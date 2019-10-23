Advertisement
It’s not just a matter of wrapping your newfound plant in newspaper and bringing it home. If you’re arriving from a foreign country — or even another state — you need to play by the rules.
This is the earliest Tomatomania has started in its 30-year-plus history, with 11 sales events scheduled between Santa Barbara and San Diego counties.
Gardeners: There’s so much to do outdoors right now. No need to wait for Spring. Let’s get started.
L.A. gardening events in February include sales of orchids (Westminster Mall), camellias and bonsai (both at the Huntington).
Tasty ground cherries and goldenberries deserve room in your garden. They’re easy to grow in the garden or in pots, and prolific producers.
On a beautiful day, nothing beats the botanical gardens at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. There’s something for everyone.
Celery is today’s star vegetable. Here’s how to grow your own at home for taller stalks and more robust taste.
There’s so much to do in the Southern California garden right now, such as creating water-saving berms -- called hügel berms -- in your backyard.
Garden-related events include workshops in soil building and
Artist Jessica Rath imagines human-sized bumblebee nests at Rath’s “fruiting bodies” exhibit at Descanso Gardens.
Upcoming gardening events include a camellia celebration, L.A. Arboretum’s lantern sculptures fest, a native landscaping talk and a succulents show.
January is prime pruning time for roses and fruit trees in Southern California.
If you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention, email jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — at least three weeks in advance — and we may include it.
A disease that destroys citrus has been detected in San Bernardino County, expanding an already large quarantine area aimed at keeping the malady from hitting groves in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
