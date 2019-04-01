Cruise Mexican Riviera on the Royal Princess and enjoy a ‘Love Boat’ connection

Get the royal treatment on your spring break this year on a weeklong cruise to the Mexican Riviera with Princess Cruises.
Royal Princess, one of the cruise line's largest ships, was built in 2013 but is new to Southern California. It departed on its maiden voyage from the Port of Los Angeles to Mexico last week and will continue to sail that route weekly through April 27.
The itinerary includes Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, Mexico. Inside cabins start at $869 per person, double occupancy, plus fees.
Following theses cruises, Royal Princess will sail north to Vancouver for a season of Alaska trips before returning to Los Angeles in September, where it will homeport for six months, continuing cruises to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera and along the California coast.
The ship, which holds 3,560 passengers, debuted in Southampton, England, in June 2013 and was officially named by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. The original Royal Princess (1984) was christened by Princess Diana.
While in port in Los Angeles, the ship was greeted by the University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band, which played the theme from "Love Boat," a TV series that featured a Princess ship.
There was also a fireworks display as the ship departed on its Mexican Riviera cruise – the same itinerary made famous by Princess and “Love Boat.”
Among the features on Royal Princess is a large atrium or “Piazza,” an overwater SeaWalk – a 60-foot-long glass walkway standing 128 feet above the ocean, and an adults-only Retreat Pool and Sanctuary.
Info: Contact a travel agent or Princess Cruises, (800) 774-6237.