Get your skis and snowboards ready. Here are the opening dates at California’s best resorts
While folklore says you can predict winter weather by the number of nuts the squirrels have collected or the width of the stripes on woolly bear caterpillars, Bryan Allegretto doesn’t put much stock into those forecasts.
“Seems to me, those predictions tend to say we’ll have lots of snow,” says Allegretto, the man behind OpenSnow, a snow forecasting app that’s been called “the equivalent of Tahoe’s snow bible.” It uses weather computer models and factors such as potential La Niña weather patterns to produce location-specific forecasts.
As we enter the colder months, California’s skiers and snowboarders are looking to the app with anticipation. From what he can tell so far, Allegretto says the upcoming winter in the Sierra will probably be similar to last year, when Mammoth received around 300 inches of snow.
This should mean pretty good conditions this season. Planning a trip to the snow? Here’s what to expect this season at California’s most popular ski resorts — plus two in Utah. One thing to note: These season opening dates are projections. Check the resorts’ websites for updates.
Mt. Baldy
Projected season opening date: By Thanksgiving, if Mother Nature cooperates, or by Yule on Dec. 21 at the latest.
What makes it special: Only 45 miles from Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains, Mt. Baldy has 26 runs spread over 800 acres and three mountains. It also has a respectable vertical descent of 2,100 feet with wide-open glades, tree runs, bowls, moguls, groomed runs, cornices and quarter pipes. For those who don’t ski or snowboard, Mt. Baldy also offers snow tubing.
What’s new this season: With upgrades, Lift No. 3 now features more comfortable carriers to the top of Thunder Mountain at 8,600 feet. Chair No. 4 on the west side has a new drive and control system, allowing year-round use with both uphill and downhill loading when conditions permit. Continuous improvements to snowmaking are also helping Mt. Baldy open earlier each season. The resort’s former Last Name Brewing has rebranded as Mt. Baldy Brewery.
Lift ticket prices: Mt. Baldy season passes are currently on sale through Christmas Day: adults are $549 (regularly $799), teens and seniors are $449 (regularly $639) and children under 12 are $279 (regularly $399). You can pre-purchase lift tickets online for a discount. Walk-up tickets are $129 on busy days when the mountain is in full operation.
Pro-tip: Mt. Baldy has the most steep runs in Southern California. Advanced and expert skiers and snowboarders might want to head to Chair 1 to try “Nightmare,” a 36-degree slope that maintains its drop for 1,000 vertical feet.
Mountain High
Projected opening date: Nov. 21, but weather-dependent.
What makes it special: Despite its name, Mountain High requires no mountain driving to reach it. It has 290 acres of skiable terrain and nearly all of it is served by snowmaking. Nearly two-thirds of Mountain High runs are for novice and intermediate skiers and snowboarders.
What’s new this season: Along with adding $500,000 worth of improvements, the resort will debut its 1st Turn learning program and roll out its restored Discovery Chairlift, which accesses beginner terrain at 8,200 feet and has great views of the Pacific Ocean.
Lift ticket prices: $130 to $150. Indy, Cali and Powder Alliance passes honored.
Pro-tip: Families and novices should head for the North Resort, while experts will find challenges at West.
Snow Valley
Projected season opening date: Thanksgiving, weather permitting
What makes it special: Snow Valley Mountain Resort has the region’s only six-person chairlift and the only lift-served sledding. This combination makes the resort a family favorite and is one of the reasons that Liftopia has ranked it the top beginner-friendly ski and snowboard area in the region. It’s also popular because it offers night skiing and riding on most Fridays and Saturdays from December through the end of the season.
What’s new this season: Priority lift access will be offered with the BBMR Reserve in two versions: daily and seasonal. Both will have limited availability. And there’s a new outdoor barbecue dining venue on the sun deck.
Lift ticket prices: $79 to $169. BBMR (Anytime, Midweek, SV Anytime), Ikon, Ikon Base and Ikon Session passes honored. Blackouts apply.
Pro-tip: Its slopes are often uncrowded, making Snow Valley perfect for a quick, low-key getaway.
Big Bear Mountain Resort
Projected season opening date: Thanksgiving, weather permitting
What makes it special: This resort consists of two areas: Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. With more than 200 park features, 12-foot and 18-foot halfpipes, backcountry and canyon terrain and the largest beginner area in Southern California, Bear Mountain is often filled with both kids and hardcore snowboarders. Snow Summit is more traditional, attracting families, novice and intermediate skiers and riders, but it still has more than 20 runs and its own terrain park, Westridge.
What’s new this season: Priority lift access will be offered with the BBMR Reserve in two versions: daily and seasonal. The Ikon Pass Lounge at Snow Summit is a new private space for groups of up to eight, bookable only by Ikon Pass or Ikon Base Pass holders. Amenities include catering, premium demo rentals (if needed), priority lift access and parking.
Lift ticket prices: $79 to $169. BBMR (Anytime, Midweek, SV Anytime), Ikon, Ikon Base, Ikon Session passes honored. Blackouts apply.
Pro tip: On stormy days, it’s difficult to get to the resort. So if you can, leave the night before.
Mammoth Mountain
Projected season opening date: Nov. 14
What makes it special: Mammoth is California’s highest lift-served, four-season resort playground with a lofty summit at 11,053 feet. It offers one of the longest ski seasons in the country, normally running from early November into May and often June and even July.
What’s new this season: Mammoth has invested nearly $9 million in projects, including major improvements in snow-making capabilities. Woolly’s Adventure Summit will be expanding activities to include a new dual zip line and sky net structure.
The Limelight Mammoth hotel — billed as a “gateway to elevated mountain living” — will open in December, along with its Mammoth Lakes Mountain Club, a private ski and social club. To help celebrate Limelight’s opening, a BeachLife event, headlined by Fitz and the Tantrums and Two Feet, will take place Dec. 12.
Lift ticket prices: $89 to $209. Ikon Pass honored. From Dec. 6 to 12, children 12 and under ski free. Simply reserve a $0 child lift ticket online.
Pro-tip: Lincoln Mountain Chair 22 has some of the best tree skiing in the country.
June Mountain
Projected season opening date: Dec. 20
What makes it special: Located less than 30 minutes from the town of Mammoth Lakes, June Mountain has some of the most spectacular views in the Sierra Nevada. The surrounding lakes, wide variety of terrain spread out over 1,500 acres, uncrowded slopes and easygoing atmosphere draw many families to the resort.
Lift ticket prices: $89 to $209. June Mountain and Ikon passes honored.
Pro-tip: Lift tickets are free for kids 12 and younger.
Badger Pass Ski Area at Yosemite National Park
Projected season opening date: Dec. 15
What makes it special: Badger Pass Ski Area, located inside of Yosemite National Park, is one of the oldest ski areas in the state, offering rentals and ski lessons at affordable rates. Or opt for snowboarding, snowshoeing or cross-country and downhill skiing. While this is a magical ski area, due to its location within the national park, it’s not able to make snow, which means it depends on a good natural snowfall to operate.
What’s new this season: Improved and faster ticketing systems to minimize lines
Lift ticket prices: $64 for adult full day, $38.50 for children full day. Season passes are $500 for adults and $225 for children.
Pro-tip: Badger Pass is an ideal learner’s ski area with gentle slopes, fewer crowds and a friendly atmosphere.
Heavenly Lake Tahoe
Projected season opening date: Nov. 21
What makes it special: Nestled into the Sierra Nevada, Heavenly spans the California-Nevada border, providing a one-of-a-kind skiing and snowboarding experience with its breathtaking views of surrounding peaks and deep-blue Lake Tahoe.
What’s new this season: Heavenly will kick off its 70th anniversary celebration with a party Dec. 20 at the Lakeview Lodge. There’ll be vintage vibes and DJ sets with music from throughout the decades.
Lift ticket prices: Starting at $127. Epic passes honored.
Pro-tip: Heavenly is a huge resort, with nearly 5,000 acres of skiable terrain and 97 trails ranging from groomers for beginners to steep chutes to challenge experts. You’ll want to stay multiple days, and maybe even try a full-moon snowshoe tour on one of them.
Northstar California
Projected season opening date: Nov. 21
What makes it special: Northstar is a laid-back resort. It’s just a long stone’s throw to Lake Tahoe and offers glade skiing through huge trees in Martis Valley. Its village has stunning mountain views, to say nothing of tasty fireside s’mores and hot cocoa. Skiers and snowboarders also like that it receives an average of 350 inches of annual snowfall.
What’s new this season: Epic Friend Tickets are a new benefit for season-long pass holders, offering 50% off lift tickets at Northstar and Vail’s 36 other North American resorts.
Lift ticket prices: Starting at $142. Epic passes honored.
Pro tip: Northstar’s slopes are below the treeline and protected from winds, making its glades an ideal places to ski and ride in storms.
Sugar Bowl
Projected season opening date: Nov. 21
What makes it special: Sugar Bowl is an independently-run resort with an old-school, European vibe. Its terrain stretches over four peaks on Donner Summit near Lake Tahoe, varying between steep tree skiing, wide-open groomers, terrain parks and beginner-friendly zones. Season passes and lift tickets are limited here, so the slopes aren’t crowded.
What’s new this season: The $100-million resort development includes a new Village Lodge deck, a reimagined culinary experience from Traci Des Jardins and a refurbished Royal Gorge Cross Country Center. Also, the terrain parks now have bigger rails and more jumps.
Lift ticket prices: Dynamic lift ticket pricing, with midweek tickets starting at $89. Sugar Bowl also offers three-day packs, such as the Adult Anytime 3-Pack for $599, valid any day with no restrictions. Sugar Bowl and Mountain Collective passes honored.
Pro-tip: Sugar Bowl opened with the backing of Walt Disney in 1939, making it one of the oldest ski areas in North America. At the resort, look out for Mt. Disney, along with the Donald Duck run, off the Disney Express chairlift.
Palisades Tahoe
Projected season opening date: Nov. 26
What makes it special: This huge resort is actually the combination of the old Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1960. The combined areas, now dubbed Palisades Tahoe and linked by the Base-to-Base Gondola, has 6,000 acres of terrain that offer plenty of runs for everyone from beginners to experts. It is also one of only four U.S. resorts featured on the World Cup racing circuit this season, hosting the men’s slalom and giant slalom events in late February.
What’s new this season: Snowmaking system improvements, parking program enhancements and elevated après experiences.
At Mountain Sports School, there’s a new afternoon mogul clinic for intermediate and advanced skiers. Magnus Andersson, a Swedish World Cup alpine coach, is the resort’s new Alpine director.
Lift ticket prices: Window rates starting at $92 and up to $289. Palisades uses dynamic pricing: The earlier you purchase, the more you save. Ikon, California Gold and Palisades Tahoe passes honored.
Pro-tip: Palisades is an actual rock feature off the Siberia Chair at the old Squaw Valley Resort and is in an arena where many free-ride legends have made their mark.
Kirkwood
Projected season opening date: Dec. 5
What makes it special: Kirkwood is a big mountain with more than 2,300 acres of terrain and a vertical drop of 2,000 feet. It’s steep and deep, producing exciting cliff drops — to say nothing of moguls and open bowls that will make your legs feel like Jell-O by the time the lifts close. While the rugged terrain and prolific deep snowpack beckons shredders for steep lines, the skiing and snowboarding in the Timber Creek base area offers an ideal place to improve skills and enjoy perfect groomers, moderately pitched tree runs and small gullies.
What’s new this season: The Timber Creek Base Lodge is being updated.
Lift ticket prices: Starting at $109. Epic passes honored.
Pro tip: The advanced Thunder Saddle area has a northern orientation that offers fresh tracks for days after a storm has passed.
Park City Mountain in Park City, Utah
Projected season opening date: Nov. 21
What makes it special: While not in California, Angelenos love flocking to Park City Mountain. With more than 7,300 acres of terrain, 330 trails, 42 lifts and six terrain parks, it offers the most lift-accessible ski and snowboard terrain in the United States. Dedicated learning areas such as High Meadow Park are ideal for beginners of all ages, while adventure seekers can challenge themselves on high-alpine terrain such as Jupiter Peak, Ninety-Nine 90 or Pinecone Ridge.
What’s new this season: Park City Mountain introduces its Sunrise Gondola, a high-speed 10-person lift that will streamline the ride to Red Pine Lodge and the resort’s improved beginner terrain. Additional improvements include a kids’ magic carpet lift at Red Pine and children’s ski school dining.
Lift ticket prices: Ticket window prices range from $194 to $309 with advance purchase. Epic passes honored.
Number of lifts: 42
Number of runs: 330
Pro tip: Unless you really like driving, it’s best to fly to the Salt Lake City airport from Los Angeles. From there, Park City is a 35-minute shuttle.
Deer Valley in Park City, Utah
Projected season opening date: Dec. 1.
What makes it special: Deer Valley, which abuts Park City Mountain Resort to the south, is one of the few ski areas that does not allow snowboarders on its slopes. It prides itself as an upscale resort that takes extra special care of its skiers, including having valets to help them get on the snow. It grooms its runs meticulously and limits the number of skiers on its slopes. To guarantee access to the mountain, it’s best to purchase tickets online in advance, especially during weekends and busy times.
What’s new: Deer Valley skiing has more than doubled in size for the 2025-26 season, marking the largest resort expansion in ski industry history. This winter, the resort will debut seven new chairlifts, including the East Village Express, a 10-passenger gondola linking the new East Village to Park Peak.
Lift ticket prices: Starting at $99 online to $329 at the ticket window. Ikon Pass honored.
Pro-tip: Head for the Deer Valley East Village on U.S. 40 (and its 500 new parking spaces) as a faster way to get on the snow this season.