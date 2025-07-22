8 California weekend destinations to escape to with your dog
-
-
- Share via
One of the underrated luxuries of living in Los Angeles is how easy it is to make a quick escape. With nothing more than a full tank of gas and an overnight bag in the trunk, you’re only a few hours from pine-scented trails, fog-wrapped coastlines and sun-soaked desert hideaways. If you’re traveling with a dog, even better: California is dotted with towns that don’t just allow pets — they basically roll out the red carpet for them.
Los Angeles is a dog town, no bones about it. In this weeklong series, we dig into the obsession.
My dog Charlie has been my steadfast companion since I brought him home in 2021: a calming presence when I’m racing to meet a deadline, and a blur of excitement the moment he senses we’re heading out the door. Traveling with him now isn’t just routine — it’s part of the joy.
We’ve taken more than a dozen weekend getaways together: some mapped out with military precision, others sketched out over coffee. Along the way, Charlie has darted into waves, waddled down wooded trails and stretched out like a tiny emperor beneath cafe tables, soaking up the scene.
Over time, I’ve picked up a few practical tips that help make the journey of traveling with a dog smoother:
• Call ahead to confirm pet policies. Just because a spot was dog-friendly once doesn’t mean it still is. (My favorite bookstore in Ojai, for instance, no longer allows pups due to overcrowding.) It’s worth checking on weight limits, extra fees and room restrictions — details that may not be listed online.
• Pack a few familiar comforts. Charlie never travels without a half-dozen of his favorite squeaky toys. A cozy bed, treats and even a dog-approved playlist (he’s partial to ‘90s teen pop) can go a long way in making your pup feel at home.
• Plan for pit stops. Every dog has their limit on the road; Charlie’s is about two hours. That’s when he starts getting antsy and throwing side-eye that clearly says, “Stretch time!” Before you head out, map a few good stops: scenic rest areas, cafes with outdoor seating or quick walking trails to help burn off some energy.
Once the essentials are covered, the only thing left is choosing your backdrop. Here’s a short list of destinations around the state that strike the right balance: beautiful, accessible and dog-loving. Whether you’re chasing salty breezes, crisp mountain air or just a patio brunch with water bowls on standby, these eight California getaways are sure to charm you and your furry friend.
Idyllwild
Where to stay: The Tahquitz Pines Retreat (marked on this map) offers rustic, pet-friendly cabins with full kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and picnic areas outside. There’s a large open meadow on the property, ideal for morning fetch sessions or quiet stargazing at night.
What to eat: Cafe Aroma is a mountain mainstay where the food is as warm and welcoming as the vibe. The patio offers views of the trees, live acoustic music on some evenings and comforting plates like the pan-fried rainbow trout, cacio e pepe with sliced black truffle, and a satisfying rib-eye with herb-roasted potatoes.
What to do: For a gentle, scenic hike, the Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail delivers with sweeping views, shaded paths and lots of spots to stop and sniff. It’s a five-mile round-trip route but feels manageable even for dogs who prefer a relaxed pace. Halfway through, Charlie usually pauses dramatically and sits down as if to say, “Carry me, please.” So I do.
Santa Barbara
Where to stay: The Riviera Beach House (marked on this map), in the heart of the Funk Zone, is as stylish as it is dog-friendly. Pups are greeted with a welcome bag stocked with treats, toys, bowls and potty pads, along with a curated list of nearby dog-friendly parks, restaurants and pet sitters.
What to eat: Lucky Penny, a beloved local hangout, serves wood-fired pizzas — “The OG” with fennel sausage or the bold “El Zepeda” with chorizo and jalapeños are a must — on a patio with string lights and umbrellas. If you’re craving some sweet closure to your meal, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery serves unique ice cream flavors like honey lavender and root beer float.
What to do: Arroyo Burro Beach, affectionately dubbed “Hendry’s” by locals, is a stretch of off-leash coastline perfect for frolicking in the surf. Charlie likes to dip a paw in the waves, chase a Lab for two minutes, then collapse belly-up in the sand. Once he’s done, there’s a dog-washing station near the parking lot, so he’s beach-to-dinner ready in minutes.
Morro Bay
Where to stay: Ascot Suites (marked on this map), a few blocks from the Embarcadero, offers renovated rooms that pair modern comfort with cozy touches: suites with fireplaces, hot tubs and free WiFi. The hotel welcomes up to two pets (50 pounds each), includes a daily continental breakfast and boasts a rooftop view of Morro Rock in the distance.
What to eat: Dorn’s Breakers Cafe has served coastal comfort food for generations. On the dog-friendly patio, I enjoy the scallop sauté splashed with white wine or the calamari steak sauteed in butter. When we go, Charlie spends the entire meal lounging under the table, hypnotized by the aroma.
What to do: Head north of town to Toro Creek Dog Beach, a leash-free stretch that’s less crowded than the beaches closer to downtown. For a calmer outing, make your way to the Morro Bay Marina Peninsula Trail, which is flat and lined with signs that make bird-spotting a breeze. It’s an ideal cooldown stroll after a beach romp.
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Where to stay: The Cypress Inn, once co-owned by Doris Day, is legendary among pet travelers. Dogs are greeted with treats and blankets at check-in and can dine alongside their humans at Terry’s Lounge, the inn’s restaurant, which offers a dedicated dog menu. Once we arrive, Charlie’s big decision is whether to lounge in the tiled courtyard or greet new arrivals in the lobby.
What to eat: Just a few blocks away, the French-Italian bistro Casanova is beloved for its rustic fare and romantic vibe. Grab a spot on the shaded patio and order the pork loin layered in champignons mushroom sauce or risotto with Dungeness crab, which is a favorite.
What to do: Wander down to Carmel Beach, where dogs roam leash-free against the backdrop of crashing waves and cypress trees. Snap some photos of your pup frolicking in this scenic haven and one is sure to be a framer.
Ojai
Where to stay: Ojai Rancho Inn (marked on this map) blends vintage charm with laid-back comfort. The rustic, cabin-style rooms are pet-friendly, and the courtyard is perfect for lounging with a glass of wine from the inn’s lobby bar. There’s also plenty of grassy space for morning fetch or late-night sniffing.
What to eat: The Nest is a locals favorite for casually elevated fare and generous portions served on a breezy patio that practically overflows with dogs on some days. Try the lemon-garlic shrimp pasta, the crispy cauliflower tacos or the ahi poke bowl with ginger lime sauce and greens.
What to do: Stroll the Ojai Valley Trail, a wide and leafy path lined with eucalyptus trees and mountain views. Then swing by the Ojai Vineyard tasting room downtown, where well-behaved dogs are welcome while their owners sample local reds and whites. The staff often keep a water bowl near the door for thirsty four-legged guests.
San Diego
Where to stay: Staypineapple’s Hotel Z (marked on this map) in the Gaslamp Quarter is equal parts playful and polished. Dogs are greeted with beds, bowls, treats and a collapsible water dish to take home. There’s no size limit or pet fee, and Charlie is instantly at ease sprawling out on the sunny window bench.
What to eat: Gravity Heights, with locations in Mission Valley and Sorrento Valley, serves a rotating selection of craft brews and a menu of satisfying fare on a shaded garden patio. Try the tikka masala chicken pot pie for an innovative twist on a classic or white pizza with whipped burrata, truffle honey and prosciutto.
What to do: Ocean Beach Dog Beach is a sun-soaked paradise for dogs. One of the country’s first leash-free beaches, it’s still one of the best. Charlie isn’t the most social dog, but he makes fast friends here, sprinting into the waves, then rolling around in the sand with zero regrets. Afterward, stroll through the OB neighborhood filled with surf shops, coffee stands and dog-friendly patios.
Palm Springs
Where to stay: The Ace Hotel & Swim Club blends desert-modern design with easygoing hospitality. Dogs are welcomed with open arms and water stations scattered across the stylish grounds. Rooms include private patios and dog-friendly touches like shaded outdoor spaces and grassy areas for quick potty breaks.
What to eat: Boozehounds is part restaurant, part social hub. The indoor-outdoor space offers a full dog menu (think chicken and rice or peanut butter treats), while the human offerings include garlic noodles with shimeji mushrooms or the manila bowl, a modern twist on Filipino chicken adobo, served on a bed of rice.
What to do: Beat the heat with an early hike at Tahquitz Canyon, a rugged two-mile loop featuring boulders, waterfalls and desert wildflowers. Charlie trots ahead on the way up, tail wagging until he decides he’s seen enough. (I carry him through the last stretch, which I now consider part of my workout.) Don’t forget to take a few photos for Instagram: The desert light is pure magic.
Big Bear Lake
Where to stay: The Holiday Inn Resort the Lodge at Big Bear Lake (marked on this map) is conveniently located near the walkable main strip and offers pet-friendly rooms with access to nearby hiking. Grassy patches outside make early-morning bathroom breaks easy, and the staff are warm and welcoming to dogs of all sizes.
What to eat: Oakside Restaurant & Bar is a beloved post-hike hangout with a massive dog-friendly patio strung with lights. Whenever I visit, I pair a strawberry avocado salad with goat cheese and poppy seed dressing with the lavish French dip sandwich.
What to do: Don’t skip the Alpine Pedal Path, a 3.2-mile lakeside trail perfect for dogs of all energy levels. It’s wide, flat and offers stunning views of Big Bear Lake and the San Gorgonio Mountains. We pause often here, partly for the scenery, partly because Charlie decides every bench is worth a stop — and honestly, he’s not wrong.