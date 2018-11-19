Eataly Las Vegas plans December opening in Park MGM. In a first for the brand, it will stay open 24/7

Las Vegas is exploding with new food options. Now comes the Italian mega-marketplace Eataly Las Vegas, set to open Dec. 27 inside the Park MGM. It will join the newly opened NoMad Restaurant and an upcoming Roy Choi venture called Best Friend at the hotel-casino.
Eataly Las Vegas will be open 24/7. “It’s the first Eataly that’s going to open its doors and never close again,” said Nicola Farinetti, head of U.S. operations and son of Eataly founder Oscar Farinetti.
Also, it will be the first Eataly to have a comprehensive wine counter where shoppers can taste up to 50 wines before deciding on which one to buy.
Eataly is a place where visitors learn as much about how dishes are made as they do about how they taste. Authentic Italian dishes, such as Neapolitan pizza and pastas, as well as regional Italian street food has been the brand’s hallmark.
The 40,000-square-foot Vegas site will be split between retail space (where olive oil, pasta and all kinds of other products are sold) and dining, including counter service and sit-down meals.
Initially the round-the-clock service in the wee hours will be limited to a few counters with quick eats and drinks, Farinetti said.
Farinetti also seeks to create a compelling and interesting educational component, something to get Vegas visitors thinking, “I’ll either go to a magician show or I'll go to Eataly and take a cooking class.”
The chef's table in the middle of the store will be a place to learn about Italian cuisine, take a pop-up cooking class or attend other live events.
How will Eataly play in Vegas?
Farinetti sees the city as a place to advance the company’s mission of introducing the importance of quality, fresh food and drink to the world. “We thought there was no place in the U.S. [like Vegas] where, at least one time in their life, every single American will go,” he said. “It’s a place we can use as a megaphone.”
Nicole Brisson, who has headed Vegas eateries Otto and Carnevino, will serve as executive chef overseeing the new site.
Though Eataly Las Vegas is big, it’s not the biggest in the U.S. That distinction goes to Eataly Los Angeles in Century City, which covers 67,000 square feet.
