Get to the slopes! Ski resorts in and near California will open as early as this week
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Up and down the Golden State, skiers and snowboarders are dreaming about a whopper of a winter with numerous feet of super El Niño-juiced snow.
John Rice, president of Ski California, which represents nearly three dozen resorts in California and Nevada, is one of them.
“There’s a lot of pent-up energy and demand in the market after last year,” he said, referring to the warm and dry 2025.
But while this winter will be an exciting one to watch, there are no guarantees that epic pow days are on their way. “A huge season is possible, but I’m not letting anyone quote me as saying it’s definitely coming,” says meteorologist Bryan Allegretto, who runs the snow forecasting app OpenSnow, a tool that’s been called “the equivalent of Tahoe’s snow bible.” He notes that only four of the seven strong El Niños on record brought above-average snow to the Sierra and three came in below average.
And while Allegretto says he is “cautiously optimistic” about this season’s forecast, he has a big caveat: “Too much snow means closed roads and closed or delayed opening ski areas, so too much snow is not always a good thing,” he says.
Planning a trip to the snow? Here’s what to expect this season at the most popular ski resorts in and near California. One thing to note: These season opening dates are projections. Check the resorts’ websites for updates.
Mt. Baldy
Projected season opening date: Nov. 26
What makes it special: Only 45 miles from Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains, Mt. Baldy has 26 runs spread over 800 acres and three mountains. It also has a respectable vertical descent of 2,100 feet with wide-open glades, tree runs, bowls, moguls, groomed runs, cornices and quarter pipes. For those who don’t ski or snowboard, Mt. Baldy also offers snow tubing.
What’s new this season: To celebrate its diamond anniversary, Mt. Baldy is offering 75th Anniversary passes that allow guests to lock in one to four winters of unlimited skiing and snowboarding at 2026 rates. Prices range from $349 to $2,499. These passes have no blackout dates, no $30 parking fees and include a 75th anniversary Baldy T-shirt.
Lift ticket prices: $59 to $129. Mt. Baldy Winter and Annual Pass, and Ski California Gold Pass honored.
Pro-tip: Mt. Baldy has the most steep runs in Southern California. Advanced and expert skiers and snowboarders might want to head to Chair 1 to try “Nightmare,” a 36-degree slope that maintains its drop for 1,000 vertical feet.
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Mountain High
Projected opening date: Nov. 21, but weather-dependent
What makes it special: Despite its name, Mountain High requires no mountain driving to reach it. It has 290 acres of skiable terrain and nearly all of it is served by snowmaking. Nearly two-thirds of Mountain High runs are for novice and intermediate skiers and snowboarders.
What’s new this season: The H2O Winter Classic is coming back for its second year, rebooting a surf/snow event that was hosted at Mountain High in the early 2000s and lasted for more than a decade. Expect bigger prizes, a bigger course and bigger bands.
The 1st Turn Lesson Program returns for a second year with new experience enhancements. Offered for $199, the program includes three days of instruction, rental equipment and beginner lift access.
Lift ticket prices: $130 to $150. Indy, Cali, Ski California Gold and Powder Alliance passes honored.
Pro-tip: Families and novices should head for the North Resort, while experts will find challenges at West.
Snow Valley
Projected season opening date: Nov. 21, conditions permitting. Sign up for Snow Valley’s newsletter for updates about opening day.
What makes it special: Snow Valley Mountain Resort has a six-person chairlift and lift-served tubing, making the resort a family favorite and one of the reasons Liftopia has ranked it the top beginner-friendly ski and snowboard area in the region. It’s also popular because it offers night skiing and riding on most Fridays and Saturdays from December through the end of the season.
What’s new this season: BBMR Double Play (Snow Valley is part of Big Bear Mountain Resort) is a new promotion. For $149, you get two days of skiing or snowboarding (up to 50% less than a single-day lift ticket), with no blackout dates. Unlike traditional lift tickets, these packs of tickets are undated, so you don’t have to pick your days when you buy.
Another new package called “Meet the Mountain” includes a lift ticket, rentals and a beginner lesson, all starting at $99.
Lift ticket prices: $89 to $169. BBMR (Anytime, Midweek, SV Anytime), Ski California Gold and Ikon passes honored. Blackouts apply.
Pro-tip: Its slopes are often uncrowded, making Snow Valley perfect for a quick, low-key getaway.
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Big Bear Mountain Resort
Projected season opening date: Thanksgiving, weather permitting
What makes it special: This resort consists of two areas: Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. With more than 200 park features, 12-foot and 18-foot halfpipes, canyon terrain and the largest beginner area in Southern California, Bear Mountain is often filled with both kids and hardcore snowboarders. Snow Summit is more traditional, attracting families, novice and intermediate skiers and riders, but it still has more than 20 runs and its own terrain park, Westridge.
What’s new this season: Like at Snow Valley, the resort is offering the BBMR Double Play promotion. And kids ski free the week of March 15-21, 2027.
Lift ticket prices: $89 to $169 for adult full-day and $59 to $109 for night skiing. BBMR (Anytime, Midweek, SV Anytime), Ikon, Ikon Base, Ikon Session and Ski California Gold passes honored. Blackouts apply.
Pro tip: On stormy days, it’s difficult to get to the resort. So if you can, leave the night before.
Mammoth Mountain
Projected season opening date: Nov. 13
What makes it special: Mammoth is California’s highest lift-served, four-season resort playground with a lofty summit at 11,053 feet. It offers one of the longest ski seasons in the country, normally running from early November into May and often June and even July.
What’s new this season: Mammoth has invested $13.5 million on improvements, with nearly half going into a new Remote Avalanche Control System at Mammoth and June Mountain to give ski patrollers more flexibility to reduce hazards remotely during severe storms.
The remainder is going toward upgrades to its grooming fleet with the addition of five PistenBully snowcats, a new snowmaking system on the Canyon Ski Back Trail at June Mountain, plus new-and-improved dining and lodging options.
Lift ticket prices: $89 to $220. Ikon, Ski California Gold and Mammoth Black passes honored. From Dec. 5 to 11, children 12 and under ski free. (Just reserve a $0 child lift ticket online.)
Pro-tip: Lincoln Mountain Chair 22 has some of the best tree skiing in the country.
June Mountain
Projected season opening date: Dec. 20
What makes it special: Located less than 30 minutes from the town of Mammoth Lakes, June Mountain has some of the most spectacular views in the Sierra Nevada. The surrounding lakes, wide variety of terrain spread out over 1,500 acres, uncrowded slopes and easygoing atmosphere draw many families to the resort.
Lift ticket prices: $99 to $149. June Mountain, Ikon and Ski California Gold passes honored.
Pro-tip: Lift tickets are free for kids 12 and younger.
Badger Pass Ski Area at Yosemite National Park
Projected season opening date: Dec 11, weather permitting
What makes it special: Badger Pass Ski Area, located inside of Yosemite National Park, is one of the oldest ski areas in the state, offering rentals and ski lessons at affordable rates. Or opt for snowboarding, snowshoeing or cross-country and downhill skiing. While this is a magical ski area, due to its location within the national park, it’s not able to make snow, which means it depends on a good natural snowfall to operate.
What’s new this season: Improved and faster ticketing systems to minimize lines
Lift ticket prices: $82 for adult full day, $61.50 for children full day. Season passes are $541 for adults and $258 for children. Kids 6 and under ski free. Badger Pass honored.
Pro-tip: Badger Pass is an ideal learner’s ski area with gentle slopes, fewer crowds and a friendly atmosphere.
Heavenly Lake Tahoe
Projected season opening date: Nov. 20
What makes it special: Nestled into the Sierra Nevada, Heavenly spans the California-Nevada border, providing a one-of-a-kind skiing and snowboarding experience with its breathtaking views of surrounding peaks and deep-blue Lake Tahoe.
What’s new this season: Mountain dining upgrades.
Lift ticket prices: Starting at $147. Epic passes honored.
Pro-tip: Heavenly is a huge resort, with nearly 5,000 acres of skiable terrain and 97 trails ranging from groomers for beginners to steep chutes to challenge experts. You’ll want to stay multiple days, and maybe even try a full-moon snowshoe tour on one of them.
Northstar California
Projected season opening date: Nov. 20
What makes it special: Northstar is a laid-back resort. It’s just a long stone’s throw to Lake Tahoe and offers glade skiing through huge trees in Martis Valley. Its village has stunning mountain views, to say nothing of tasty fireside s’mores and hot cocoa. Skiers and snowboarders also like that it receives an average of 350 inches of annual snowfall.
What’s new this season: Snow Start, a mountain experience for Mandarin-speaking guests. On three Saturdays this winter 2027 — Jan. 23, Feb. 27 and March 20 — Northstar Ski School will host all-day group lessons for guests 15+ to learn from native Mandarin-speaking instructors.
Lift ticket prices: Starting at $131. Epic passes honored.
Pro tip: Northstar’s slopes are below the treeline and protected from winds, making its glades an ideal places to ski and ride in storms.
Sugar Bowl
Projected season opening date: Nov. 27
What makes it special: Sugar Bowl is an independently-run resort with an old-school, European vibe. Its terrain stretches over four peaks on Donner Summit near Lake Tahoe, varying between steep tree skiing, wide-open groomers, terrain parks and beginner-friendly zones. Season passes and lift tickets are limited here, so the slopes aren’t crowded.
What’s new this season: Sugar Bowl Resort continues a multi-year, $100-million resort development project with major improvements debuting this winter, including a new Village Gondola, a reimagined main lodge and beginner experience, expanded terrain parks and snowmaking on the mountain and enhanced snowmaking at Sugar Rush Tubing.
Lift ticket prices: Dynamic lift ticket pricing, with midweek tickets starting at $99. Sugar Bowl is also introducing new 2-, 3- and 4-day packs. Mountain Collective and Ski California Gold passes honored.
Pro-tip: Sugar Bowl opened with the backing of Walt Disney in 1939, making it one of the oldest ski areas in North America. At the resort, look out for Mt. Disney, along with the Donald Duck run, off the Disney Express chairlift.
Palisades Tahoe
Projected season opening date: Nov. 26
What makes it special: This huge resort is actually the combination of the old Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1960. The combined areas, now dubbed Palisades Tahoe and linked by the Base-to-Base Gondola, has 6,000 acres of terrain that offer plenty of runs for everyone from beginners to experts. It is also one of only four U.S. resorts featured on the World Cup racing circuit this season, hosting the men’s slalom and giant slalom events in late February.
What’s new this season: The resort introduces the $799 Palisades Beginner Progression Pass, in which beginner skiers and riders receive three group lessons that can be taken at any time during the season, along with lift tickets and rental equipment for the lesson dates and a complimentary pair of goggles. Once guests graduate from the program, they receive a pass to Palisades Tahoe, valid for the remainder of the season.
The resort is also investing $3.2 million in remote avalanche control systems designed to help conduct avalanche mitigation more efficiently.
Lift ticket prices: The maximum 1-day window rate during the peak season is $289. For a mid-week multi-day visit, the resort recommends buying 4-packs starting at $95 per day. Palisades Tahoe will offer $89 Community Day tickets on select Wednesdays during the season, starting in January, with a portion of the proceeds supporting local nonprofits. Ikon, Ski California Gold and Palisades Tahoe passes honored.
Pro-tip: Palisades is an actual rock feature off the Siberia Chair at the old Squaw Valley Resort and is in an arena where many free-ride legends have made their mark.
Kirkwood
Projected season opening date: Dec. 4
What makes it special: Kirkwood is a big mountain with more than 2,300 acres of terrain and a vertical drop of 2,000 feet. It’s steep and deep, producing exciting cliff drops — to say nothing of moguls and open bowls that will make your legs feel like Jell-O by the time the lifts close. While the rugged terrain and prolific deep snowpack beckons shredders for steep lines, the skiing and snowboarding in the Timber Creek base area offers an ideal place to improve skills and enjoy perfect groomers, moderately pitched tree runs and small gullies.
What’s new this season: Kirkwood’s Ski & Ride School is introducing Mini Rippers Mondays, a weekly program for kids ages 3-4 to build all-mountain skills. For skiers and riders ages 7 and up, Friday JETS is a new season-long, team-driven program focused on developing all-mountain skills and teaching the fundamentals of freeride. The resort is also refreshing several of its adult instruction offerings, including its popular 2-Day Women’s Clinic.
Lift ticket prices: Starting at $113. Epic and Ski California Gold passes honored.
Pro tip: The advanced Thunder Saddle area has a northern orientation that offers fresh tracks for days after a storm has passed.
Lee Canyon in Las Vegas
Projected season opening date: Nov. 20
What makes it special: Lee Canyon, with a lofty base elevation of 8,660 feet in the Spring Mountains, is southern Nevada’s only ski resort. It’s a dramatic alpine escape situated an hour northwest of the neon of the Las Vegas Strip. It has 195 acres of terrain, 27 trails, a vertical drop of 860 feet and six chairlifts.
What’s new this season: A four-person fixed chairlift in the West Bowl, five intermediate trails and a rope tow for the terrain park.
Lift ticket prices: Variable starting at $14. Power and Ski California Gold passes honored.
Pro tip: On a powder day, leave Vegas by 7 a.m. and have either an all-wheel drive car or a set of chains.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe near Reno, Nevada
Projected opening date: Nov. 6, weather permitting
What makes it special: Locals call Mt. Rose a “hidden gem” with eight lifts, 70 trails, 1,200 acres, fewer crowds than the big Tahoe resorts and a vertical drop of 1,800 feet. It also has the highest base area in the Sierra at 8,260 feet, which often means powder snow and an early season opening. Plus, it’s only about 25 minutes from the Reno airport.
What’s new this season: The resort invested nearly $2 million in improvements, part of which went into a main line replacement of the resort’s extensive snowmaking system.
Lift ticket prices: Weekday adult tickets start at $119, but vary by date. Weekday child tickets (ages 6-15) begin at $59. Specials include $79 tickets on Ladies Day Thursdays. Mt. Rose and Ski California Gold passes honored.
Pro tip: If you like a challenge, try the Chutes, a steep, inbound extreme zone with 40 to 55-degree runs and over 1,000 feet of continuous vertical drop.
Park City Mountain in Park City, Utah
Projected season opening date: Nov. 20
What makes it special: While not in California, Angelenos love flocking to Park City Mountain. With more than 7,300 acres of terrain, 330 trails, 42 lifts and six terrain parks, it offers the most lift-accessible ski and snowboard terrain in the United States. Dedicated learning areas such as High Meadow Park are ideal for beginners of all ages, while adventure seekers can challenge themselves on high-alpine terrain such as Jupiter Peak, Ninety-Nine 90 or Pinecone Ridge.
What’s new this season: The 10-person Canyons Village Skyway Gondola will transport skiers and snowboarders from the new Canyons Village Parking Structure to the Canyons Village Forum.
Lift ticket prices: Ticket window prices range from $209 to $249 with advance purchase. Epic passes honored.
Pro tip: From he Salt Lake City airport, Park City is a 35-minute shuttle ride.
Deer Valley in Park City, Utah
Projected season opening date: Dec. 5
What makes it special: Deer Valley, which abuts Park City Mountain Resort to the south, is one of the few ski areas that does not allow snowboarders on its slopes. It prides itself as an upscale resort that takes extra special care of its skiers, including having valets to help them get on the snow. It grooms its runs meticulously and limits the number of skiers on its slopes. To guarantee access to the mountain, it’s best to purchase tickets online in advance, especially during weekends and busy times.
What’s new: The resort’s newest lift, Hail Peak Express, will add 200 skiable acres and seven new runs, bringing the total acreage to 4,500 on 209 runs. One of the new runs is called Hill Yeah, which pays tribute to Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah.
Lift ticket prices: Starting at $99 online to $329 at the ticket window. Ikon Pass honored.
Pro-tip: Head for the Deer Valley East Village on U.S. 40 (and its 500 new parking spaces) as a faster way to get on the snow.