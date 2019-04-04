New Kaos club at Palms Las Vegas to unleash a monster of a centerpiece

A second Hirst sculpture, “Warrior and the Bear,” also part of the exhibition, also will be on display at Kaos. The artist also decorated a suite at Palms, (which goes for $200,000 a stay), featuring more of his works with butterfly motifs, 12,500 diamond look-alikes (cubic zirconia) instead of pills inside a medicine cabinet, and two bull sharks suspended inside a tank filled with formaldehyde.