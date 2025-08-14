News
Headlines
A Palestinian home kitchen reopens in Watts to help families in Gaza
Aug. 14, 2025
Once a symbol of Palestinian identity, a Syrian city struggles to rise again
Aug. 9, 2025
Dozens killed seeking aid in Gaza as Israel weighs further military action
Aug. 6, 2025
What to know as Israel considers reoccupying Gaza in what would be a major escalation of the war
Aug. 6, 2025
Hezbollah threatens to resume firing missiles at Israel if it intensifies operations in Lebanon
Aug. 5, 2025
A father’s grief and a nation’s hope: Lebanon awaits justice 5 years after Beirut blast
Aug. 4, 2025
Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September, the prime minister says
July 30, 2025
U.N. conference backs two-state solution, calls on Israel to commit to a Palestinian state
July 29, 2025
Israelis rebuff Trump, insisting images of starvation in Gaza are ‘fake’
July 28, 2025
More
World & Nation
A Syrian American returned to Syria to aid his ailing father. He was executed in sectarian violence
July 26, 2025
World & Nation
‘Kill them all’: Sectarian violence turns Syrian city into a slaughterhouse
July 25, 2025
World & Nation
Israel bombs Damascus military HQ as sectarian strife rages in Syria
July 16, 2025
World & Nation
News Analysis: Israel declared triumph, but Iran’s nuclear future still looms
July 5, 2025
World & Nation
Early assessment says Iran’s nuclear sites damaged but not destroyed
June 24, 2025
World & Nation
U.S. enters Israel’s war with Iran, striking 3 Iranian nuclear sites
June 22, 2025
World & Nation
‘Death race’ for food: Hundreds killed in Gaza aid chaos
June 20, 2025
World & Nation
From fatwas to ‘Fortnite’: Saudi Arabia’s $38-billion play to rule esports
June 9, 2025
World & Nation
Trump’s Middle East trip produced little for Palestinians
May 18, 2025
World & Nation
Trump returns to the Middle East with tech titans, seeking trillion-dollar deals
May 13, 2025
World & Nation
One final call: Pope Francis’ last blessing echoes in Gaza
April 25, 2025
Subscribers are Reading
Climate & Environment
To solve the wildfire crisis, we have to let the myth of ‘the wild’ die
Business
For Subscribers
The space race is transforming Southern California’s economy — again
World & Nation
A mother’s choice: Jail in L.A. or deportation to Mexico with her children
Voices
Contributor: Ending the Ukraine war? Trump is the man for the job
Most Read
Entertainment & Arts
Cardi B defense gets boost in civil trial as receptionist describes fracas outside doctor’s office
Aug. 27, 2025
California
Could baby Emmanuel Haro’s death have been avoided? Father’s previous abuse conviction looms large
Aug. 28, 2025
Television
‘Power’ actor Alix Lapri arrested on suspicion of cruelty to children
Aug. 26, 2025
Entertainment & Arts
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are expecting their fourth child
Aug. 27, 2025
