Get to the slopes! Ski resorts in and near California will open as early as this week

Up and down the Golden State, skiers and snowboarders are dreaming about a whopper of a winter with numerous feet of super El Niño-juiced snow.

John Rice, president of Ski California , which represents nearly three dozen resorts in California and Nevada, is one of them.

“There’s a lot of pent-up energy and demand in the market after last year,” he said, referring to the warm and dry 2025.

But while this winter will be an exciting one to watch, there are no guarantees that epic pow days are on their way. “A huge season is possible, but I’m not letting anyone quote me as saying it’s definitely coming,” says meteorologist Bryan Allegretto, who runs the snow forecasting app OpenSnow, a tool that’s been called “the equivalent of Tahoe’s snow bible.” He notes that only four of the seven strong El Niños on record brought above-average snow to the Sierra and three came in below average.

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And while Allegretto says he is “cautiously optimistic” about this season’s forecast, he has a big caveat: “Too much snow means closed roads and closed or delayed opening ski areas, so too much snow is not always a good thing,” he says.

Planning a trip to the snow? Here’s what to expect this season at the most popular ski resorts in and near California. One thing to note: These season opening dates are projections. Check the resorts’ websites for updates.

