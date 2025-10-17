What do travelers love about these 9 hotels around Joshua Tree? The highly specific vibes

For decades, the lodging options near Joshua Tree National Park were decidedly limited. Travelers in the know might have stayed at the 29 Palms Inn with its historic adobe cabins or the Joshua Tree Inn where Gram Parsons famously died in 1973 (and where Room 8 is still named for him today). There were a smattering of budget hotels that were fine if you just needed a place to sleep while exploring the park, and of course you could always camp — either at one of the park’s many campgrounds or on BLM land if they were full.

Then came the rise of Airbnb in the early 2010s, transforming high desert lodging for better and worse. The proliferation of rentable homes made the national park and its environs more accessible to families and groups with no interest in camping, but left locals struggling as rents and home prices skyrocketed. As the short-term rental market reached a fever pitch in the early 2020s, investors snapped up all available housing, flooding the desert with an excess of Airbnbs.

Now, as the short-term rental boom dies down at last, a new way to visit the desert is coming to the fore: Enter the highly specific hotel.

A new crop of entrepreneurs have crafted unique retreats that appeal to a widening expanse of travelers. Today, you can choose from the luxuriously revamped motor court Hotel Wren in 29 Palms, the cheerful hostel-like hotel Field Station in Yucca Valley or the futuristic Reset Hotel also in 29 Palms, all of which opened in the last 18 months.

At the same time, more established spots are celebrating their niche identities. The historic Campbell House Inn offers a traditional bed and breakfast experience while Hicksville Trailer Palace has positioned itself as an adult playground complete with themed trailers, ball pit and a rooftop hot tub. The French brothers have turned the Pioneertown Motel into the embodiment of modern Western cool while Spin and Margie’s Desert Hideaway hearkens back to the days before Coachella and Instagram, when Joshua Tree was still funky, eclectic and weird.

To help you decide which high desert hotel is the best fit for your next trip, here’s a guide to nine of our favorites. — Deborah Netburn