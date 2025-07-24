To nurture your creativity, take yourself on these 11 ‘Artist’s Way’ dates in L.A.

“The Artist’s Way,” Julia Cameron’s self-help book for creatives, may have been published over 30 years ago, but it’s having a big moment in 2025.

Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii credited the book for playing a major role in her success — even documenting her three-month experience with it on YouTube. (That prompted legions of fans to try it too.) Author Elizabeth Gilbert and pop singer Olivia Rodrigo have also shouted out the book for helping them push through creative blocks. With over 5 million copies sold worldwide, and the book’s inclusion on the Southern California Independent Bookstore Bestsellers list for years, its staying power is remarkable.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Cameron wrote “The Artist’s Way” as a 12-week course (a nod to her own 12-step journey to sobriety), using affirmations and exercises in self-reflection and exploration as methods to help artists recover or discover their inner creative child.

The “two pivotal tools in creative recovery,” as Cameron writes, are the morning pages and the artist’s date. Think of this duo as the yin and yang of getting creative juices flowing. The morning pages serve as the output: a daily practice of writing three pages of stream of consciousness in longhand — a brain dump, if you will. The artist’s date is an act of receiving: a once-a-week commitment to taking yourself on a solo excursion to fill your creative cup. The plans don’t have to be grand, prescriptive or cost money, but rather activities that bring out the curious, fun and playful side of yourself. It could be as simple as listening to a new album on a walk, or cooking a recipe you’ve been wanting to try.

Advertisement

About This Guide Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

But then, there are the moments when you want to go out and explore what the world has to offer — and Los Angeles is a wondrous city full of adventures to be had. Here are some under-the-radar ideas for artist’s dates to help nurture your creative soul.

