Gather all your boos! These 31 things to do in L.A. will spook and charm you this October

It is arguably the most festive time of year in Los Angeles: Halloween season.

Whether you lean spooky or playful, the days and weeks leading up to Oct. 31 are littered with events, often with no costume necessary. Consider October an excuse to throw a massive, fall-related bash.

There are staples that aim to terrify, such as Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights or Thousand Oaks’ popular haunted house Reign of Terror, which telegraphs its mission in its title. But there are also happenings that look to charm, such as the illuminated fantasylands of “Carved” at Descanso Gardens or the silliness that is the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch.

Our goal here is to match you with a Halloween event (or several) happening over the next month. There are film screenings, nights at art institutions, walk-throughs of botanical gardens and more than a few interactive theatrical events. But be warned: Some of the latter are intimate affairs, and may sell out.

So go forth and peruse, but choose wisely. You’re being watched (not really).

