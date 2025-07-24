To nurture your creativity, take yourself on these 11 ‘Artist’s Way’ dates in L.A.
“The Artist’s Way,” Julia Cameron’s self-help book for creatives, may have been published over 30 years ago, but it’s having a big moment in 2025.
Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii credited the book for playing a major role in her success — even documenting her three-month experience with it on YouTube. (That prompted legions of fans to try it too.) Author Elizabeth Gilbert and pop singer Olivia Rodrigo have also shouted out the book for helping them push through creative blocks. With over 5 million copies sold worldwide, and the book’s inclusion on the Southern California Independent Bookstore Bestsellers list for years, its staying power is remarkable.
Cameron wrote “The Artist’s Way” as a 12-week course (a nod to her own 12-step journey to sobriety), using affirmations and exercises in self-reflection and exploration as methods to help artists recover or discover their inner creative child.
The “two pivotal tools in creative recovery,” as Cameron writes, are the morning pages and the artist’s date. Think of this duo as the yin and yang of getting creative juices flowing. The morning pages serve as the output: a daily practice of writing three pages of stream of consciousness in longhand — a brain dump, if you will. The artist’s date is an act of receiving: a once-a-week commitment to taking yourself on a solo excursion to fill your creative cup. The plans don’t have to be grand, prescriptive or cost money, but rather activities that bring out the curious, fun and playful side of yourself. It could be as simple as listening to a new album on a walk, or cooking a recipe you’ve been wanting to try.
But then, there are the moments when you want to go out and explore what the world has to offer — and Los Angeles is a wondrous city full of adventures to be had. Here are some under-the-radar ideas for artist’s dates to help nurture your creative soul.
Get lost in an array of blooms at the Original Los Angeles Flower Market
Enhance the creative experience: The variety of flowers is so staggering that you’ll most likely discover some you’ve never seen before. Buy a few bunches of your favorites and arrange a bouquet when you get home.
Feast on the delights of local produce at the Santa Monica Farmers Market
Enhance the creative experience: Purchase a seasonal fruit or vegetable you’ve never had before and take it home to enjoy or cook.
Go on a scavenger hunt of the painted secret stairs of Silver Lake
While most of the concrete steps have been weathered by time, Silver Lake is home to a couple of remaining Instagram-worthy gems. Start your journey at the most iconic one: the Micheltorena Stairs on Sunset Boulevard (marked on this map), where the steps are painted in rainbow bands and red hearts. (Artists Corinne Carrey, Carla O’Brien and Mandon Bossi lacquered the stairs in 2015 and named their project “Stair Candy.”) Cross the street to 3229 W. Sunset Blvd to find the Piano Stairs — aptly named because each step is painted to mimic the instrument’s white and black keys — which were designed by Carrey that same year. Then make your way to the Music Box Stairs at Vendome Street and Del Monte Drive. While not painted, this stairwell is a historical movie landmark: It’s the location where Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy filmed their 1932 Oscar-winning short film, “The Music Box.”
Enhance the creative experience: Treat yourself after a hike well-done with an extended Sunset Boulevard adventure by filling up on coffee and treats at the nearby Cuban landmark Cafe Tropical and coffee and sandwich shop Bodega Park.
Take a meditative stroll through the SuihoEn Japanese Garden
Enhance the creative experience: Bring a handheld camera (no tripods are allowed) to photograph the reflective ponds, or bring a sketchbook inside the teahouse, where there are benches, and draw what you see.
Watch a glorious 35mm film at the historic Vista Theater
The Vista closed in 2020 due the pandemic and it felt like a major loss for the city until filmmaker Quentin Tarantino purchased and renovated it, and then brought it back to life in 2023. With an updated audio system and new projectors, the theater now only plays first-run and classic films in 35mm and 70mm.
Enhance the creative experience: Visit the Vista Theater’s adjoining cafe Pam’s Coffy — which pays homage to the 1973 film “Coffy” starring Pam Grier, who Tarantino directed in “Jackie Brown” — before a show for coffee, pastries and a side of kitschy design. Vintage posters and cereal boxes fill the space, while old films play in the tiny TV sets.
Immerse yourself in puppetry with a show at Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Animator and puppeteer Bob Baker opened the first iteration of his theater with partner Alton Wood in 1963 in downtown L.A., where it remained for decades until Baker passed away in 2014 and years later, the theater was forced out of its longtime home. It’s since planted permanent roots in a former vaudeville theater, and its puppeteers are hard at work developing the company’s first original production in 40 years, called “Choo Choo Revue.”
Enhance the experience: At the end of the show, stick around the stage to do a meet-and-greet with the puppeteers, so you can get an up close look at the marionettes.
Wander through the architectural marvel that is the Hollyhock House
Oil heiress Aline Barnsdall commissioned Wright to build her 5,000-square-foot residence — his first commission in L.A. — that paid homage to her favorite flower, the towering and vibrant hollyhock. There are abstract interpretations of the plant, as geometric, spine-like designs that can be spotted throughout the home, carved into its concrete facade or in the back of a tall wooden dining room chair. While strolling through the garden and the different rooms, look out for Wright’s 100 geometric art glass windows and artwork, like a Buddhist Guānyīn marble sculpture. Reservations for timed entry can be made in advance online for $12.
Enhance the creative experience: Bring a sketchbook and pencil (no pens or markers are allowed) to draw your experience. Also walk outside of the house to the grassy area of Barnsdall Art Park to take in the beautiful views overlooking the city.
Experience an all-encompassing healing arts journey at Compound
Upon entering Compound, you’ll find yourself in a serene and minimalistic sculpture garden that leads to Union, a restaurant helmed by local Baryo chef Eugene Santiago, who cooks with seasonality, sustainability and Southeast Asian flavors in mind. The all-day restaurant caters to the different needs of the community — as a place to get coffee, cocktails, as well as lunch and dinner.
Go deeper into Compound and you’ll see artwork seamlessly blend into the complex. Currently on display until August is Southern California artist Fay Ray’s “Puerperal” exhibition, an exploration on the female identity, motherhood and the postpartum experience told through porcelain and architectural sculptures and photo collages.
One of the hallmarks of Compound’s program is its wellness workshops that include sound baths, guided meditation, drum circles, tai chi and healthy cooking demonstrations. General admission to Compound is free, and many wellness and art workshops are also free or paid through a sliding scale.
Enhance the creative experience: Check Compound’s events schedule to attend the complex’s regular open mic nights featuring poets and musicians over dinner and drinks, or take it one step further and sign up for a slot to perform.
Get transported to another world through a book tunnel at The Last Bookstore
Enhance the creative experience: Pay attention to all the quirky art and flex your photography muscles to document your experience (just note that no flash is allowed).
Delve into a fantastic contemporary art collection at the Marciano Art Foundation
Enhance the creative experience: Keep an eye out for the museum’s stellar ticketed events that often sell out online. In the past, they’ve had performances by Beck and Cat Power, and talks with Ed Ruscha and Doug Aitken.
Go on a zen journey through the awe-inspiring Hsi Lai Temple
The temple opened in 1988 as an extension of Taiwan’s Fo Guang Shan Buddhist order, with the late Venerable Master Hsing Yun spearheading a mission to spread the religion’s teachings to the West. While Buddhism is a main focus at this temple, it also celebrates Chinese history and art. The temples mimic the Imperial Chinese style of architecture with slanted and yellow-tiled roofs flanked by mythical beasts. An art gallery with exhibitions that change seasonally celebrates local artists who draw in themes of Buddhism and Chinese culture in their work. Its permanent collection contains Buddhist relics and sculptures Hsing Yun collected throughout the world — from ancient scriptures carved onto Petra leaves to Tibetan Buddhist instruments. A mirrored infinity room of lights serves as a meditative art installation that has visitors reflect on human interconnectedness.
The temple is free to enter, and visitors can take themselves on self-guided tours. Start at the information center, where you can get a map and tour booklet, and complimentary tea or coffee. Check the website for the temple’s dress code.
Enhance the creative experience: Time your visit to lunch so that you can enjoy the temple’s popular $10 all-you-can-eat vegetarian buffet.