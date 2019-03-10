A guide to the San Diego sites that make it unlike any other

Found hotel, housed in a 1910 building in Little Italy, has several things going for it. First, the price. I paid $94 on a Sunday winter night, including tax, for a comfortable deluxe queen room with a kitchenette and a private bath. You can pay less, but you get less: Shared rooms with bunks mean you and your bunkies will share a bath as well. The upside: Prices per night start as low as $35 a person. (There are various iterations of rooms for those who require more privacy.) The common areas were inviting (including a spiffy outdoor gathering area that, alas, was unusable on a damp winter night). If you want parking, you’ll need to find it. Fortunately, I did, two blocks away, and my car was there the next morning. In all, a win for the budget traveler, especially because Found was several steps above “perfectly adequate.” — CH