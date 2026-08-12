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The story of how L.A. steadily lost much of its homegrown industry to other locales is a tale of hubris, escalating costs, political inaction and fierce competition from states and countries hungry for a piece of the Hollywood pie.
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This Emmy-nominated show is Hollywood’s ‘Little Engine That Could,’ championing production in L.A.
HBO Max’s Emmy Award-winning drama has become a much-needed boost for Hollywood after much of the local film and TV industry migrated to regions offering more generous tax rebates.
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‘This is a complete decimation.’ Why family businesses that built Hollywood are closing
Dozens of family businesses that serve Hollywood have closed down in recent years, squeezed by a historic falloff in local production activity.