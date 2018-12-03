Private tour captures the color and culture of Rio during Carnival

Celebrate sun, skin and samba at Rio de Janeiro's annual Carnival on a nine-day Scott Dunn tour that includes viewing the massive holiday parade at the Sambadrome.
The private tour, which can be customized, also provides opportunities to get to know the Brazilian city.
Among the highlights: a helicopter tour for a bird's-eye view of the city's Christ the Redeemer statue and a visit to the Lapa district to hear live samba music.
Carnival, held prior to Lent each year, draws millions of visitors to see elaborate costumes and parades. The tour includes a guided visit and VIP tickets to the main Sambadrome parade.
Dates: March 1-9
Price: From $3,800 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, private transfers, breakfast, tickets to some Carnival events and other activities with a private guide. International airfare, tips and gratuities not included.
Info: Scott Dunn, (858) 523-9000