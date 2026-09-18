Dodgers Debate: Playoff bound! But, World Series bound?

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In news that you knew was coming, the Dodgers won the NL West. Now, the team is still fighting for that first round bye they definitely need as many on the team heal up. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at their possible postseason roster.