@latimesplants on instagram

A cruise ship that carried a passenger who died of COVID-19 is held off San Francisco. Meanwhile, the city reports its first coronavirus cases.

Fears of contracting the deadly virus has yet to penetrate the psyche of Las Vegas’ tourists and gamblers, but the same cannot be said of those working in sin city

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus after a California man died after falling ill with the virus while on a cruise ship.

Why does the coronavirus prompt dire warnings from the CDC about quarantines, school closures and other disruptions when we face flu season each year?

California’s governor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, shortly after the first coronavirus death in the state was announced.

A lack of rain in February ensures there won’t be a superbloom this year, but with rain in the forecast, should we get our hopes up? Also, more on the coronavirus and Real ID.

Newsletter: Has playing for the Lakers changed Anthony Davis?

