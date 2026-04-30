World Cup 2026

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Protestors marched to local FIFA organizing offices in Los Angeles on Friday calling for ICE to be banned from SoFi Stadium during World Cup games.
Complete coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the Los Angeles Times.
Protestors marched to local FIFA organizing offices in Los Angeles on Friday calling for ICE to be banned from SoFi Stadium during World Cup games.
Iran announced it cannot play World Cup matches in Los Angeles and Seattle after the U.S. attacked the country. FIFA will decide who replaces Iran.
Conflict between the U.S. and Iran threatens to put politics at the center of the 2026 World Cup instead of soccer’s most prestigious showcase.
The president of Iran’s soccer federation says he does not know if the national team can play World Cup matches in the U.S. after bombing of his country.
The death of drug cartel leader “El Mencho” sparked a wave of violence in an area slated to host World Cup matches this summer, making some fans nervous.
Santa Clara County law enforcement is preparing to combat sex trafficking ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A Super Bowl crackdown netted dozens of traffickers and victims.
FIFA’s control over soccer competitions at all level of sport is one of the reasons it’s hard for participating teams to boycott the 2026 World Cup.
Calls for boycotting U.S. World Cup matches are surging after two ICE fatal shootings, aggressive immigration tactics and international hostility.
As the man behind the 1984 L.A. Olympics soccer tournament and the 1994 World Cup, Alan Rothenberg arguably had more to do with writing the story of modern U.S. Soccer than anyone.
When the 1930 tournament was staged in Uruguay, some nations could not afford the trip, players did not take it seriously and fights were common. What has changed since then.