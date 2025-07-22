8 California weekend destinations to escape to with your dog

One of the underrated luxuries of living in Los Angeles is how easy it is to make a quick escape. With nothing more than a full tank of gas and an overnight bag in the trunk, you’re only a few hours from pine-scented trails, fog-wrapped coastlines and sun-soaked desert hideaways. If you’re traveling with a dog, even better: California is dotted with towns that don’t just allow pets — they basically roll out the red carpet for them.

Los Angeles is a dog town, no bones about it. In this weeklong series, we dig into the obsession. Read More

My dog Charlie has been my steadfast companion since I brought him home in 2021: a calming presence when I’m racing to meet a deadline, and a blur of excitement the moment he senses we’re heading out the door. Traveling with him now isn’t just routine — it’s part of the joy.

We’ve taken more than a dozen weekend getaways together: some mapped out with military precision, others sketched out over coffee. Along the way, Charlie has darted into waves, waddled down wooded trails and stretched out like a tiny emperor beneath cafe tables, soaking up the scene.

Over time, I’ve picked up a few practical tips that help make the journey of traveling with a dog smoother:

Advertisement

• Call ahead to confirm pet policies. Just because a spot was dog-friendly once doesn’t mean it still is. (My favorite bookstore in Ojai, for instance, no longer allows pups due to overcrowding.) It’s worth checking on weight limits, extra fees and room restrictions — details that may not be listed online.

• Pack a few familiar comforts. Charlie never travels without a half-dozen of his favorite squeaky toys. A cozy bed, treats and even a dog-approved playlist (he’s partial to ‘90s teen pop) can go a long way in making your pup feel at home.

• Plan for pit stops. Every dog has their limit on the road; Charlie’s is about two hours. That’s when he starts getting antsy and throwing side-eye that clearly says, “Stretch time!” Before you head out, map a few good stops: scenic rest areas, cafes with outdoor seating or quick walking trails to help burn off some energy.

Once the essentials are covered, the only thing left is choosing your backdrop. Here’s a short list of destinations around the state that strike the right balance: beautiful, accessible and dog-loving. Whether you’re chasing salty breezes, crisp mountain air or just a patio brunch with water bowls on standby, these eight California getaways are sure to charm you and your furry friend.