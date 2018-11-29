For a sunny North Pole vibe, make a weekend escape to this iconic San Diego beach town

Coronado, with its beautiful beaches and delightful village center, is a fine spot to spend a weekend almost any time of the year, but my husband and I chose fall when the air is a bit crisper and the crowds a bit sparser. We had a fine time in October, but if you can manage to get away in December, the town offers lots of holiday spirit and a charming albeit sunny North Pole vibe. The Hotel del Coronado, the grand dame of the peninsula, is illuminated with thousands of white lights and its halls decked with festive Victorian decorations. Visitors can ice skate by the sea, quaff a cuppa (afternoon tea) and treats, enjoy carolers and more. The tab: Weekend rates at the Hotel del Coronado start about $300 a night, without taxes, plus $50 parking and $35 resort fee. Holiday events, which can be pricey, may significantly boost the bill.