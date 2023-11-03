LA Times Today: Go back in time in one of California’s last great beach towns
While driving along the 101 and enjoying the fresh air and sweeping ocean views, don’t miss the coastal city of Carpinteria.
This developing seaside community has something for everyone, while staying true to its old school, beach town vibes.
Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or just passing through for an afternoon, L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds explained why Carpinteria is well worth a stop.
