10 things to do in the chill coastal neighbor to celebrity hot spot Santa Barbara
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When my husband and I bought our home, my dad recommended that I avoid sharing the name of our new city.
“Don’t tell people you’re in Goleta,” he said with a smirk.
I grew up in Santa Barbara, and despite my proximity to the little ag town of Goleta just 10 miles north, I knew little about it. But after enjoying its relaxed vibe, wide-open spaces and tight-knit community, I realized what I’d been missing.
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Goleta might not have the glitz of its more famous neighbor, the one Angelenos frequently visit for its picturesque palm tree skyline, Spanish architecture and coastal resort vibes, but it deserves its own spotlight. And it’s been getting one lately: Goleta’s Monique Limon is making waves in the California Senate, the Austrian national soccer team will call the city home for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a renovation of the Ritz-Carlton Bacara welcomed chef Danny Grant’s new restaurant Marisella, and the debut of a full-scale train station is expected by summer.
Still, it can feel like there are more acres of walnut and lemon groves in Goleta than people — that’s part of the charm. Called the Good Land, a nickname pulled from obscurity by the late historian Walker A. Tompkins, Goleta largely remained dedicated to farming well into the 1900s. The city itself didn’t incorporate until 2002, though UC Santa Barbara had made Goleta its home 50 years earlier and the Santa Barbara Airport technically sat on Goleta land.
“We are a very young town and the longtime locals still have a very rural mindset,” says small business owner and lifetime Goleta resident Tom Modugno.
I’ve come to appreciate the blend of agricultural history and buzzy new developments in Goleta, but more than that, I love the small-town feel and running into friends wherever I go. That might be on the trails alongside the beach at Ellwood Mesa Open Space, at the new beachfront restaurant the Ellwood, at Lake Los Carneros while freshwater fishing or at the outdoor dining hall featuring local restaurants like On the Alley and Los Agaves. This list of great things to do is nowhere as comprehensive as it gets, but I hope it shows you a bit of why I’m proud to call Goleta home.
Listen to bluegrass under the redwoods or meet some farm animals at Stow House
The tiny property hosts some of Goleta’s finest events, including free live bluegrass, jazz and funk concerts in the summer. Shaded under redwood trees in a rustic sanctuary that feels eons away from modern coastal life, Music at the Ranch is an all-ages affair running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays in July and August. Lawn chairs or picnic blankets are essential, as is your appetite — food trucks rotate each week, though expert concertgoers bring their own traveling charcuterie boards. Year round, the venue hosts family-friendly events like Sundays at the Ranch, complete with tractor rides and farm animals, and the neighboring South Coast Railroad Museum at the Goleta Train Depot offers rides on the miniature train Saturdays and Sundays.
Walk through the historic Old Town Goleta, now bursting with new energy
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One thing to keep in mind when visiting Old Town: Come hungry. Centennial Beer Hall (marked on this map) offers local brews on tap and hosts a recurring pop-up with melt-in-your-mouth smashburgers. Oat Bakery boasts photo-worthy breakfast toasts and a famous charcoal bread (heads up, it’s closed Sundays). And Jonesy’s Fried Chicken somehow made a former railroad apartment one of the biggest attractions in the neighborhood with its classic fried chicken sandwiches. For vintage enthusiasts, Lazy Eye Shop offers a curated selection of fantastic frocks, while Santa Barbara Gift Baskets offers both ad-hoc shopping, specialty baskets and even an opportunity to host a build-your-own-basket party with owner Anne Pazier.
Show off the 'Good Land' with the coziest sweatshirts at Mācher
After living in San Francisco, the husband-wife duo returned to Goleta, Josh’s hometown, where they used their passion for design to create a space that perfectly encapsulates the carefree, laid-back feel of the town. Alexis sources what’s on the shelves — everything from modern kitchenware to bath oils to gorgeous stationery — from local artists and purveyors, and as Mācher’s‘s website states, “every item tells a story.”
What truly sets this shop apart is its line of Goleta-focused apparel, popular among the morning school-drop-off crowd. The Mācher team works with a local print shop to create comfortable sweaters, half-zips and pants with “Goleta” or “Goodland” screenprinted or embroidered. Each time I visit, there seems to be a cool new color combination or style.
Sip a cocktail in the lush dining oasis at the Leta hotel
It’s worth sneaking out of work a little early to make it to happy hour at Caya at the Leta, where from 4 to 6 p.m., you can snag a $10 cocktail or house wine and some carne asada fries. There you can dine under bright green plants and feel the SoCal breeze sneak in. On the cocktail menu, the Bee’s Knees is a staple, a mix of local honey, lemon and gin that nods to Goleta’s agricultural roots.
Attend a $20 'throw down' session at Maker House ceramics studio
The beauty of this little hideaway on the hill is that it offers low-stakes classes to fill your day, including the popular “throw down” sessions. These one-day, instructor-led classes introduce novice potters to the wheel, where they are taught to experiment with hard balls of gray clay, spinning them into some kind of magic. The $20 lesson is open to makers of all ages, but tends to sell out quickly (and kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult). If you’re patient enough, the session will yield the ultimate reward: a finished bowl, cup or plate that you can pick up in a few weeks, created with your very own hands.
Practice yoga for free with Good People Yoga at Goleta Beach
The lawn area, sandwiched between the sand and parking lot, is where Good People Yoga leads free Saturday morning classes. The three rotating instructors are all friends who couldn’t commit to a single studio or regular schedule on their own but bonded over their passion for bringing yoga to all. Each teacher learned at a different studio around town, which means that every week there’s variety in method and style. With so many yoga studios in town, what sets Good People Yoga apart is the inclusivity it doesn’t just preach but protects: Parents are welcome to bring their little ones, latecomers are never turned away and laughter is always encouraged. It’s a community that encapsulates all that is special about Goleta.
Play a round or simply take in the breathtaking views at Sandpiper Golf Club
It’s the location that makes the clubhouse one of the best places in town to grab a drink — whether or not you’re playing 18. Locals are hoping not much changes anytime soon — as real estate tycoon Ty Warner, who took over the property two decades ago, unveiled plans to transform the sensitive habitat, historic buildings and clubhouse. While a bit unconventional, Sandpiper is an example of what makes the community so wonderfully relaxed: It’s not about shiny paint or renovations, but the simplicity of a great view, local brews and good conversation that matter.
Pair craft beer with endless arcade games at Captain Fatty’s
The brewery sits in a corridor just off the freeway and on-leash dogs are welcome.
See a live show you won't forget with UCSB Arts & Lectures
Events are held throughout town, but there’s something special about setting foot into Campbell Hall, a university lecture hall by day during the school year and an intimate performance venue by night. Upcoming events in this Midcentury Modern landmark include author and activist Terry Tempest Williams in conversation with Pico Iyer on May 13 and a celebration of Philip Glass’ “lifelong dialogue with poetry” on May 17. And no seat is a bad seat, really.
Spot natural seaside treasures at Haskell's Beach
The wide stretch of beach was the site of the 1969 oil spill, which received nationwide attention and
prompted the first celebration of Earth Day. Today the resort, in partnership with Ambassadors of the Environment, still does not sweep the beach the way so many others in the area do. “Every time we rake the beach, we’re changing the habitat for threatened species,” environmental educator Holly Lohuis told me in 2024. “[Haskell’s] is a very important habitat for a wide range of beautiful species.”
The lingering driftwood, sea glass and unique stones make for excellent beachcombing (just make sure to leave large pieces of driftwood in place as they provide habitat for beach organisms). In the evenings, crowds at Haskell’s tend to disperse so it’s easier to find a spot in the small parking lot. There are no other nearby parking options, unless you’re willing to valet at the resort.