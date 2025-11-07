Get your skis and snowboards ready. Here are the opening dates at California’s best resorts

While folklore says you can predict winter weather by the number of nuts the squirrels have collected or the width of the stripes on woolly bear caterpillars, Bryan Allegretto doesn’t put much stock into those forecasts.

“Seems to me, those predictions tend to say we’ll have lots of snow,” says Allegretto, the man behind OpenSnow, a snow forecasting app that’s been called “the equivalent of Tahoe’s snow bible.” It uses weather computer models and factors such as potential La Niña weather patterns to produce location-specific forecasts.

As we enter the colder months, California’s skiers and snowboarders are looking to the app with anticipation. From what he can tell so far, Allegretto says the upcoming winter in the Sierra will probably be similar to last year, when Mammoth received around 300 inches of snow.

This should mean pretty good conditions this season. Planning a trip to the snow? Here’s what to expect this season at California’s most popular ski resorts — plus two in Utah. One thing to note: These season opening dates are projections. Check the resorts’ websites for updates.