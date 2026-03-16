L.A. is too expensive. Here are 75 fun things to do for under $20

The days are lengthening, the spring flowers are blooming and you’re ready for your next adventure in Los Angeles.

The only problem? Everything is too dang expensive.

With jobs dwindling, gas prices jumping and the wealth gap widening, there’s a collective feeling of brokeness in the city. We get it, and we’re with you.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

But that doesn’t mean we should all be stuck at home. L.A.’s many offerings — cultural and natural, iconic and esoteric — still beckon no matter when your next rent check is due. And plenty of them are cheap, or even free, to experience.

To help you stretch your precious dollars, we’ve curated a list of 75 of the coolest experiences around town, all of which cost less than 20 bucks to enjoy. Would you like to swim in a warm, scenic pool in the Pasadena foothills for $5? We got you. Why not take a tour of the largest Buddhist temple in the Western United States for free, followed by a $10 all-you-can-eat vegetarian lunch? You’ll find that too. You don’t need big bucks to watch a horse show at the saddle-filled oasis that is the Los Angeles Equestrian Center or visit the Belmont Shore Railroad Club’s extensive model city in San Pedro. On our list, you’ll find places you’ve heard of — Griffith Observatory, the Getty, the Venice Beach Skate Park — and places you probably haven’t, like the lush Velaslavasay Panorama in West Adams or the immersive Secret Forest in a Burbank shopping district.

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So, pick a spot, any spot, and head on out. The cost? Less than an Erewhon Malibu Mango Smoothie. Finding adventures that take you deeper into this endlessly fascinating city? Priceless. — Deborah Netburn