Britney Spears cancels Las Vegas 'Domination' shows to be with ailing dad

Britney Spears’ latest “Britney: Domination” residency in Las Vegas ended before it even began. The pop star, whose show was set to open Feb. 13 at Park MGM, announced the cancellation Friday, citing her need to be with her seriously ill father.
Spears was scheduled to perform 32 concerts through mid-August. She announced she would be taking an “indefinite work hiatus.”
“Domination,” which was set to feature hits “Toxic” and “I’m a Slave 4U,” was supposed to alternate with “Classic Cher” and Gwen Stefani’s “Just a Girl.”
“I will not be performing my new show Domination, (sic)” the 37-year-old Grammy winner wrote in posts on social media. “I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”
“It’s important to always put your family first,” her messages said. James, or Jamie, Spears, 66, had been hospitalized in Las Vegas for 28 days because of a spontaneous colon rupture, according to a CNN report.
“We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” she continued. “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”
A statement by Park MGM described Spears’ action as “an indefinite work hiatus.” The resort said ticket refunds are available and referred fans to Ticketmaster’s customer service line, (800) 745-3000, for more information.
Spears had a very successful “Piece of Me” show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which closed in 2017. The four-year run brought in more than $100 million in ticket sales.
In 2008, James Spears was made conservator of his daughter’s affairs and, with an attorney Andrew Wallet, over her estate, media reports say.