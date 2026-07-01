Travelers are flocking to this enchanting West Coast town. Thank William Shakespeare
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Just 16 miles north of the California border, enchanting Ashland, Ore., has drawn theater fans for more than 90 years. The city owes its modern tourism economy in large part to William Shakespeare.
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival runs from spring to fall annually, attracting many of the 350,000 annual visitors to the city of 21,000 residents. Locals and travelers gather to watch live productions in venues like the Allen Elizabethan Theatre — modeled after a 1599 London playhouse, with a three-story Tudor facade — where for one magical evening, they’re transported to Shakespeare’s heyday.
While it’s hard to escape the Bard’s reach in the downtown core, Ashland and environs offer much more than theater. Its outdoor wonderland especially is well worth exploring. Or as Shakespeare once put it: “One touch of nature makes the whole world kin.”
Within a short drive await wineries, hiking, cycling and white-water rafting on the magnificent Rogue River. Crater Lake National Park is about a two-hour drive, and the destruction of dams on the Klamath River reopened scenic rafting there last year for the first time in more than a century. As a designated Tree City USA community, Ashland is steeped in greenery. Parks abound. Lovely Ashland Creek meanders through the town.
Founded as a farm town in the 1850s, Ashland incorporated as a city in 1885 after rapid growth fueled by the railroad’s arrival. Many buildings in the downtown historic district date to the turn of the 20th century. Today, Ashland is home to a variety of shops — a couple of favorites include Bloomsbury Books with its ecology rack right out front and Mountain Provisions for high-quality outdoor gear. And with more than 100 restaurants, Ashland’s food and beverage scene runs the gamut from casual (try the porkstrami at Sammich) to inventive (check out the unique Alsatian menu at Nous).
These days, a cautious optimism prevails throughout Ashland, which had been hit hard by the pandemic and simultaneous wildfires. At downtown’s Village Baker, the scent of baking bread hints at the 1,400 loaves produced daily. They start at 4 a.m. and deliver for miles around. That broad reach, co-owner Gerardo Gutierrez says, has helped them weather challenging times.
“We’re coming back from the ashes,” he said.
Experience 'Henry IV, Part One' at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival
The pandemic and summer wildfires caused the festival to close for stretches, forcing budget cuts, layoffs and fewer performances. Businesses suffered and shuttered. But the 2026 season, which runs into October, includes 10 productions, mirroring prepandemic levels.
Its outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre (marked on this map), with seating for nearly 1,200, rotates Jane Austen’s “Emma” with Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” and “Henry IV, Part One.”
We took in a couple of productions in the cozy theater space named after Bowmer. The first involved the romantic turns and twists of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” proving the Bard’s adage that “the course of true love never did run smooth.” On our last night, the musical “Come From Away” spun a tale of tears, comedy and triumph arising from the 7,000 airline passengers suddenly diverted to Newfoundland on 9/11.
Tip: The Oregon Shakespeare Foundation Gift Shop has memorabilia galore, from a Hamlet pen topped with (alas, poor) Yorick’s skull to a tea towel emblazoned with the Bard’s words. They capture my view of the entire shop: “I like this place and willingly could waste my time in it.”
Be pampered at the historic and endlessly charming Winchester Inn
Winchester Inn excels in the details: fresh flowers and afternoon pastry treats in the rooms, 600-thread-count sateen sheets, ultra-comfortable pillow-top mattresses, plush robes. (Note: some rooms involve maneuvering a winding staircase; inquire before booking.) This was our second visit in recent years; it’s proved to be a memorable, romantic, relaxing base for a long weekend stay.
Get an adrenaline rush rafting the restored Rogue River
We took on Kikacéki (Ward’s) Canyon with Indigo Outfitters, sandwiching the intense, three-mile stretch of Class III and Class IV rapids between two longer, leisurely stretches packed with wildlife and blooming wildflowers. The river stretch, entirely within California’s northern border, showed us bald eagles, osprey, deer, red-winged blackbirds, a peregrine falcon, herons and more. Guide Ian Gannon pointed out the rapid changes in recent months as reservoir muck receded and greenery crowded the river’s reconstituted contours.
It’s a powerful ecological lesson, temporarily forgotten during the adrenaline rush of the challenging canyon itself. This scenic stretch was bone-dry for over a century while water was diverted through a tunnel system. Today, it’s a face-drenching, wave-bouncing, hard-paddling, rock-evading thrill ride serenaded by Gannon’s urging us to “dig in, dig in, dig in.” We did, laughing and hooting loud enough afterward to pry the great blue herons from their rookery, surprised into flight.
Have a feast for the senses at Japanese-influenced Mäs restaurant
While sous-chef Devyn Delisle quietly plated intricate dishes, Dorcak maintained a steady soliloquy around the thoughts and sourcing behind the selections, as well as the accompanying wines and sakes. Much of this work, Dorcak said, is about creating connections.
“This is my orchestra,” he said. “It’s my songbook. And it’s my house — I’ve spent most of my 30s here. It should be a personal experience — I’m cooking your food.”
And so on, through nine sublime tasting courses, from lobster to abalone to bluefin tuna to lamb. More than a meal, it is a sensory experience.
Take in the meadow views on Grizzly Peak Trail
The well-marked trail can be hiked solo, but for newcomers or anyone wanting to learn more about the flora and geology, owner/guide Nathan Dwyer of Roguetrotter Tour Co. offers insights into the medicinal properties of plants such as yarrow and elderberries. Or he will explain the difference between a corn lily and a fawn lily.
After the hike wandered past maples and firs bearded with lichen, Dwyer let us know that even more was in store. “The fireworks are about to go off,” he said. His meaning became clear when we spotted snow-topped Mount Shasta and other landmarks, including Pilot Rock. Emigrant Lake stretched out below, and ant-sized vehicles climbed toward the Siskiyou Pass, the highest point on Interstate 5.
Taste a red, white or some olive oil on a Rogue Valley winery tour
Weisinger Family Winery (marked on this map) is now focusing more on Tempranillo, as well as rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Gewürztraminer and more. Weisinger himself can often be found in the tasting room, with its expansive deck. He also lends his winemaking skills to others, such as the newly opened Dark Hollow Farm midway between Ashland and Jacksonville.
Owners Brian Sephton and Anita Klingenberg started planting vines on 25 acres in 2021, and are just bottling their first Pinot Noir. In the meantime, they have debuted a Dark Hollow Chardonnay, a Riesling, a distinctive blend of Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc, and more. Bucking convention, they also planted Spanish and Italian olive varieties, and are pressing their own olive oil. You can taste the Spanish blend (the Italian is sold out) alongside their wines on the tasting room’s shaded deck. It’s a small family operation, and visitors can expect personal attention.
For a picture-perfect setting that combines vineyard views, well-crafted wines and a memorable menu of stuffed mushrooms, other small plates and pizza, try Dancin Vineyards, just outside of Jacksonville. The Marca family makes award-winning Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Barbera and more.
Wander into the shops and saloons of gold rush boomtown Jacksonville
Once a thriving gold boomtown, the city is now designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark. Buildings that in the 1850s and 1860s were blacksmith shops, tin shops and saloons live on as toy stores, boutiques and, well, saloons. Eileen Bobek opened the beautifully curated Rebel Heart Books (marked on this map) in a tiny space in 2017. The shelves are packed, but there’s room for a stuffed chair and a love seat. And there’s time for conversation.
“I like to say that we’re successful in every way other than monetarily,” Bobek said. “We’re creating a space you can love, fulfilling a community need and putting books in front of people that they might not have seen before.”
Every summer, Jacksonville’s Britt Music & Arts Festival showcases a series of outdoor concerts. This summer’s lineup ranges from David Lee Roth to orchestra to Portugal. The Man.
Relax, unwind and soak at Japanese-inspired Chozu Bath & Tea Gardens
We kept it simple, just soaking in a private pool (set at 104 degrees) in a small courtyard where jasmine and honeysuckle vines climbed the walls and basil and other greenery filled planters. Then a quick dip in a cooler plunge pool and a visit to the dry sauna. Pure relaxation.
Stroll through the kaleidoscopic Lithia Park and other green spaces in the city
Another green space, North Mountain Park, includes a trail system that leads to gurgling Bear Creek. It’s a peaceful spot where bird calls abound. In addition to recreational fields, the park includes an interpretive center (open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays) and a lovely volunteer-tended pollinator garden. While exploring the park, keep your eyes open for wild turkeys and deer.
Find words, games and a sense of wonder at TreeHouse Books
You can’t miss the “Secret World” vault of young adult books in the back, but look closely on the way in or out of the store’s front door. There along the steps sits a tiny gnome door for otherworldly visitors. The shop hosts enchanting family-friendly events like a “gnomecoming party” with a lantern procession, a stroll through Lithia Park for “the waking of the pollinators,” and a recent midsummer tea party with a hunt for secret fairy houses.