December 10, 2020. Faced with a dire shortage of hospitals beds, health officials announced Saturday a large swath of the Central Valley, which included San Joaquin County, and the vast region of Southern California to be placed under a sweeping new lockdown. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Part of California’s anti-vaccine movement has expanded its reach during the pandemic. Now it is focused on new COVID-19 vaccines, and working with others to sow government mistrust.

World & Nation

Pence and top congressional leaders receive COVID-19 vaccines

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. Karen Pence, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also participated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Vice President Mike Pence gets the coronavirus vaccine during a White House event aimed at convincing skeptical Americans that the vaccines are safe.

California

The wealthy scramble for COVID-19 vaccines: ‘If I donate $25,000 ... would that help me?’

Victorville, CA - December 17: Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Desert Valley Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Victorville, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Concierge doctors are stocking up with ultra-low-temperature freezers and are being inundated with calls from well-heeled clients looking for an edge in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tracking the coronavirus in California
Noticias en español

World & Nation

Some states, including California, say vaccine allotments cut for next week

FILE - Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution.

Movies

‘Euphoric’ Ian McKellen celebrates getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran film actor Ian McKellen

After his first dose, actor Ian McKellen encouraged others to get the COVID-19 vaccine: “We all have a part to play in the fight against coronavirus.”

California

Next in line for California’s COVID-19 vaccine? Teachers and first responders, panel says

ORANGE, CA - DECEMBER 16: Erik Mara, a respiratory therapist at UCI Health, receives a Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered by UCI Health Registered Nurse Pam Samuelson, to its highest-risk frontline clinicians at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in Orange, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Workers in education and childcare, emergency services and agriculture should receive COVID-19 vaccinations next, a state panel recommends.

Science

Moderna vaccine set for emergency use authorization with FDA advisory panel’s endorsement

FILE - A man stands outside an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. A second COVID-19 vaccine moved closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 as government experts convened for a final public review of its safety and effectiveness. The shot from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health is urgently needed as the country continues to record ever-higher numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths ahead of more holiday travel and family gatherings. FDA's OK is expected shortly after the all-day meeting concludes. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, file)

An FDA advisory panel overwhelmingly recommends a second COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna and the NIH, for emergency use.

World & Nation

‘I don’t intend to experiment on my body’: Russia’s vaccine rollout draws mixed response

A Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. While excitement and enthusiasm greeted the Western-developed coronavirus vaccine when it was rolled out, the Russian-made serum has received a mixed response, with reports of empty Moscow clinics in the first days of the rollout. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Excitement greeted the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine when it was rolled out, but a Russian shot has received a mixed response, even on home soil.

Science

Health officials track safety issues as COVID-19 vaccines roll out

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

As COVID-19 vaccinations roll out, health authorities are keeping close watch for any unexpected side effects, including serious allergic reactions.
California

Will COVID-19 vaccine scams target L.A. residents next?

UCLA nurse Eunice Lee prepares a syringe of a Covid-19 vaccine for health care workers at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Los Angeles city officials worry that residents could be the next target of fraudsters peddling the promise of a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus and Pandemic

