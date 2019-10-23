What Your Money Buys

Advertisement
Latest Headlines
Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys right now in Santa Paula, Newbury Park and Port Hueneme in Ventura County.
-
Take a look at what roughly $625,000 buys right now in the cities of Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Ana and Mission Viejo.
-
Take a look at what priced-reduced homes roughly $950,000 buys right now in Pasadena, Woodland Hills and Long Beach in L.A. County.
More
-
Take a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now on more than half an acre in Lancaster, La Habra Heights and San Dimas in L.A. County.
Most Read
-
Tracing Kobe Bryant’s fateful last flight Sunday morning that ended with a horrific crash.
-
Coroner’s officials have finished removing the remains of victims from the Calabasas hillside where Kobe Bryant’s helicopter went down on Sunday.
-
Nine people, including Kobe Bryant, were killed when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Calabasas.
-
Among the impediments as investigators seek to determine the cause of the crash are the wide debris field and the lack of a black box recording.
Advertisement
-
The Olympic qualifying tournament will mark the first competitive games for new coach Vlatko Andonovski.
-
Talking to food writer Jenn Harris about her new show “The Bucket List,” which is devoted to the best fried chicken in Los Angeles and the people who make it.
-
Soon before the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people crashed into a Calabasas hillside, the pilot started a steep climb.
-
It has been a tough two days for NBA and Lakers fans.
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Advertisement