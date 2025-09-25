Advertisement
Halloween illustration of costumed family walking in L.A. near a cemetery and other spooky critters
(Gabriel Alcala / For The Times)
Travel & Experiences

Gather all your boos! These 31 things to do in L.A. will spook and charm you this October

Todd Martens.
By Todd Martens
Features Columnist Follow

It is arguably the most festive time of year in Los Angeles: Halloween season.

Whether you lean spooky or playful, the days and weeks leading up to Oct. 31 are littered with events, often with no costume necessary. Consider October an excuse to throw a massive, fall-related bash.

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

There are staples that aim to terrify, such as Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights or Thousand Oaks’ popular haunted house Reign of Terror, which telegraphs its mission in its title. But there are also happenings that look to charm, such as the illuminated fantasylands of “Carved” at Descanso Gardens or the silliness that is the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch.

Our goal here is to match you with a Halloween event (or several) happening over the next month. There are film screenings, nights at art institutions, walk-throughs of botanical gardens and more than a few interactive theatrical events. But be warned: Some of the latter are intimate affairs, and may sell out.

So go forth and peruse, but choose wisely. You’re being watched (not really).

1. See a whimsical opera whodunit and more at the Huntington's 'Strange Science'

San Marino Art Museum
The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens
(Linnea Stephan / The Huntington)
By Todd Martens
The Huntington does Halloween a little differently. This year’s “Strange Science” event will aim to find the midpoint between art and mysticism. Get up close with a falcon, or take in a whimsical opera whodunit courtesy of the LA Opera. There’s more, including a talk that will dive into paranormal tourism with a look at 10 of the most haunted locations around California. Another discussion promises to explore the fashion of mourning through history. Don’t miss, too, the opportunity to snare a personalized bookplate from the Southern California Society for Calligraphy. Scary? Probably not, but the Huntington’s “Strange Science” is typically an esoteric exploration of the weird.

“Strange Science” is open to members on Oct. 24 and nonmembers on Oct. 25. Tickets are $80.
2. Take a fictional ghost tour into Hollywood's past with "People in the Dark"

Downtown L.A. Immersive Entertainment
A creepy person in a dark room.
(Drowned Out Productions)
By Todd Martens
Part haunted house and part immersive theater production, “People in the Dark” aims to transport guests back to Hollywood’s black-and-white era. The setup: We are guests on the fictional Lost Legends Ghost Tours. Expect things to not go entirely as planned, as one-on-one encounters with the legends of Hollywood past are promised. The work comes from the new Drowned Out Productions, an immersive theater team with experience working in our local theme parks.

“People in the Dark” runs weekends Oct. 10 - Oct. 31. Tickets are $69.85.
3. Tour the Hollywood Forever Cemetery with the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles

Hollywood Cemetery
People visit American actress, singer-songwriter, and comedian Hattie McDaniel's grave at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
If death is on your mind this Halloween season, the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles has you covered. The organization has for decades been offering tours of the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery, offering tales not only of the golden age of Hollywood, but the architecture that dots the grounds. Expect to visit the gravesites of Hollywood pioneers — Douglas Fairbanks, Rudolph Valentino, Cecil B. DeMille, Barbara La Marr and more — while being escorted and entertained by historians. Tours are approximately three hours.

Tours are slated for Oct. 5, departing every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 for society members and $30 for the general public.
4. Partake in a spooky escape room at the Ministry of Peculiarities

Azusa Immersive Entertainment
Creepy hands hover over a black and white portrait
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
The Ministry of Peculiarities is an escape room on paper, but it starts and unfolds like a ghost story. The woman standing before us doesn’t give us rules; instead, she starts spinning a tale. A mystery of a dysfunctional family unfolds, and our mission is not to escape but to learn and uncover why this spirit, Dolores, has been trapped and left behind on this mortal plane. Her ghostly existence is not one conducive to capitalism. In a strained housing market, her presence is hurting the home’s value. Throughout the experience, the Ministry of Peculiarities triggers theme park-like effects, as stumbling upon a solution will bring to life black-and-white family history film reels. Previously hidden screens will suddenly materialize in mirror wall fixtures, and rooms will start to feel as if they are alive. In one, picture frames talk to us. It’s a game, yes, but it feels like theater.

The Ministry of Peculiarities has multiple shows per day, most Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is based on the size of the group and the time of the show, but generally varies from $52 to $75 per person.
5. Bask in the joy of puppetry with Bob Baker's 'Hallowe’en Spooktacular'

Highland Park Theater
A puppeteer with a black cat marionette.
(Stephenie Pashkowsky / Bob Baker Marionette Theater)
By Todd Martens
A musical revue, with puppets, or a “boo-sical revue,” as the Bob Baker Marionette Theater likes to say, and we like puns so we’ll go along with it. Each show at this long-standing palace to marionettes is a delight, and the “Hallowe’en Spooktacular” is no different. Glow-in-the-dark skeletons are promised to appear, as is Frankenstein’s monster, but the star, as she is in nearly every show she graces, is the company’s Black Cat. New for this season is a celebratory Día de los Muertos sequence. Costumes are encouraged at this hour-long family-friendly show.

“Hallowe’en Spooktacular” runs through Nov. 9, with shows most Fridays and Saturdays as well as some midweek performances. Times vary and tickets are $28.
6. Get lost in pumpkin artistry at Descanso Gardens' 'Carved'

La Cañada Flintridge Immersive Entertainment
A scarecrow surrounded by pumpkins.
(Kathryn Rapier / Descanso Gardens)
By Todd Martens
A twilight stroll through “Carved” at Descanso Gardens is like a walk through of a Halloween fairy tale, as exquisitely designed pumpkins surround and dazzle us in glowing installations. Scenes look lifted from a storybook — over the years Descanso’s grounds have featured a horse and buggy with a pumpkin at the helm, a pumpkin sea monster or a larger-than-life multicolored Día de los Muertos ofrenda. Halloween here is a wonderland, and Descanso continues to lean heavily into the fantastical, as scattered throughout the gardens will be five carved logs from artist Chainsaw Jenna designed as wood spirits.

“Carved” runs evenings from Oct. 3 to Oct. 30. Adult tickets range from $20–38 (members) and $27–45 (nonmembers). Tickets for children ages 2-12 range from $10–23 (members) and $17–30 (nonmembers).
7. Take to the ocean with the Redondo Beach Witches Paddle

Redondo Beach Festival
Two women with witch hats wave from their stand-up paddleboard
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
The sea, they say, has stories to tell. And on Oct. 25 the waters of the South Bay will have a host of new tales. That’s when witches will take to the waters as part of the now-annual Redondo Beach Witches Paddle. Don a costume, bring — or rent — a paddleboard and sweep your way across the ocean as you get to know your new coven. Or just watch the action from ashore. The paddle launches from Seaside Lagoon at King Harbor and runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Modeled after the long-running Witches & Warlocks Paddle in Morro Bay, the Redondo Beach paddle is a festive, family-friendly affair complete with a costume contest. Afterward, head to the Riviera Mexican Cantina for a post-paddle party.
8. Experience the world's most famous haunted mansion at Disneyland

Anaheim Theme Park
A nighttime shot of a giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin.
(Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)
By Todd Martens
Today, Halloween at the Disneyland Resort rivals — and some may argue is even more popular than — the Christmas season. And with good reason. Disneyland has long celebrated the spooky year-round, thanks to its Haunted Mansion, which during the fall is re-themed to “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” It’s not quite as enticing as the original, but it’s still a seasonal and musical delight. Don’t miss, too, the autumnal pumpkin-focused decor down Main Street, U.S.A., and over in Disney California Adventure things get a little odder, as Cars Land celebrates the dress-up nature of the holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! gets a monstrous makeover. Be sure to take in the resort’s tributes to Día de los Muertos, where one can find a lovely show that focuses on the music of “Coco” as well as a “memory wall” where guests can post messages to lost loved ones. It’s the rare theme park locale dedicated solely to reflection. Tip: Bring home some pumpkin cookies from Disneyland’s Harbor Galley.

The Disneyland Resort is open daily. Single park tickets start at $142 during the month of October.
9. It's Poe-try in motion at 'Dark Library: Edgar Allen Poe'

North Hollywood Theater
A drawing of a raven
(After Hours Theatre Company)
By Todd Martens
The works of the After Hours Theatre Co. tend to be intimate affairs, sometimes inviting light audience participation. “Dark Library: Edgar Allan Poe” is no different, as guests will be invited to a library where four of Poe’s poems will be brought to life through story and dance. Each will be paired with a specialty cocktail — alcoholic and nonalcoholic options are available — for a 75-minute performance of macabre elegance.

“Dark Library: Edgar Allan Poe” opens Oct. 10 and runs Fridays to Sundays through Nov. 2. Tickets range from $69 - $119
10. Resurrect the 'Bloody Mary' myth at Knott's Scary Farm

Buena Park Theme Park
A creepy woman in circus makeup.
(Knott’s Berry Farm)
By Todd Martens
Knott’s Scary Farm defined the haunted maze, and this year, its 52st Halloween event, the theme park stays true to its weird roots. Knott’s lacks the popular franchises of some of its peers, meaning its mazes are original tales. And they’re twisted. See “Widows,” a scare walk through a grandmother-run breeding den for giant spiders. Or “Eight Fingers Nine,” a wicked stroll through the Colonial backwoods. New for this season is “Mary — The Haunting of Worth Home,” which is a modern remix of the “Bloody Mary” myth. Elsewhere, you’ll encounter a human violin in a circus-focused maze — use your imagination to guess what the strings are made of — and booze of questionable origin in one themed to the party scene of the 1920s. Year after year, Knott’s layers its scares with oddness, resulting in some of the most memorable mazes in SoCal.

Knott’s Scary Farm runs most Wednesdays’ through Sundays’ to Nov. 1. Tickets start at $64 (separate from regular theme park admission).
11. Wander a neighborhood of gourds at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch

Culver City Pumpkin Patch
A pumpkin patch with structures built out of pumpkins.
(Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch)
By Todd Martens
For 38 years, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been a go-to destination for snaring those essential Halloween decorations all while exploring an artisanally crafted pumpkin village. Mr. Bones, after all, needs a place to live, and the neighborhood continues to grow. Look for a new witch house for 2025. Also offered: a straw maze, pumpkin decorating, a petting zoo, giant rocking horses, slides and more. Think of Mr. Bones as a large-scale, pumpkin-themed playground. Come on Halloween for on-site trick or treating.

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is open most October days beginning Oct. 4. Ends Nov. 1. Admission ranges from $12 to $25, varying by day and entrance time.
12. Conquer those spider fears for good at the Natural History Museum

Exposition Park Museum
A young girl smiles at a large multicolored spider.
(Natural History Mseum)
By Todd Martens
Spiders and their webs are a Halloween decoration staple. But the reality is that spiders are our friends. Or so I’ve been told by the researchers, scientists and educators at the Natural History Museum, who are often on hand to school us in all things arachnid at the institution’s annual Spider Pavilion. Learn, for instance, how spiders work alongside us in natural pest control. And get a glimpse at the enclosed habitats that house tarantulas, wolf spiders and huntsman spiders. The spider pavilion is an open-air walk-through experience and is an additional charge on top of the museum’s general admission.

Natural History Museum’s Spider Pavilion runs through Nov. 30 and is open daily. The pavilion is an additional $10 charge on top of general admission, which ranges from $7 for children, $14 for seniors and $18 for adults.
13. Get lost in Santa Monica Pier's trippy new Funhouse

Amusement park
A hall of mirrors with a creepy clown
(Santa Monica Pier)
By Todd Martens
This new year-round attraction at Santa Monica Pier’s Pacific Park should thrive during Halloween season. That’s because it’s weird, hallucinogenic and more than a tad creepy. The backstory of the recently installed 2,800-square-foot Funhouse is that Sprinkles the Clown — we told you it was creepy — is working with a fortune teller to lure unsuspecting guests into an ice cream freezer. Their goal, to say the least, isn’t to have a giant sundae party. Throughout, we’ll get turned around in rooms full of mirrors and disorientating illusions. The Funhouse, designed by experiential group Epic Entertainment Group, also taps into Santa Monica Pier history, as its lore is a nod to an attraction that stood at Ocean Park Pier in the 1920s.

Pacific Park is open 365 days a year and operating hours vary by season but most days is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Funhouse is $15 per person.
14. Dine at a horror-obsessed pizza parlor

Long Beach Pizza
A pizza parlor with a pool table flanked by skeletons
(The 4th Horseman)
By Todd Martens
Pizza with pentagrams. Craft beer. Skeleton decor. References to horror movies. Probably lots of heavy metal. The 4th Horseman is your year-round fix for pizza with a side of horror, as movie posters and monster art dot the walls. Have fun with the menu, which is full of references to your favorite macabre movies or music (see items such as the vegan Vampire Slayer pizza, the sausage pie Rosemary’s Baby, the meat bonanza Death to Piggy, etc.)

The 4th Horseman is open at noon daily and closes at 11 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The pizza parlor is 21 and older.
15. Enter 'Unmasked,' a masquerade where magicians roam

Fairfax Cocktail party
A woman in a glittery, feathery mask peers into a book.
(Chris Blaski)
By Todd Martens
Costumes aren’t necessary, but a small, eye-covering face mask is at least encouraged. “Unmasked” is designed as a throwback, a 1920s-style cabaret party where anyone can conjure a feeling of vintage decadence. What sets the event apart will be the roaming actors and musicians, giving “Unmasked” a theatrical bent. Come ready to participate, as magicians will wander the party and operatic performances will happen in unsuspecting moments.

“Unmasked” is Saturday, Oct. 18, from 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $100.
16. Take part in a macabre film noir with Downtown Repertory Theater

Downtown L.A. Immersive Entertainment
(Downtown Repertory Theatre)
By Todd Martens
Downtown Repertory Theater takes spooky season seriously, returning each year with an immersive show that explores a new theme. This year? Hollywood, specifically the era of the black-and-white film noir. Each show from the company features multiple narrative strands. Chaos typically unfolds, and if you come with guests you will be separated as various actors will lead different groups. “Noir! A Hollywood Thriller” is set in the 1940s, and promises a cast of hard-boiled detectives, femme fatales and gangsters. The play is said to explore grief and loss, and there will be simulated gunfire and most definitely murder.

“Noir! A Hollywood Thriller” runs most Thursdays to Sundays through Nov. 2 with additional shows around Halloween. Tickets start at $92.55.
17. Gather the little ones for a trick-or-treat evening in the gardens of the Arboretum

Arcadia Trick or treat event
ARCADIA, CA - AUGUST 31, 2019 -- A quite spot above Meyberg Waterfall at Los Angeles County Arboretum, Arcadia. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
This evening among the nature trails of the Arboretum is no ordinary trick-or-treat event. For one, there will likely be encounters with some creepy-crawlies — on purpose. As families traverse the trails, be on the lookout for treat stations that offer fun facts about the plant life found throughout the grounds. Along the route are additional education-focused tables that offer looks at carnivorous plants, earthworms, flesh-eating beetles and some hissing cockroaches. The goal isn’t to scare, but to illustrate why nature is nothing to be afraid of. Guests are asked to bring a flashlight as the event stretches into the nighttime.

Trick-or-treat in the Garden occurs Friday, Oct. 17, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for children and $18 for adults.
18. Surround yourself in autumnal lights and pumpkins at 'Nights of the Jack'

Unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Immersive Entertainment
Pumpkins and illuminated dinosaur skeletons.
(Nights of the Jack)
By Todd Martens
Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains at King Gillette Ranch is a mile-long trail filled with pumpkin delights and illuminated installations. Stroll through the woods and encounter prehistoric scenes, luminous flowers, lantern art and a host of mythical creatures. You’ll likely come across a witch, but also probably an unicorn, as “Nights of the Jack,” grounded in jack-o’-lanterns, is Halloween at its most enchanting. There are nods to sports, Hollywood and plenty of scarecrows, as well as carnival games, a hay maze, pumpkin carving and a bar for the grown-ups. New for this year are some projection mapping effects that will bring buildings to life.

“Nights of the Jack” runs most nights from Sept. 26 to Nov. 1. Tickets range from $29.35 to $49.93, as prices vary by day.
19. Learn what it takes to deliver a horror-film worthy scream at the Academy Museum

Mid-Wilshire Museum
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with traffic passing by.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Come for the movie screenings, and stay for the screaming. The Academy Museum’s now-annual Monster Mash is a full day of activities, including one this year designed to let out a little aggression or perhaps conquer some fears. A mid-afternoon session will focus on voice acting, particularly what it takes to deliver a horror film-ready scream. Throughout the day there will also be special effects and makeup demonstrations, tarot readings and meet-and-greets with Frankenstein’s monster and the Bride of Frankenstein. Films, requiring an extra ticket, will screen throughout the day, including “Bride of Frankenstein,” “The Love Witch” and “Jennifer’s Body.” The museum will also offer guided tours of its horror and thriller artifacts.

Most activities are included with a general admission ticket, which is $25 for adults. Those 17 and under are free.
20. Anything that's creepy goes at this long-running Zombie Joe's horror show

North Hollywood Theater
A creepy masked performer in an uncomfortable pose.
(Zombie Joe’s )
By Todd Martens
Zombie Joe’s “Urban Death: Tour of Terror” is not for the timid. While having built a cult following it its 15-plus year run, the show brings the intensity. Violence? Check. Nudity? Probably. And, as detailed in The Times, don’t be surprised to find graphic depictions of rape, suicide, addiction and other more abstract horrors. The show begins with a flashlight and a maze, as audience members are ushered into a small theater. Then expect a series of short vignettes, all of them somewhere on the scale between gross and grotesque. Blissfully, it’s all over in about 40 minutes.

“Urban Death: Tour of Terror” runs weekends through Nov. 1, with multiple shows per night and additional nights during Halloween week. Advance tickets are $24.
21. Get metaphysical at the Magic Market at Heritage Square

Montecito Heights Arts & Crafts Festival
The immersive event 'Little Women Ballet' inside L.A.'s Heritage Square Museum.
(Marcus Ubungen / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Gather all ye witches and warlocks, or just those interested in the metaphysical, spiritual and astrological. For two nights in mid-October, the historic Heritage Square Museum, itself a location imbued with history and mystery, the site of the homes of Los Angeles as they existed a century ago, will be transformed into a marketplace for all things magical and mystical. The Magic Market pop-up is a destination for tarot readings, sound baths, astrology and more, complete with classes and at least 75 vendors specializing in candles, crystals, herbs, vintage clothes, jewelry, plants and art. Since it’s Halloween season, expect themed photo opportunities, and guests are encouraged to come in costume.

Magic Market runs Oct. 11-12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $15.
22. Become ensnared in the circles of hell in the latest from 'Delusion'

Downtown L.A. Immersive Entertainment
A candle and a summoning book
(Albert Lam / Delusion / Thirteenth Floor Entertainment)
By Todd Martens
“Delusion” has a reputation for creating walk-through haunted houses that graduate to the realm of immersive theater. Expect tight corridors and scares, but the focus of “Delusion” is on the actors and the stories they weave. The 2025 edition is no different. “Delusion: Harrowing of Hell” brings guests into a cult that aims to create a bridge between our world and the afterlife. Attendees are led on a journey into the circles of hell, bringing us face-to-face with human sin. Come early — or stay late — and enjoy the lounge with themed drinks and bites.

“Delusion: Harrowing of Hell” runs most Wednesdays to Sundays through Nov. 9. Tickets start at $113 but can vary by day.
23. Survive the grotesque slasher house of 'Terrifier' at Halloween Horror Nights

Studio City Theme Park
Scenes from Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / For The Times)
By Todd Martens
Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights prides itself on representing the popular horror entertainment of the moment in its haunted mazes. That’s no different this year, as the likes of “Five Nights Freddy,” “Fallout” and “Terrifier,” among others, are present at the event. The one getting the most attention, however, is “Terrifier,” as Universal creatives like to brag that it has the highest body count — that is, dead bodies — of any horror maze the company has ever done. We’ll take their word, as it’s an over-the-top grotesque experience that borders on the shameless, depending on one’s tolerance for slasher films and “Terrifier’s” hammy murderous clown. We’ll see dead bodies portrayed in a multitude of ways, but none grosser, perhaps, than a woman being sawed open while hanging upside down. It can be an endurance test, especially when guests enter a bathroom scene and must make their way through artfully recreated feces dangling from underwear from the ceiling. Based on the squeals and the laughter on a recent walk-through, however, this is exactly what many at Universal came for.

Halloween Horror Nights runs Thursdays to Sundays in September and Wednesday to Sunday in October. The event ends Nov. 2. Tickets start $77 (separate from regular theme park admission and prices vary by day).
24. Admire the creative yard display of the 'Spooky Soirée'

Glendale Halloween yard display
A Halloween front yard graveyard display
(Albert Lam / Opechee Haunt)
By Todd Martens
Sam Kellman works on the local immersive entertainment scene and has been making over his family Glendale home for Halloween for more than a decade. Some years have included a full walk-through haunted house under the name the “Opechee Haunt,” but this year Kellman is limiting himself to an elaborate yard display, a cemetery scene he’s describing as the “Spooky Soirée.” Look for cleverly named tombstones, a fancy light and sound package, and a nook full of gourds that Kellman says is inspired by “1930s Halloween Americana.”

The “Spooky Soirée” will be lit nightly beginning Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities end Oct. 31. It is free.
25. Meet the animal ambassadors of the San Dimas Canyon Nature Center on a Halloween crawl

San Dimas Nature Center
Jennyfer Murillo, park aid with San Dimas Natural Area, holds Lozen,a red tail hawk animal ambassador during the grand opening of the San Dimas Canyon Nature Center.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Come in costume, but nothing that will scare the hawks, owls, tarantulas and more of the San Dimas Canyon Nature Center for its afternoon Halloween festivities. On the docket is a costume contest, a Halloween maze, a fundraising raffle, crafts and a chance to see and meet some of the aforementioned animals who reside at the center. The San Dimas Canyon Nature Center is home to raptor rescue facilities, and recently told The Times that it expects to take in 250 raptors — including owls, hawks, kestrels — every year. The Halloween crawl, then, is an opportunity to not just get into a festive seasonal mood, but learn about some key animal rehabilitation efforts.

The Halloween Nature Crawl is Oct. 11, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. The event is free, although donations are encouraged.
26. See 'Strings,' a healthcare horror play

Hollywood Theater
Two frightened women in medical wear
(Amit Itelman)
By Todd Martens
What’s scarier, perhaps, than vampires, ghosts and skeletons? For many, it may be navigating the U.S. healthcare system. Amit Itelman’s play “Strings” is a horror-thriller that takes audiences on a journey with strange, body-modifying diseases and a disinterested medical infrastructure. The story, produced by Trepany House and sponsored by animation powerhouse Titmouse, follows Stanley Porter, who is suffering from a condition in which strings erupt from his body. Described as a “modern terror noir,” this body horror play follows Stanley’s quest to fight back. Be aware that there is staged violence and brief nudity.

“Strings” runs Saturdays in October, ending Nov. 1. Tickets are $35.
27. Go old-school with a trek on the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Griffith Park Immersive Entertainment
Guests enter a forest with pumpkins and fog
(Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group)
By Todd Martens
In an era in which most Halloween haunts rely on special effects or name brands, there’s something charmingly vintage about a hayride through a slice of Griffith Park. Themed to a fictional cursed town, the hayride leans more old-fashioned theater, which is perhaps why in recent years it has been joined by a host of walk-through mazes, this year again one inspired by the music of Janelle Monáe. The latter, Monáe Manor, is described as a “twisted soiree” in which attendees are surrounded by the undead. Joining Monáe Manor in 2025 is Elvira’s Trick or Treat Mayhem, themed around Cassandra Peterson’s famed “Mistress of the Dark character.” Expect a labyrinth of candy-coated madness. Elsewhere, there’s a “Scary-Go-Round,” this year centered around Elvira’s pup, Gonk, as well as axe throwing, mini escape games, a 10-minute séance and a variety show with a ghostly lounge singer.
28. Scream at Reign of Terror, Thousand Oaks' massive haunted house

Thousand Oaks Haunted house
A creepy masked man with a chainsaw
(Reign of Terror)
By Todd Martens
With 12 different haunted houses boasting more than 142 rooms of frights, Reign of Terror has become a SoCal favorite that’s been operating since 2010. Started by Bruce Stanton and his friends — Stanton is a dental implant equipment salesman who began operating a do-it-yourself haunted house in 2000 at his Thousand Oaks home — Reign of Terror each year takes over an empty warehouse and transforms it into a byzantine maze of excessively detailed spaces. From swamplands to a vampire’s lair, through a not-so-abandoned mine and into a fun house, Reign of Terror is a journey through horror staples. Reign of Terror is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Reign of Terror runs weekends through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $42.99.
29. Spend a day at the haunted Queen Mary

Long Beach Ghost tour
A ghostly and bloody ship crew.
(Albert Lam / Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group)
By Todd Martens
Long Beach’s famed ocean liner the Queen Mary is, if you believe the myths, haunted. And the hotel/event space heavily leans into its spooky past, offering daily ghost tours that tow the line between dispelling those legends while still providing guests with some chilling stories. In the evenings, things get a little more intense via a paranormal night walk. New for this Halloween season is the self-described “eerie boutique” Jackie’s Spirit Shoppe, an Oct. 6 “spooky speakeasy” pairing cocktails and ghost tales, and an on-ship escape room. The latter is debuting as part of the Queen Mary’s after-hours, maze-focused event Dark Harbor, pictured, but will continue after the Halloween season as a permanent fixture.

Dark Harbor runs most nights through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $45.99 but vary by day. For a daily schedule of the Queen Mary’s haunted happenings, visit the ship’s seasonal events page. Haunted tours happen daily and are year-round. Tickets start at $47.46 and include admission to the ship.
30. Celebrate Halloween with the original 'Scream' at Hollywood Forever

Hollywood Outdoor Movies
A crowd watches in a movie in a cemetery.
(Cinespia / Kelly Lee Barrett)
By Todd Martens
Spend Halloween with one of L.A.’s favorite past times: watching a beloved movie outdoors at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. This Oct. 31 Wes Craven’s 1996 film “Scream” will close out Cinespia’s cemetery showings. The Times called the film “a bravura, provocative sendup of horror pictures that’s also scary and gruesome yet too swift-moving to lapse into morbidity,” and Cinespia is going to celebrate the occasion with a costume contest, a light-up dance floor and candy giveaways.

“Scream” screens Oct. 31 at 7:15 p.m. General admission tickets start at $29.99.
31. Watch 1925's 'The Phantom of the Opera' with a live orchestra

Downtown L.A. Movie screening
Lon Chaney in a frightening pose as the Phantom of the Opera
(LA Opera / FPA Classics)
By Todd Martens
The LA Opera’s annual Halloween event this year showcases 1925’s “Phantom of the Opera” starring Lon Chaney in the titular role as one of the most heralded monsters of stage and screen. The LA Opera Orchestra will perform a live interpretation of Roy Budd’s score, which was written for the film decades after its premiere. There are two showings, one on Halloween eve and one on Halloween, which includes an after-party.

“The Phantom of the Opera” will be screened with a live orchestra on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $66-$136.
