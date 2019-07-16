Latest Headlines
Part of California’s anti-vaccine movement has expanded its reach during the pandemic. Now it is focused on new COVID-19 vaccines, and working with others to sow government mistrust.
Vice President Mike Pence gets the coronavirus vaccine during a White House event aimed at convincing skeptical Americans that the vaccines are safe.
The wealthy scramble for COVID-19 vaccines: ‘If I donate $25,000 ... would that help me?’
Concierge doctors are stocking up with ultra-low-temperature freezers and are being inundated with calls from well-heeled clients looking for an edge in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution.
After his first dose, actor Ian McKellen encouraged others to get the COVID-19 vaccine: “We all have a part to play in the fight against coronavirus.”
Next in line for California’s COVID-19 vaccine? Teachers and first responders, panel says
Workers in education and childcare, emergency services and agriculture should receive COVID-19 vaccinations next, a state panel recommends.
An FDA advisory panel overwhelmingly recommends a second COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna and the NIH, for emergency use.
‘I don’t intend to experiment on my body’: Russia’s vaccine rollout draws mixed response
Excitement greeted the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine when it was rolled out, but a Russian shot has received a mixed response, even on home soil.
As COVID-19 vaccinations roll out, health authorities are keeping close watch for any unexpected side effects, including serious allergic reactions.
Los Angeles city officials worry that residents could be the next target of fraudsters peddling the promise of a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
