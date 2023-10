LA Times Today: Explore L.A. through the places that bring it to life

Depending on who you ask, Los Angeles is too glitzy, rugged, lonely, dull or brand-new. But what we all can agree on is that it’s vast and unique.A new series by the Times called “ This Must Be The Place ” takes readers through the many cities, neighborhoods, and communities that make L.A. what it is.L.A. Times reporters Andrea Flores and Astrid Kayembe told Lisa McRee about a few of their favorites.