El Salvador bars the entry of all foreigners. Guatemala bans visitors from the U.S. and elsewhere. Mexico closes schools after criticism of its response.

Fearing the coronavirus outbreak and inspired by a similar occupation in Oakland, homeless residents moved into an El Sereno home owned by Caltrans.

Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists say it’s highly unlikely, but China is tightening hospital discharge standards as “recovered” patients in multiple provinces appear to get sick again.

Many California counties reported more cases of the coronavirus as officials urged residents to dramatically restrict their interaction.

A look back at the week in Essential California, from the saga of a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship to the uncertainty surrounding California’s public schools in the face of a pandemic.

Singer Pharrell Williams, retired NBA player Dwyane Wade and ‘American Idol’ alum Adam Lambert are among this week’s hopeful home sellers.

Is four hours too long to wait for a chili dog? Not when it’s Art’s Famous Chili Dogs in South L.A.

This week’s essential arts news focuses on all the closures, with needed non-coronavirus stories on protest music and radical opera design.

Ce Ce won the Grade 1 feature, but all the talk was about another great 3-year-old for trainer Bob Baffert, Charlatan.

