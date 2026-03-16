L.A. is too expensive. Here are 75 fun things to do for under $20
-
-
- Share via
The days are lengthening, the spring flowers are blooming and you’re ready for your next adventure in Los Angeles.
The only problem? Everything is too dang expensive.
With jobs dwindling, gas prices jumping and the wealth gap widening, there’s a collective feeling of brokeness in the city. We get it, and we’re with you.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
But that doesn’t mean we should all be stuck at home. L.A.’s many offerings — cultural and natural, iconic and esoteric — still beckon no matter when your next rent check is due. And plenty of them are cheap, or even free, to experience.
To help you stretch your precious dollars, we’ve curated a list of 75 of the coolest experiences around town, all of which cost less than 20 bucks to enjoy. Would you like to swim in a warm, scenic pool in the Pasadena foothills for $5? We got you. Why not take a tour of the largest Buddhist temple in the Western United States for free, followed by a $10 all-you-can-eat vegetarian lunch? You’ll find that too. You don’t need big bucks to watch a horse show at the saddle-filled oasis that is the Los Angeles Equestrian Center or visit the Belmont Shore Railroad Club’s extensive model city in San Pedro. On our list, you’ll find places you’ve heard of — Griffith Observatory, the Getty, the Venice Beach Skate Park — and places you probably haven’t, like the lush Velaslavasay Panorama in West Adams or the immersive Secret Forest in a Burbank shopping district.
So, pick a spot, any spot, and head on out. The cost? Less than an Erewhon Malibu Mango Smoothie. Finding adventures that take you deeper into this endlessly fascinating city? Priceless. — Deborah Netburn
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Paddle a swan boat in Echo Park Lake
On warm days, it’s hard to beat a ride on the swan boats at Echo Park. They’re powered by foot paddles, and the pedaling is easy because you’re in no hurry. Maybe you’ll want to do a circuit of the lake (really a man-made reservoir). Maybe you’ll sidle up to the towers of whitewater rising from the mid-lake fountain. Maybe you’ll wait until after dark (because the swans light up).
Explore iconic outsider art at Watts Towers
This tall, rough-hewn landmark, built by compulsion by a devoted Italian American laborer and surrounded by a blue-collar community that’s mostly Latino and Black, has become one of the most emblematic works of art in the state.
Sabato (Simon) Rodia, an immigrant from Italy, started this backyard project in 1921 and spent 33 years putting up Watts Towers (up to 99 feet high), using rebar, concrete, cast-off tiles, bottle caps and bits of colored glass (especially blue Phillips’ Milk of Magnesia bottles). He walked away in 1954 and died in 1965.
The gargantuan masterpiece of folk art is now protected as a state historic park and neighbored by a community arts center. Thirty-minute tours , which are the only way to get close to the towers, are offered Thursday through Saturday. If that doesn’t fit your schedule or your budget, you can still see plenty from outside the fence for free.
Experience L.A.’s esoteric history at the Philosophical Research Society
Located at the intersection of Los Feliz and Griffith Park boulevards, the Philosophical Research Society has long been a place of mystery, intrigue and, for some, apprehension. The Mayan Revival campus painted in Southwestern shades of clay, cream and sage was built in 1935 by the celebrated author and esoteric lecturer Manly P. Hall. Today, it hosts a dizzying array of events each week including poetry readings, death cafes, sound baths, a weekly class on Buddhism, tarot and astrology salons and musical performances — some of which have a suggested donation of just $10. If you visit, make sure to make time to browse the excellently curated metaphysical bookstore.
Stretch out at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery
This movie studio-adjacent graveyard combines film screenings and other pop culture programming — including popular Día de los Muertos presentations — with a long roster of show business grave sites. And while you’ll have to pay to attend many of the cultural events, wandering among the tombstones of the famous, notorious and simply dead is both fascinating and completely free.
Mel Blanc, Cecil B. DeMille, Judy Garland, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone, Rudolph Valentino, Burt Reynolds and many others either repose here or are celebrated with cenotaphs. (Toto, of “The Wizard of Oz,” has a cenotaph.) As it turns out, you can stretch out here too — at yoga classes held on the venue’s Faribanks Lawn. (They’re offered several times a week; pay by donation.)
Find the perfect meditation spot at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine
Whether or not you’re familiar with the work of Paramahansa Yogananda, who founded the Self-Realization Fellowship in 1920, if you live in Los Angeles you owe him a debt of gratitude for the smattering of lush, meditative gardens in Southern California that are still open to the public today. Among those is the Lake Shrine, a beautifully landscaped 10-acre property in the Pacific Palisades surrounding a spring-fed lake that is dotted with quiet meditation spots. It is free to visit, but you will need to make a reservation online before you go. (Reservations open each Saturday at 10 a.m. for the week ahead, and they can fill up quickly.)
Question everything at the Museum of Jurassic Technology
Deadpan humor meets natural history; high jinks ensue. We can’t say too much about the collection here without spoiling the experience, but if you’re looking for a museum unlike any you’ve previously visited, this is your place. You’ll need to reserve a time in advance. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday.
Cozy up with a flick at the Paramount Drive-In Theater
For a night out that feels as cozy as a night in, head to the Paramount Drive-In Theater. In the comfort of your own car, you can spread out, munch popcorn and make all the commentary you want without getting looks from other moviegoers.
Tickets are purchased on arrival, and the parking lot is huge, so you’re bound to secure a good view of the big screen. There is a concession store on site with candy, chips and drinks, but you are free to bring all the snacks you want from home. Recline your seat all the way back, relax and enjoy the show.
Immerse yourself in a 360-degree painting at the Velaslavasay Panorama
The weird and wonderful Velaslavasay Panorama in West Adams is an awe-inspiring art space that will take your breath away. Dreamt up by artist Sara Velas, the panorama is simultaneously a specialized exhibition hall, an immersive experience and a magical garden, all housed in an early 20th century movie theater painted turquoise. The Panorama is open by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Attend a Sunday morning organ concert at the First Congregational Church of L.A.
In addition to being one of the most breathtaking churches in the city, the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles in Koreatown is home to one of the largest organs in the world. You can hear it played, for free, at a 30-minute organ prelude concert each Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. before the service starts at 11 a.m.
The concert is open to the public, and if you’re unsure whether you’ll be welcomed in a church setting, have no fear. FCCLA flies a trans flag in its forecourt, and while it is technically Christian, people from all religions including Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish, as well as atheists and agnostics, attend services.
Zip, zoom and soar on the Inglewood Pumptrack
Inside the sprawling Edward Vincent Jr. Park, there’s an area that’s always alive with action: the Inglewood Pumptrack. On the wavy, asphalt track that almost looks like a modern sculpture emerging out of a grassy field, kids and adults on bicycles zoom around, showcasing tricks and testing their endurance on hills, rollers and berms. On a pump track, instead of pedaling or pushing the bike forward, riders do an up-and-down pumping motion with their body to maintain momentum.
The site — launched by Grow Cycling Foundation and billed as L.A.’s first pump track — features two asphalt courses, the Woodlands and World Championship tracks. Woodlands, which is smaller and surrounds a host of trees, has smaller rollers and is designed for slower speeds, whereas the colossus World Championship track, which is wider with large rollers, was built in a mirrored design so two riders can race in opposite directions at the same time. Both tracks are open to all ages and levels.
Experience infinity together at the Broad
From neon pop art to a larger-than-life table and chairs, even non-art lovers will find something to stare at inside the Broad (and outside too — the architecture is as eye-catching as the works inside).
While admission is free, visitors must reserve a time slot in advance and should note the $17 museum parking. Snag a time slot to see Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room” on the first floor, where you and your friend can experience a mesmerizing space that feels like you’re standing in a galaxy. Last year, the Broad celebrated its 10th anniversary, having welcomed 6.7 million visitors to take in contemporary art by boldface names, among them Ed Ruscha, Robert Rauschenberg, Kara Walker and Mark Bradford.
Tour Malibu’s historic Adamson House, filled with glorious ceramic tile
Touring the grounds of the Adamson House, with its views of the Pacific Ocean and Malibu Lagoon and its stunning Spanish Revival architecture, is so dreamy that you wouldn’t be disappointed if you skipped the docent-led tour.
But if you are a fan of Malibu Potteries tile, you must go inside the house, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. Designed by Stiles Oliver Clements for Rhoda Ringe and Merritt Adamson, founders of the Adohr Stock Farms, the 1930 home offers a spectacular display of the priceless tile from the hallway floors to the walls of the bathroom and kitchen.
Tours are available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. And please note before you go: The house only accepts cash.
Enter the age of dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
Awe is standing before a Tyrannosaurus rex skull, your own head feeling a gumball in comparison. Come for the dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum, but stay for just about everything else — the quietly mesmerizing African and North American Diorama Halls, where artistically framed animals allow you to imagine a real-life encounter, or the heavily interactive Nature Lab, where you can learn about the challenges that face our urban coyotes or experience a meet-and-greet with a live animal.
Get lost in an array of blooms at the Original Los Angeles Flower Market
A visit to the Original Los Angeles Flower Market in downtown L.A. is such a feast for the eyes that it’ll feel as if you’ve leaped from black and white to Technicolor. With over 35 wholesale vendors on the main floor of the 55,000-square- foot building, you’ll find a sea of rainbow-hued flowers — from peonies to ranunculus to hydrangeas — at every turn. Founded in 1921, it’s the oldest and largest wholesale flower market in the United States, and has become a destination for not only business owners but flower lovers alike. The market is open to the public with a $2 admission and it also gives folks access to the massive Southern California Flower Market across the way on Wall Street. To fuel up during your adventure, stop by the Ethnos Coffee Co. stall inside the main market for a honey lavender or churro latte, and venture next door for some classic American breakfast at Poppy + Rose.
Watch a cinematic deep cut at Vidiots
The homiest movie house in L.A. is worth the trek to Eagle Rock. Showing films daily on 35mm and digital in its newly renovated state-of-the-art 271-seat Eagle Theatre, the recently reopened nonprofit draws filmmakers and locals with its slate of genre-spanning crowd-pleasers and repertory deep cuts (Tollywood action epic “RRR,” baseball classic “A League of Their Own” and Walter Hill’s rock opera “Streets of Fire” are a recent sampling).
Originally established in 1985 in Santa Monica by Patty Polinger and Cathy Tauber, Vidiots’ new digs were designed with care — truly, there’s not a bad seat in the house — and with community in mind. Catch up over beer and wine in the unpretentious lobby bar and grab hot dogs, ice cream sammies and actually good popcorn from concessions. Then wander past the intimate Mubi microcinema and lose yourself in Vidiots’ flagship video store (one of L.A.’s very last), where hand-drawn placards lovingly guide you through a catalog of 60,000 DVDs, Blu-rays and rare VHS tapes.
Watch a horse show at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center
Most horse owners and riders across Southern California are probably already familiar with this 44-year-old, 75-acre equine oasis that borders (and is technically part of) Griffith Park, and all that it offers: 16 riding and show areas (including an indoor arena dubbed the Equidome that takes up about half a city block and seats 3,500), enough stable space for 500 horses, a riding school and a 460-stall show barn. But there’s plenty to do, see and enjoy even if you’re the more casual kind of hippophile who hasn’t spent much time in the saddle but simply appreciates being around these majestic, beautiful beasts.
If you’re equine-curious, check out the center’s online calendar to find a horsey event (there’s usually at least one or two happening each month that’s free for spectators), then canter over and bask in the SoCal sunlight while the horses and riders do their thing. If you’re hungry, there’s grub (and beer) available at the on-site Rein Cafe, which features umbrella-covered seating and fire pits to cluster around.
Marvel at Neutra’s genius at the Neutra VDL Studio and Residences
Long a modernist must-see on Silver Lake Boulevard, the Richard Neutra-designed glass box overlooking the Silver Lake reservoir was designed as a live-work experiment and is a classic example of midcentury California design that remains timely today. You can see it for yourself, thanks to the nonprofit Cal Poly Pomona Foundation, which owns the house. The house is open for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and the on-site caretaker — an architecture student — is available to answer questions during your tour.
The interiors are spare: The bedrooms are tiny with built-in desks, and the bathrooms feature colorful tile that feels of the moment. And like so many Midcentury Modern homes, the claustrophobic kitchen features an awkwardly placed cooktop that feels designed for one person. But with its connection to the outdoors, the interiors feel expansive, which must be why so many design students from around the world sit and marvel at Neutra’s genius on the rooftop, living areas and shaded backyard.
Play a casual round at the Los Feliz 3-Par Golf Course
If the movie “Swingers” is considered a cult classic, you might as well throw the Los Feliz 3-Par in the same category. First, because this goofy course has a cameo in said movie. And second, because its simplistic charm and dive bar vibe have earned it a place in the hearts of Eastside golfers.
At the Los Feliz 3-Par, you need only three clubs: a putter, a wedge and an iron that maybe needs to go 140 yards max. (Most people I’ve seen on this course are usually carrying more tallboys than clubs.) The Los Feliz Par 3 is perfectly suited for beginners who want to build some confidence or players who want to golf a casual round and get away from the world for an hour or two.
Catch a classical concert rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl
The Hollywood Bowl, summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has lasted more than a century — it’s older than the Hollywood sign — which helps explain why so many Angelenos are so fond of it.
You don’t have buy a ticket to a show to enjoy it. There’s a network of walking paths around the bowl and a running club that meets there on Saturdays. And here’s an even bigger treat: Some morning rehearsals at the bowl are free and open to the public, typically on summer Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and noon (seating on side benches in Section D). For fresh info, call the Philharmonic around noon on Monday (when a schedule is circulated), suffer through a few minutes on hold, then ask the representative what free rehearsals are scheduled for the week.
Behold the universe from a public telescope at Griffith Observatory
Without ever stepping inside the observatory on its perch in the Hollywood Hills, you can see Los Angeles as a tidy, twinkling grid of city lights, an epic view at dawn or sunset. From inside, you can scan distant stars and check your weight on Mars.
Since 1935, Angelenos have embraced Griffith Observatory as “the hood ornament of Los Angeles,” in the words of observatory director E.C. Krupp. It’s the architectural star of 4,210-acre Griffith Park, with three green copper domes, prime views of the Hollywood sign and a bust of James Dean, who sulked here in the 1955 film “Rebel Without a Cause.”
Parking is rare and pricey ($10 per hour), so you might want to hike up from the Greek Theatre or Fern Dell or see about Dash shuttle bus service from Vermont or Hillhurst avenues or the Sunset-Vermont Metro stop.
Besides its public telescope and shows in the Samuel Oschin Planetarium, the observatory offers an array of free indoors exhibits, plus presentations in its Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater.
Get in 50 winning swings at Burbank’s Batcade
What’s more satisfying than solidly smacking a baseball or softball? Not much.
The Batcade’s pitching machines have been feeding that quest for bat-on-ball contact since 1993. If you just need a quick fix, for $10 you can buy a token good for 50 pitches.
You can order up baseball pitches (40-70 mph), fast softball pitches (40-60 mph) or slow, arcing softball pitches. Bats and helmets are included (and helmets are required).
Reservations are recommended when it gets busy — “on weekends and rainy days during Little League season,” says the website. There’s also a pool table and a set of arcade games on hand. Bonus: If you get hungry, Central Park Pizza is right there at the same address with carry-out and delivery.
Admire the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House
One of L.A.’s greatest treasures, the Hollyhock House sits atop of East Hollywood’s breathtaking Barnsdall Art Park. The building, over a century old and credited as a precursor to the California Modernism movement, is so revered that it became L.A.’s first and only UNESCO World Heritage site in 2019. And luckily for Angelenos, it operates as a museum that’s open to the public for self-guided tours, with docents milling around to answer questions.
Oil heiress Aline Barnsdall commissioned Frank Lloyd Wright to build her 5,000-square-foot residence — his first commission in L.A. — that paid homage to her favorite flower, the towering and vibrant hollyhock. There are abstract interpretations of the plant, as geometric, spinelike designs that can be spotted throughout the home, carved into its concrete facade or in the back of a tall wooden dining room chair. While strolling through the garden and the different rooms, look out for Wright’s 100 geometric art glass windows and artwork, like a Buddhist Guānyīn marble sculpture.
Judge indie comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre
Not every comedy club is friendly to audience participation, and rightfully so. But at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, several shows depend on it.
At the UCB’s “Sketch Cagematch,” attendees vote for their favorite sketch teams in a competition-style comedy show. At “F— this Month,” comedians turn crowd members’ professed miseries into improv scenes. At “The Sober Show,” an all-sober improv cast gets their material for the night by soliciting drinking stories from audience members.
Pro tip: Make sure to check which of the UCB’s two Hollywood venues your particular show is at (Franklin or Annex). They’re close to each other but not the same.
Catch a movie at the 104-year-old Egyptian Theatre
Freshly restored by Netflix, the Egyptian doesn’t look a day older than 104 — which is to say it still looks really old, wondrously so. You pass through a gate from Hollywood Boulevard into an open-air forecourt that’s the opposite of today’s carpeted soul-sucking multiplex. Hieroglyphics mark the walls (the hunt for King Tut’s tomb was big in 1922), invoking a self-mythologizing grandeur. There’s a staircase that leads nowhere. You enter — well, it’s basically a museum: beautiful framed photos, a sense of history, an usher’s uniform in a case. The theater itself is now a little smaller, just over 500 seats. The balcony, an addition from a prior restoration, is gone. But the sound is superb, and you can lose yourself in a movie here. Golden swans dance on the sconces above you. The projection booth can handle ultra-flammable nitrate prints, 70mm platters and everything in between.