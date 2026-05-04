10 things to do in the chill coastal neighbor to celebrity hot spot Santa Barbara

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Goleta, CA - April 11: Scenes from the Ellwood Mesa Open Space & Sperling Preserve on Saturday, April 11, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
Goleta, CA - April 12: A diptych of scenes from the The Stow House, left, and a store in Old Town Goleta, right, on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
Goleta, CA - April 12: Scenes from the The Stow House on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
Goleta, CA - April 12: A diptych of scenes from the The Stow House on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
Goleta, CA - April 11: Scenes from the Ellwood Mesa Open Space & Sperling Preserve on Saturday, April 11, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
Goleta, CA - April 11: A diptych of scenes from the Ellwood Mesa Open Space & Sperling Preserve on Saturday, April 11, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
Goleta, CA - April 12: Scenes from Santa Cruz Market the Old Town Goleta on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
Goleta, CA - April 12: A diptych of scenes from the The Stow House, left, and Old Town Goleta, right, on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
Goleta, CA - April 12: Scenes from the Old Town Goleta on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
Goleta, CA - April 12: A view of scenes from a store in Old Town Goleta, left, and Old Town Coffee, right, in Old Town Goleta on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince/For The Times)
Travel & Experiences

10 things to do in the chill coastal neighbor to celebrity hot spot Santa Barbara

By Meaghan Clark Tiernan

When my husband and I bought our home, my dad recommended that I avoid sharing the name of our new city.

“Don’t tell people you’re in Goleta,” he said with a smirk.

I grew up in Santa Barbara, and despite my proximity to the little ag town of Goleta just 10 miles north, I knew little about it. But after enjoying its relaxed vibe, wide-open spaces and tight-knit community, I realized what I’d been missing.

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Goleta might not have the glitz of its more famous neighbor, the one Angelenos frequently visit for its picturesque palm tree skyline, Spanish architecture and coastal resort vibes, but it deserves its own spotlight. And it’s been getting one lately: Goleta’s Monique Limon is making waves in the California Senate, the Austrian national soccer team will call the city home for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a renovation of the Ritz-Carlton Bacara welcomed chef Danny Grant’s new restaurant Marisella, and the debut of a full-scale train station is expected by summer.

Still, it can feel like there are more acres of walnut and lemon groves in Goleta than people — that’s part of the charm. Called the Good Land, a nickname pulled from obscurity by the late historian Walker A. Tompkins, Goleta largely remained dedicated to farming well into the 1900s. The city itself didn’t incorporate until 2002, though UC Santa Barbara had made Goleta its home 50 years earlier and the Santa Barbara Airport technically sat on Goleta land.

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“We are a very young town and the longtime locals still have a very rural mindset,” says small business owner and lifetime Goleta resident Tom Modugno.

I’ve come to appreciate the blend of agricultural history and buzzy new developments in Goleta, but more than that, I love the small-town feel and running into friends wherever I go. That might be on the trails alongside the beach at Ellwood Mesa Open Space, at the new beachfront restaurant the Ellwood, at Lake Los Carneros while freshwater fishing or at the outdoor dining hall featuring local restaurants like On the Alley and Los Agaves. This list of great things to do is nowhere as comprehensive as it gets, but I hope it shows you a bit of why I’m proud to call Goleta home.

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Listen to bluegrass under the redwoods or meet some farm animals at Stow House

Goleta Historical Landmark
Goleta, CA - April 12: Scenes from the The Stow House on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince/For The Times)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
The Rancho La Patera & Stow House represents a piece of Goleta history. The property was purchased in 1871 by W.W. Stow, and kept in the family as they expanded their citrus business. Today, several acres still operate as an active ranch, while the others have transformed into a celebration of the past with a museum, farm and event space.

The tiny property hosts some of Goleta’s finest events, including free live bluegrass, jazz and funk concerts in the summer. Shaded under redwood trees in a rustic sanctuary that feels eons away from modern coastal life, Music at the Ranch is an all-ages affair running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays in July and August. Lawn chairs or picnic blankets are essential, as is your appetite — food trucks rotate each week, though expert concertgoers bring their own traveling charcuterie boards. Year round, the venue hosts family-friendly events like Sundays at the Ranch, complete with tractor rides and farm animals, and the neighboring South Coast Railroad Museum at the Goleta Train Depot offers rides on the miniature train Saturdays and Sundays.
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Walk through the historic Old Town Goleta, now bursting with new energy

Goleta Neighborhood
Goleta, CA - April 12: Scenes from Santa Cruz Market the Old Town Goleta on Sunday, April 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. (Sara Prince / For The Times)
(Sara Prince / For The Times)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
Virtually untouched since the ‘50s, Old Town Goleta remains one of the most thriving downtown districts on the Central Coast. Storefronts like Paperback Alley, Domingo’s Cafe, Santa Cruz Market and the original Habit Burger have been around for decades. And with a surge of families moving into the area, it keeps growing.

One thing to keep in mind when visiting Old Town: Come hungry. Centennial Beer Hall (marked on this map) offers local brews on tap and hosts a recurring pop-up with melt-in-your-mouth smashburgers. Oat Bakery boasts photo-worthy breakfast toasts and a famous charcoal bread (heads up, it’s closed Sundays). And Jonesy’s Fried Chicken somehow made a former railroad apartment one of the biggest attractions in the neighborhood with its classic fried chicken sandwiches. For vintage enthusiasts, Lazy Eye Shop offers a curated selection of fantastic frocks, while Santa Barbara Gift Baskets offers both ad-hoc shopping, specialty baskets and even an opportunity to host a build-your-own-basket party with owner Anne Pazier.
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Show off the 'Good Land' with the coziest sweatshirts at Mācher

Goleta Boutique
Macher in Goleta.
(Josh Gruetzmacher)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
Despite the sort of effortless style associated with a beach town like Goleta, there were surprisingly few places to shop until recently. One spot that’s helping to fill the gap is Mācher (pronounced “maker”), a haven of small-batch modern goods curated by owners Alexis and Josh Gruetzmacher.

After living in San Francisco, the husband-wife duo returned to Goleta, Josh’s hometown, where they used their passion for design to create a space that perfectly encapsulates the carefree, laid-back feel of the town. Alexis sources what’s on the shelves — everything from modern kitchenware to bath oils to gorgeous stationery — from local artists and purveyors, and as Mācher’s‘s website states, “every item tells a story.”

What truly sets this shop apart is its line of Goleta-focused apparel, popular among the morning school-drop-off crowd. The Mācher team works with a local print shop to create comfortable sweaters, half-zips and pants with “Goleta” or “Goodland” screenprinted or embroidered. Each time I visit, there seems to be a cool new color combination or style.
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Sip a cocktail in the lush dining oasis at the Leta hotel

Goleta Restaurant
A cocktail at The Leta in Goleta.
(The Leta)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
This coastal region has no shortage of hotel rooms, but for a long time, it did lack rooms with personality. So when it was first announced that the former Kimpton Goodland was getting a makeover, it felt like we’d finally be getting a lodging option with a cool indie feel. The 159-room hotel introduced an Airstream in the parking lot, colorful Spanish tiles in its restaurant and poolside drink services with a new name, the Leta, to nod to its locale.

It’s worth sneaking out of work a little early to make it to happy hour at Caya at the Leta, where from 4 to 6 p.m., you can snag a $10 cocktail or house wine and some carne asada fries. There you can dine under bright green plants and feel the SoCal breeze sneak in. On the cocktail menu, the Bee’s Knees is a staple, a mix of local honey, lemon and gin that nods to Goleta’s agricultural roots.
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Attend a $20 'throw down' session at Maker House ceramics studio

Ceramics Studio
Maker House in Goleta.
(Maker House)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
Nestled in a mountainside neighborhood that borders city lines, there’s a ceramics wonderland dedicated all things hands-on. Maker House is a studio that welcomes beginners along with artists looking to take their work to the next level — really, anyone who wants get creative and make things.

The beauty of this little hideaway on the hill is that it offers low-stakes classes to fill your day, including the popular “throw down” sessions. These one-day, instructor-led classes introduce novice potters to the wheel, where they are taught to experiment with hard balls of gray clay, spinning them into some kind of magic. The $20 lesson is open to makers of all ages, but tends to sell out quickly (and kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult). If you’re patient enough, the session will yield the ultimate reward: a finished bowl, cup or plate that you can pick up in a few weeks, created with your very own hands.
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Practice yoga for free with Good People Yoga at Goleta Beach

Yoga
Good People Yoga in Goleta.
(Kunjal Patel / Good People Yoga)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
Goleta Beach has had its fair share of tragedy. The 2003 El Niño wiped out the entire pier and most of the beach, and the 2015 storms hit the area once again. But progress is being made to revitalize the area that still gets roughly 1.2 million visitors each year. Last year, upgrades were made to the landscaping, playground and parking lot that transformed the popular park into a haven for big barbecues, birthday parties and all-day beach hangs.

The lawn area, sandwiched between the sand and parking lot, is where Good People Yoga leads free Saturday morning classes. The three rotating instructors are all friends who couldn’t commit to a single studio or regular schedule on their own but bonded over their passion for bringing yoga to all. Each teacher learned at a different studio around town, which means that every week there’s variety in method and style. With so many yoga studios in town, what sets Good People Yoga apart is the inclusivity it doesn’t just preach but protects: Parents are welcome to bring their little ones, latecomers are never turned away and laughter is always encouraged. It’s a community that encapsulates all that is special about Goleta.
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Play a round or simply take in the breathtaking views at Sandpiper Golf Club

Goleta Golf Course
Sandpiper Golf Club in Goleta.
(Meaghan Clark Tiernan)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
One of the most prestigious golf courses in the region, Sandpiper brings its players to the dramatic edge of the Pacific Ocean. And it sits on a piece of Goleta history. Originally land used for crude oil production, it was attacked by an Imperial Japanese Navy submarine in 1942. When oil production began to wane, Ken Hunter turned the property into a golf club.

It’s the location that makes the clubhouse one of the best places in town to grab a drink — whether or not you’re playing 18. Locals are hoping not much changes anytime soon — as real estate tycoon Ty Warner, who took over the property two decades ago, unveiled plans to transform the sensitive habitat, historic buildings and clubhouse. While a bit unconventional, Sandpiper is an example of what makes the community so wonderfully relaxed: It’s not about shiny paint or renovations, but the simplicity of a great view, local brews and good conversation that matter.
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Pair craft beer with endless arcade games at Captain Fatty’s

Goleta Craft Brewery
Captain Fatty's brewery in Goleta.
(Mel Kanne / Captain Fatty’s)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
With so many breweries to choose from in such a small radius, everyone in Goleta has their favorite. For me, Captain Fatty’s has everything going for it: a rotating list of brews (like the Calypso, a sour ale made with local cucumbers), local food vendors (including one of the best pop-up pizza trucks, Santa Barbara Woodfire Pizza), trivia night and, best of all, classic arcade games — no coins needed. Who can resist that, whether you’ve got a passion for Ms. Pac-man or just need something to distract your children for the window of time it takes you to down a beer?

The brewery sits in a corridor just off the freeway and on-leash dogs are welcome.
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See a live show you won't forget with UCSB Arts & Lectures

Entertainment Venue
UCSB Arts & Lectures - MIranda July in conversation with Shauna Moulton 1/20/26 UCSB Campbell Hall
(David Bazemore)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
A beloved local treasure, UCSB Arts & Lectures is a program that brings more than 100 events — concerts, dance performances, film screenings, author talks and more — to the UC Santa Barbara campus and nearby venues every year, with reasonable ticket prices for the public and highly discounted rates for UCSB students. David Sedaris, Miranda July and Jonathan Groff have recently graced UCSB Arts & Lectures stages.

Events are held throughout town, but there’s something special about setting foot into Campbell Hall, a university lecture hall by day during the school year and an intimate performance venue by night. Upcoming events in this Midcentury Modern landmark include author and activist Terry Tempest Williams in conversation with Pico Iyer on May 13 and a celebration of Philip Glass’ “lifelong dialogue with poetry” on May 17. And no seat is a bad seat, really.
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Spot natural seaside treasures at Haskell's Beach

Goleta Beach
Haskell's Beach in Goleta.
(Meaghan Clark Tiernan)
By Meaghan Clark Tiernan
Among the many beaches in Goleta, Haskell’s Beach still feels like a secret. It sits at the base of the sprawling Ritz-Carlton Bacara and locals and environment activists remain fiercely protective of it.

The wide stretch of beach was the site of the 1969 oil spill, which received nationwide attention and
prompted the first celebration of Earth Day. Today the resort, in partnership with Ambassadors of the Environment, still does not sweep the beach the way so many others in the area do. “Every time we rake the beach, we’re changing the habitat for threatened species,” environmental educator Holly Lohuis told me in 2024. “[Haskell’s] is a very important habitat for a wide range of beautiful species.”

The lingering driftwood, sea glass and unique stones make for excellent beachcombing (just make sure to leave large pieces of driftwood in place as they provide habitat for beach organisms). In the evenings, crowds at Haskell’s tend to disperse so it’s easier to find a spot in the small parking lot. There are no other nearby parking options, unless you’re willing to valet at the resort.
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