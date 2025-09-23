I’m on a quest to see every lighthouse in California. These 14 are absolutely spectacular

“From dense fogs and other circumstances, lenticular lights of the greatest size and effective lights should be established on the coast, and with elevated towers, so as to be seen at great distances.”

So wrote future California Sen. William McKendree Gwin in a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury in March 1850, pleading for the federal government to build lighthouses along the rugged West Coast.

California would not become a state for another six months. But the discovery of gold at Sutter’s Mill two years earlier had brought a cavalcade of ships to its unforgiving shores that were lined with rocky headlands and often blanketed in dense fog. Something needed to light the way, Gwin argued.

Since then, more than 40 lighthouses have graced the California coast. I am on a quest to see them all.

I grew up in rural Oklahoma, a child of the prairie who dreamed of the sea. A true 1990s kid, I was obsessed with “The Baby-Sitters Club” book “Dawn and the Surfer Ghost,” the neon dolphin art of Lisa Frank and the movie “Titanic.” I wore a plastic Heart of the Ocean necklace and vowed to become a marine biologist. (That didn’t happen, but I do geek out when I get to write sea stories as a journalist.)

In first grade, I saw my first lighthouse: The Yaquina Bay Lighthouse in Newport, Ore., where some of my family lived. I so vividly remember being struck by its briny lore.

I now have two young children, and I have taken them to lighthouses up and down the West Coast. We look for Fresnel lenses — the intricately layered glass prisms that sent magnified light miles across the waves. And we get stamps at each stop in a U.S. Lighthouse Society Passport.

This south-to-north list includes some of my favorite California lighthouse trips, from popular tourist attractions to the obscure remnants of old navigational aids.

Tanya Smart, the board president of the nonprofit Point Cabrillo Lightkeepers Assn. who greets awestruck visitors from all over the world, told me it’s hard not to be romantic about the beacons’ beautiful paradox: “Lighthouses represent safety — although, in actuality, lighthouses are marking hazards.”

In this world, hazards abound, yes. But adventure does too. May we all find the light.