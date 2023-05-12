LA Times Today: For first Black man to wear hiking’s ‘triple crown,’ the trails are a place for healing

When Will “Akuna” Robinson took his first steps out on to the Pacific Crest Trail back in 2016 he says he had no idea what he was doing, he just knew that’s where he needed to be.



He was an Iraq War veteran suffering from PTSD, alcoholism and serious mental health issues who chose to heal by hiking.



He shared how he hopes his accomplishment of conquering the triple crown of hiking will inspire others.