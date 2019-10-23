Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info

Gardening

Advertisement
Latest Headlines
Travel
Finding out what plants you can bring back to California requires some digging
plant lady_1
Travel
Finding out what plants you can bring back to California requires some digging
It’s not just a matter of wrapping your newfound plant in newspaper and bringing it home. If you’re arriving from a foreign country — or even another state — you need to play by the rules.
More
Load More
Most Read
Advertisement
Newsletters
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Advertisement