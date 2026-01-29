Whale watching in California can be spectacular. These are the best spots across the coast
An integral part of whale watching, Capt. Rick Podolak explained as we zipped out of North San Diego Bay past Point Loma, is establishing trust.
That and a fast vessel, good timing and luck. All of which we hoped would align during a whale-watching excursion in late December, the month typically inaugurating an annual gray whale migration from the Arctic south to Baja California.
“We call them our Christmas whales,” said Podolak, of Adventure Whale Watching.
Grays endure an epic roundtrip journey of 10,000 miles or more, and California holds a prime seat through May. Along with being a migratory route for grays and humpbacks, this stretch of Pacific Coast from San Diego to beyond the Bay Area offers seasonal feeding grounds that attract a variety of whale species throughout the year.
“I would go so far as to boast that California has some of the best whale watching in the world,” said Ted Cheeseman, a Santa Cruz whale researcher and co-founder of Happywhale, a photo-based whale identification platform.
Tempering the enthusiasm Cheeseman and other researchers hold around current thriving whale populations are significant concerns about gray whales dying. Grays’ numbers along the Pacific Coast have plunged by half in the last decade, to about 13,000, due to climate change affecting their Arctic food supply.
“Last year was by far the lowest count we’ve ever had, and this year is even lower,” said Alisa Schulman-Janiger, a marine biologist and whale researcher who coordinates an annual gray whale census out of Rancho Palos Verdes.
In December 2025, volunteers spotted 14 whales headed south to calving lagoons in Mexico. In December 2024, they counted 33. In December 2014, by comparison, there were 393.
With numbers like those rattling in my head and the clock ticking as Podolak piloted us north along the coastline, I grew increasingly doubtful about us witnessing the grays’ movement south. We were looking for backs or flukes (tails) breaking the water. Most telling is the spout — the condensed mass of water vapor and mucus that whales force from their blowholes as they surface.
After 90 minutes, we’d spied cormorants and pelicans galore, but little else. It was nearly time to head back.
Then, there it was. A spout, rising clearly against the coastline. Then another, just before the whale dove from sight. The captain identified it as a gray whale, with their distinct white patches of clinging barnacles.
This month, California tour operators have reported several gray sightings. As we watch for them and other cetaceans, this is one instance in which tourists can create positive change. Advocacy organizations outline how to select ethical tour operators and federal agencies are charged with maintaining safe distances (100 yards for most whale species) between vessels and marine mammals. Whale researcher Cheeseman says well-managed whale tourism raises public awareness and financially supports whale science and conservation.
“For some people, seeing a blue whale in the Santa Barbara Channel checks a box — it’s an Instagram post,” he said. “For others, it entirely transforms their view of the natural world.”
Besides the winter gray whale migration, in summer and fall, San Diego’s waters are home to massive blue whales, humpbacks, fin whales, minke whales, occasional orcas and several dolphin species. When you’re not out on the water, the San Diego area beckons as a recreational playground, with its renowned zoo and parks, and coastal accommodations like the timeless and elegant Lodge at Torrey Pines, set on a golf course overlooking the Pacific.
Moving north from San Diego, here are some of California’s other leading whale-watching spots.
San Diego
Types of whales you might see: Gray whales (December-April), orcas (rare), humpback whales (June-October), blue whales (June-October), fin whales (best June-October, occasionally other times), minke whales (year-round, but more often in summer) and several dolphin species.
Worth knowing: San Diego is home to the U.S. Navy’s largest West Coast base and is the Pacific Fleet’s primary homeport.
While in the area: The San Diego area is a recreational playground, with its renowned zoo and parks, and coastal accommodations like the timeless and elegant Lodge at Torrey Pines, set on a golf course overlooking the Pacific. For a special occasion, the lodge’s A.R. Valentien restaurant is exceptional; for a whimsical taco experience, try La Vecindad Neighborhood Tacos.
Dana Point
Dana Wharf Whale Watching has been operating more than half a century, and has everything from a standard two-hour trip to an eight-hour adventure aboard its newest vessel, the 19-passenger New San Mateo.
Types of whales you might see: Gray whales (December-April), orcas (rare, mostly in winter), humpback whales (May-November), blue whales (May-November), fin whales (year-round, but more often May-October), minke whales (year-round) and several dolphin species.
Worth knowing: This charming community has claimed the title of “Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World,” based on underwater canyons and ecosystems that attract blue whales and humpbacks every summer and other species year-round. The 55th Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales, including entertainment and marine conservation talks, is planned for March 6-8.
While in the area: Ocean views are remarkable from the classy Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, home to Chef de cuisine Kristine Davis’ edgy takes on seafood, fresh pasta and more at the Lantern’s Edge restaurant. Hike the Dana Point Headlands Conservation Area, or stroll weekly farmers markets (Wednesdays at the harbor, Saturdays at La Plaza Park).
Newport Beach
Newport Landing Whale Watching has 2½-hour trips aboard the 102-passenger Ocean Explorer, as well as smaller-capacity outings on a catamaran or zodiac boat.
Types of whales you may see: Gray whales (December-April), orcas (occasional), humpback whales (May-November), blue whales (May-October), fin whales (June-August), minke whales (June-August) and several dolphin species.
Worth knowing: Renowned for its luxurious lifestyle — take a gander at the yachts lining the busy small-boat harbor — Newport Beach is also one of four ferry departure points to Catalina Island.
While in the area: Grab an outside table at Skal Pizza and feast on a remarkable succession of wood-fired vegetables and pizza. Wake up at the newly opened, ‘60s-retro Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel, take a pastry and coffee up to the rooftop space and enjoy the view, then borrow one of the hotel’s loaner bikes to pedal around the harbor.
Long Beach Harbor and San Pedro
Types of whales you may see: Gray whales (December-April), orcas (occasional), humpback whales (May-November), blue whales (May-November), fin whales (July-September), minke whales (October-December) and several dolphin species.
Worth knowing: The Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro is consistently listed as the country’s busiest container port, followed closely by the neighboring Port of Long Beach. San Pedro is also home to the World Cruise Center, where cruise ships depart regularly for Mexico and beyond.
While in the area: Aquarium of the Pacific opened in Long Beach in 1998 as Southern California’s largest aquarium. Grab a bite at San Pedro Fish Market, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year; there is also a Long Beach location.
Santa Barbara Channel via Oxnard
Island Packers has 3½-hour gray whale expeditions from Oxnard or Ventura in winter and spring, and five-hour departures from Ventura for blues and humpbacks in summer. The vessel cruises between the mainland and the islands for an optimal view of whales, dolphins and other marine life.
Types of whales you may see: Gray whales (December-April), orcas (December-May), humpback whales (May-September), blue whales (May-September), fin whales (May-September), minke whales (October-December) and several dolphin species.
Worth knowing: Recognized as a gateway to the Channel Islands, Oxnard also holds strong agricultural roots (especially strawberries), miles of sandy beaches and a surfing vibe. Along with Dana Point, the nearby Santa Barbara Channel stands among only 11 Whale Heritage Areas designated by the World Cetacean Alliance.
While you’re in the area: Don’t miss the tasty stops along the Taco Trail, and in particular the epic shrimp dishes, tableside-prepared guacamole and handmade corn tortillas at Cabo Seafood Grill & Cantina. While on a bike ride around the harbor, take a peek at the beach attire, kids’ wear and more at Bougie Beach Collective.
Monterey
Another company, Monterey Bay Whale Watch, has daily tours of three to four hours as well as sunset whale watching and seasonal all-day tours and orca searches.
Types of whales you might see: Gray whales (December-May), orcas (any time, but most often mid-April to mid-May, and October), humpback whales (year-round, peaking April-November), blue whales (May-November), fin or minke whales (occasional), beaked whales (occasionally in May-June) and several dolphin species.
Worth knowing: Monterey Bay is a world-renowned magnet for whales, particularly in spring and summer when nutrient-rich waters teem with krill and small schooling fish.
While you’re here: Since opening on Cannery Row in 1984, the Monterey Bay Aquarium has wowed visitors with stunning exhibits like a three-story kelp forest. Consider a behind-the-scenes tour (ages 8 and up, $29 additional). The Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove is home to migratory monarch butterflies from late October through February.
San Francisco
What you may see: Gray whales (December-May), sperm whales (December-May), orcas (December-May), humpback whales (May-November), blue whales (July-October) and several dolphin species.
Worth knowing: In the latter part of the 19th century, when gray whales were hunted almost to extinction, San Francisco became one of the world’s leading whaling ports. Leland Stanford and his brother built the city’s first whale-oil plant in the 1850s.
While you’re here: The Steinhart Aquarium at the California Academy of Sciences is spectacular in its own right, but the academy (set in Golden Gate Park) also has a planetarium, a butterfly-packed rainforest and natural history museum. It’s a wonderland for kids.