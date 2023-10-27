LA Times Today: Death Valley gleams with water, wildflowers and color
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
The name says it all: Death Valley.
Since some unlucky, California gold country-bound travelers got lost in 1849, barely making it out alive, this hottest and driest place in North America has lured the curious with its stark landscape and extreme heat — with a record of 134 degrees set in 1913.
But this year, something is up at Death Valley that we’ve not seen before: colorful California wildflowers and even an impromptu lake.
Travel writer Chris Reynolds took LA Times readers there and shared his trip with Lisa McRee.
Since some unlucky, California gold country-bound travelers got lost in 1849, barely making it out alive, this hottest and driest place in North America has lured the curious with its stark landscape and extreme heat — with a record of 134 degrees set in 1913.
But this year, something is up at Death Valley that we’ve not seen before: colorful California wildflowers and even an impromptu lake.
Travel writer Chris Reynolds took LA Times readers there and shared his trip with Lisa McRee.