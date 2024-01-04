LA Times Today: How to get the best of gorgeous, pricey, artsy Carmel
Carmel, a city name synonymous with striking natural beauty and artistic personality, has developed over the years another reputation: exclusivity.
But while this community’s elite economic status may be intimidating to outsiders, don’t let the landscape of country clubs, luxury cars and five star hotels discourage a visit.
L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds explained that no matter your budget, you don’t need to break the bank to get the most out of this iconic California beach town.
