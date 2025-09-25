Gather all your boos! These 31 things to do in L.A. will spook and charm you this October
It is arguably the most festive time of year in Los Angeles: Halloween season.
Whether you lean spooky or playful, the days and weeks leading up to Oct. 31 are littered with events, often with no costume necessary. Consider October an excuse to throw a massive, fall-related bash.
There are staples that aim to terrify, such as Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights or Thousand Oaks’ popular haunted house Reign of Terror, which telegraphs its mission in its title. But there are also happenings that look to charm, such as the illuminated fantasylands of “Carved” at Descanso Gardens or the silliness that is the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch.
Our goal here is to match you with a Halloween event (or several) happening over the next month. There are film screenings, nights at art institutions, walk-throughs of botanical gardens and more than a few interactive theatrical events. But be warned: Some of the latter are intimate affairs, and may sell out.
So go forth and peruse, but choose wisely. You’re being watched (not really).
1. See a whimsical opera whodunit and more at the Huntington's 'Strange Science'
“Strange Science” is open to members on Oct. 24 and nonmembers on Oct. 25. Tickets are $80.
2. Take a fictional ghost tour into Hollywood's past with "People in the Dark"
“People in the Dark” runs weekends Oct. 10 - Oct. 31. Tickets are $69.85.
3. Tour the Hollywood Forever Cemetery with the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles
Tours are slated for Oct. 5, departing every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 for society members and $30 for the general public.
4. Partake in a spooky escape room at the Ministry of Peculiarities
The Ministry of Peculiarities has multiple shows per day, most Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is based on the size of the group and the time of the show, but generally varies from $52 to $75 per person.
5. Bask in the joy of puppetry with Bob Baker's 'Hallowe’en Spooktacular'
“Hallowe’en Spooktacular” runs through Nov. 9, with shows most Fridays and Saturdays as well as some midweek performances. Times vary and tickets are $28.
6. Get lost in pumpkin artistry at Descanso Gardens' 'Carved'
“Carved” runs evenings from Oct. 3 to Oct. 30. Adult tickets range from $20–38 (members) and $27–45 (nonmembers). Tickets for children ages 2-12 range from $10–23 (members) and $17–30 (nonmembers).
7. Take to the ocean with the Redondo Beach Witches Paddle
8. Experience the world's most famous haunted mansion at Disneyland
The Disneyland Resort is open daily. Single park tickets start at $142 during the month of October.
9. It's Poe-try in motion at 'Dark Library: Edgar Allen Poe'
“Dark Library: Edgar Allan Poe” opens Oct. 10 and runs Fridays to Sundays through Nov. 2. Tickets range from $69 - $119
10. Resurrect the 'Bloody Mary' myth at Knott's Scary Farm
Knott’s Scary Farm runs most Wednesdays’ through Sundays’ to Nov. 1. Tickets start at $64 (separate from regular theme park admission).
11. Wander a neighborhood of gourds at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is open most October days beginning Oct. 4. Ends Nov. 1. Admission ranges from $12 to $25, varying by day and entrance time.
12. Conquer those spider fears for good at the Natural History Museum
Natural History Museum’s Spider Pavilion runs through Nov. 30 and is open daily. The pavilion is an additional $10 charge on top of general admission, which ranges from $7 for children, $14 for seniors and $18 for adults.
13. Get lost in Santa Monica Pier's trippy new Funhouse
Pacific Park is open 365 days a year and operating hours vary by season but most days is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Funhouse is $15 per person.
14. Dine at a horror-obsessed pizza parlor
The 4th Horseman is open at noon daily and closes at 11 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The pizza parlor is 21 and older.
15. Enter 'Unmasked,' a masquerade where magicians roam
“Unmasked” is Saturday, Oct. 18, from 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $100.
16. Take part in a macabre film noir with Downtown Repertory Theater
“Noir! A Hollywood Thriller” runs most Thursdays to Sundays through Nov. 2 with additional shows around Halloween. Tickets start at $92.55.
17. Gather the little ones for a trick-or-treat evening in the gardens of the Arboretum
Trick-or-treat in the Garden occurs Friday, Oct. 17, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for children and $18 for adults.
18. Surround yourself in autumnal lights and pumpkins at 'Nights of the Jack'
“Nights of the Jack” runs most nights from Sept. 26 to Nov. 1. Tickets range from $29.35 to $49.93, as prices vary by day.
19. Learn what it takes to deliver a horror-film worthy scream at the Academy Museum
Most activities are included with a general admission ticket, which is $25 for adults. Those 17 and under are free.
20. Anything that's creepy goes at this long-running Zombie Joe's horror show
“Urban Death: Tour of Terror” runs weekends through Nov. 1, with multiple shows per night and additional nights during Halloween week. Advance tickets are $24.
21. Get metaphysical at the Magic Market at Heritage Square
Magic Market runs Oct. 11-12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $15.
22. Become ensnared in the circles of hell in the latest from 'Delusion'
“Delusion: Harrowing of Hell” runs most Wednesdays to Sundays through Nov. 9. Tickets start at $113 but can vary by day.
23. Survive the grotesque slasher house of 'Terrifier' at Halloween Horror Nights
Halloween Horror Nights runs Thursdays to Sundays in September and Wednesday to Sunday in October. The event ends Nov. 2. Tickets start $77 (separate from regular theme park admission and prices vary by day).
24. Admire the creative yard display of the 'Spooky Soirée'
The “Spooky Soirée” will be lit nightly beginning Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities end Oct. 31. It is free.
25. Meet the animal ambassadors of the San Dimas Canyon Nature Center on a Halloween crawl
The Halloween Nature Crawl is Oct. 11, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. The event is free, although donations are encouraged.
26. See 'Strings,' a healthcare horror play
“Strings” runs Saturdays in October, ending Nov. 1. Tickets are $35.
27. Go old-school with a trek on the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
28. Scream at Reign of Terror, Thousand Oaks' massive haunted house
Reign of Terror runs weekends through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $42.99.
29. Spend a day at the haunted Queen Mary
Dark Harbor runs most nights through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $45.99 but vary by day. For a daily schedule of the Queen Mary’s haunted happenings, visit the ship’s seasonal events page. Haunted tours happen daily and are year-round. Tickets start at $47.46 and include admission to the ship.
30. Celebrate Halloween with the original 'Scream' at Hollywood Forever
“Scream” screens Oct. 31 at 7:15 p.m. General admission tickets start at $29.99.
31. Watch 1925's 'The Phantom of the Opera' with a live orchestra
“The Phantom of the Opera” will be screened with a live orchestra on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $66-$136.