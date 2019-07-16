Advertisement
On this day in history November 5th 2009, the country was traumatized by the deadliest mass shooting on an American military base.
On this day in history, November 4th, 2008, Barack Obama was elected the 44th president of the United States, becoming the first African-American elected to the White House.
Oct. 30th, 1974 Muhammad’s back on top of mountain
On this day in history, October 28th, 1886, the Statue of Liberty was dedicated in New York Harbor.
On this day in history October 29th, 1998, 36 years after he became the first American to orbit the earth, John Glenn was launched into space -- for a second time.
On This Day in History Oct. 15, 1989 The Great One Wayne Gretzky becomes all-time leading scorer in the National Hockey League.
On This Day in History Oct. 17, 1968 Two American medalists were banned from the Mexico City Olympics after raising their fist in a black power salute.
On This Day in History Oct. 21, 1967 Nearly 100,000 people gathered in the nation’s capital to protest the war in Vietnam.
On This Day in History Oct. 14, 1964 Martin Luther King Jr. won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
