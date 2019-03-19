Long-term Lot C at LAX about to close, replaced by Lot E near Proud Bird

Say so long to Lot C, the cheap but often packed long-term parking facility at LAX. The large lot will close to new customers April 1. Those already parked there at the time will have till April 19 to remove their vehicles.
In its place, meet Lot E, a new long-term lot that opens March 28. As with C, parking there will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The new lot means many more long-term economy spaces. Lot C had dwindled to 800 spaces. The new lot will hold 2,000 vehicles initially and 2,700 when fully open in mid-June.
The new Lot E, at 5455 W. 111th St., near the Proud Bird Food Bazaar and Events Center, is farther from the terminal loop than was Lot C, which is closing for construction for the new people-mover and for employee parking.
Depending on traffic — always the big unknown — LAX says the shuttle ride will take 15 to 30 minutes. Note that traffic can back up on Aviation Boulevard during rush hour.
The daily rate of $12 will remain the same. For more information on Lot E, visit Fly LAX lot E.
The long-term lots C and E remain the most-affordable parking option around LAX. High-end valet service at some private lots can cost $50 or more per day. Self-park service at private lots generally costs $12-$20 a day. Rates may increase or decrease according to demand.
The Airport Parking Reservations website searches multiple private lots for the best prices and provides options to make a reservation. Various parking apps also can help.