Middle East

Andrew Durkee taking customer's order at Mid East Eats.

A Palestinian home kitchen reopens in Watts to help families in Gaza

Damascus, Syria - July 31: A photo showing the Yarmouk Camp cemetery with the destruction in the background resulting from Russian-Syrian bombing during the Syrian war. July 31,2025 It's worth noting that this is the same cemetery where the bodies of Israeli soldiers Zechariah Baumel and Tzipi Feldman, who died in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub in 1982, were buried. (Hasan Belal / For The Times)

Once a symbol of Palestinian identity, a Syrian city struggles to rise again

Palestinians mourn their relative who was killed while trying to reach aid trucks entering northern Gaza Strip through the Zikim crossing with Israel, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Dozens killed seeking aid in Gaza as Israel weighs further military action

Israeli right-wing activists watch the northern Gaza Strip during a rally calling for the re-establishment of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip, near the border in southern Israel, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

What to know as Israel considers reoccupying Gaza in what would be a major escalation of the war

In this photo released by the Lebanese Presidency press office, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun, centre, leads a Cabinet meeting which supposed to discuss the disarmament of Hezbollah, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Lebanese Presidency press office via AP)

Hezbollah threatens to resume firing missiles at Israel if it intensifies operations in Lebanon

A father’s grief and a nation’s hope: Lebanon awaits justice 5 years after Beirut blast

Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September, the prime minister says

U.N. conference backs two-state solution, calls on Israel to commit to a Palestinian state

Israelis rebuff Trump, insisting images of starvation in Gaza are ‘fake’

