World Cup 2026

Complete coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the Los Angeles Times.

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Hundreds of workers and activists gathered at MacArthur Park. One signs shows a soccer player kicking ice.

Soccer

SoFi Stadium workers threaten to strike if ICE isn’t banned from World Cup games

Protestors marched to local FIFA organizing offices in Los Angeles on Friday calling for ICE to be banned from SoFi Stadium during World Cup games.

Los Angeles, CA - April 05: Travelers at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Amid backlash over World Cup parking and transportation, LA Metro offers a solution

President Trump speaks as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize while FIFA president Gianni Infantino applauds on Dec. 5.

Could Italy replace Iran in this summer’s World Cup? Here’s how much leeway FIFA has

Workers are beginning to get SoFi Stadium ready to host World Cup matches this summer.

FIFA puts new round of World Cup tickets up for sale amid reports of lagging purchases

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 31: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The city is investing $8.5 million to revitalize downtown Market Street, with grants of up to $250,000 for businesses. The revitalization arrives after some integral Black-owned businesses have already closed due to rising rents and eminent domain. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Fans vent frustration over high World Cup ticket prices for worse seats

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández to be part of Fox’s World Cup broadcast team

Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup ambitions are wildly off from reality

If SoCal hotels, stadiums host ICE agents, employees can miss work, union says as World Cup nears

Iran wants to move its World Cup matches from L.A. to Mexico. FIFA says no

Mundial 2026 en Español

Lionel Messi, de la selección de Argentina, persigue un balón durante un partido amistoso contra Zambia en Buenos aires, el martes 31 de marzo de 2026 (AP Foto/Rodrigo Abd)

Lo que hay que saber del Mundial 2026

ARCHIVO - El mexicano Brian Gutiérrez (izquierda) toca al balón frente al portugués Ruben Neves durante un partido amistoso, el 28 de marzo de 2026, en la Ciudad de México. (AP Foto/Eduardo Verdugo)

México podría contar con 4 jugadores nacidos en Estados Unidos para el Mundial

El presidente de la FIFA Gianni Infantino camina frente al trofeo de la Copa Mundial durante el Congreso de la FIFA, el jueves 30 de abril de 2026, en Vancouver. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Entradas muy caras para los primeros partidos del Mundial aún a la venta

ARCHIVO - El delantero francés Kylian Mbappe (izquierda) ante la marca del croata Luka Modric durante el partido de la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA, el domingo 23 de marzo de 2025, en St. Denis, Francia. (AP Foto/Thibault Camus)

La Francia de Mbappé enfrenta a la Noruega de Haaland, Senegal e Irak en el Grupo I del Mundial

Varias personas aparecen silueteadas contra una pantalla de vídeo durante el lanzamiento de la gira del trofeo de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA en Vancouver, el viernes 10 de abril de 2026. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press vía AP)

A dirigentes del fútbol iraní se les negó la entrada a Canadá antes del Congreso FIFA

ARCHIVO - El arquero mexicano Guillermo Ochoa

Guillermo Ochoa se retirará de la selección mexicana tras el Mundial 2026

El técnico de México Javier Aguirre en una rueda de prensa previo al partido amistoso contra Portugal, el jueves 26 de marzo de 2026. (AP Foto/Marco Ugarte)

Javier Aguirre anuncia primera convocatoria de México de cara al Mundial con 5 jugadores de Chivas

ARCHIVO - Hinchas japoneses limpian las gradas al final del partido entre Alemania y Japón por la Copa Mundial, el 23 de noviembre de 2022, en Doha, Qatar. (AP Foto/Eugene Hoshiko)

Un estadio sin basura y un agradecimiento: El ritual japonés que se repite en los Mundiales

ARCHIVO - El volante mexicano Gilberto Mora durante el partido contra Argentina en los cuartos de final del Mundial Sub20, el sábado 11 de octubre de 2025, en Santiago de Chile. (AP Foto/Esteban Félix)

La sensación juvenil Gilberto Mora podría hacer historia con México en el Mundial

El alemán Deniz Undav celebra tras anotar en la victoria de un juego de fútbol amistoso internacional entre Alemania y Ghana en Stuttgart, Alemania, el lunes 30 de marzo de 2026. (Foto AP/Matthias Schrader)

Alemania retrasa 9 días el anuncio de su selección del Mundial para dar más tiempo a lesionados

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