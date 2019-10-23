Latest Headlines
Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM/10PM on channel 1 on Spectrum News 1, and on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99.
LAPD’s use of force injures protestors and appears to violate policy, according to Times’ review.
Far-right ‘boogaloo boys’ are linked to killing of law enforcement officers and other violence.
The father and son behind LA’s only Black-owned nursery reflect on their experience with racism.
Chargers’ defensive lineman Isaac Rochell tells LA Times Today’s Lisa McRee how he is helping his community.
Film critic Justin Chang breaks down the Summer Movie Challenge for LA Times Today host Lisa McRee.
At fraternity houses and Hollywood mansions, parties that defy public health orders are fueling a coronavirus surge in the young.
Hundreds of thousands of essential workers have kept their kids in child care during the pandemic and, so far, these centers haven’t been big disease spreaders.
If the coronavirus has you reaching for hand sanitizer, don’t use one with methanol. It can be toxic if absorbed through the skin, the FDA warns.
Scam calls and COVID-19 rackets are on the rise as a result of people being stuck at home, officials warn.
Trying to get a handle on how California is reopening and what it means for you? Our guide includes updates and tips for remaining healthy and sane.
Eric Kay, a longtime Angels PR official, was indicted in Texas on charges of distributing the fentanyl that caused the fatal overdose of Tyler Skaggs.
A roar, an explosion, then a blank: An L.A. Times reporter’s ordeal in the Beirut blast
Los Angeles Times reporter Nabih Bulos was less than 500 yards from the center of the massive explosion in Beirut. He lived to tell the tale
“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause opens up about filming the Netflix reality series, which returns Friday, at a moment of private heartbreak.
Just days before fall semester is set to begin, California colleges and universities are scrambling to finalize reopening plans, but top leaders say the state’s lack of guidance has frustrated efforts to bring back limited in-person learning and dorm living.
Republicans have fought unrelentingly against the public’s preferences on healthcare, and they’ve paid for it. Missouri provides the latest evidence.
Why can’t the Dodgers develop a catcher who can hit?
Los Angeles Times awards columnist Glenn Whipp rounds up the Emmy news in his newsletter.
