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UCLA Health has rapidly expanded the number of hospitals and clinics it operates. Critics say the expansion is raising healthcare costs and question why it hasn’t included lower-income neighborhoods.
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Plaintiffs attorneys, legislators and patients say that Kaiser’s private and confidential process for arbitrating legal disputes over medical care still has key flaws that favor Kaiser over patients bringing malpractice cases.
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Employers are bracing for what could be the highest rise in health insurance premiums in 16 years, driving up the cost of family coverage in California to more than $30,000.
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Kaiser made $9.3 billion last year. Critics say it has strayed from its charitable mission
Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest non-profit health group, has veered from its charitable mission and is now scarcely distinguishable from a corporation keenly focused on its bottom line, according to critics.
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Tens of thousands of middle-class Californians now face higher health insurance premiums after Congress let enhanced federal subsidies expire Dec. 31.