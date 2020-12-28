Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Data & Graphics

Tracking the coronavirus in California

The Chicano Moratorium 50 years Later

The events and emotions of the Chicano Moratorium still reverberate in L.A.’s Latino community 50 years later.

L.A. police killings: Tracking D.A. decisions since 2004

L.A. police killings: Tracking D.A. decisions since 2004

The most comprehensive database of investigations of Los Angeles County police killings ever made public.

L.A.'s coast was once a DDT dumping ground. No one could see it — until now

Image of a discarded barrel of DDT sitting 3,000 feet deep on the ocean floor near Santa Catalina Island.

L.A.'s coast was once a DDT dumping ground. No one could see it — until now

A new generation of scientists have uncovered barrels containing DDT, a toxic pesticide banned decades ago, dumped into the deep ocean.

101 restaurants, dishes, and people who define how we eat.

Photo showing Los Angeles Times' 101 Best logo overtop food

101 restaurants, dishes, and people who define how we eat.

Where can you afford to rent in Southern California?

Where can you afford to rent in Southern California?

Economists say you shouldn’t spend more than 30% of your earnings on rental costs. Using Zillow data, we mapped out the state’s rental market. Use this tool to see where you can afford to live.

The literary life of Octavia E. Butler

The literary life of Octavia E. Butler

How local libraries shaped a sci-fi legend

California air travel plunged after the coronavirus. But by how much?

Total departures from commercial California airports

California air travel plunged after the coronavirus. But by how much?

Air travel has fallen dramatically since the novel coronavirus prompted social distancing and travel restrictions earlier this year, reducing the flights each week from major airports across the globe.

California’s Democratic primary: How did your neighborhood vote?

2020 California primary election results by precinct

California’s Democratic primary: How did your neighborhood vote?

Though it will take weeks to finish the final tally, the votes counted so far show Bernie Sanders won the California primary. As results trickle in, The Times is assembling the most complete map possible of block-by-block results from the state’s 58 counties. Only election-day tallies for 28 counties are out so far. This page will update until the count ends in April.
