LA Times Today: Explore L.A. through the places that bring it to life
Depending on who you ask, Los Angeles is too glitzy, rugged, lonely, dull or brand-new. But what we all can agree on is that it’s vast and unique.
A new series by the Times called “This Must Be The Place” takes readers through the many cities, neighborhoods, and communities that make L.A. what it is.
L.A. Times reporters Andrea Flores and Astrid Kayembe told Lisa McRee about a few of their favorites.
