13 ways to harness winter holiday joy in and around Palm Springs

While the dry, rugged desert might not immediately conjure up images of cozying up around a festive fireplace, that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of holiday cheer.

On the contrary. Palm Springs, and the surrounding Coachella Valley, go all out for the holiday season with a full slate of events planned for most days in December. Just instead of snow-blanketed grounds, there’s glittering pools and lush palm trees.

Local communities gather in droves to light their town trees, and millions of colored bulbs glow brightly with magnificent installations and light shows, starting with Palm Springs’ annual light-up parade and extending down the valley to a Palm Desert zoo’s annual night-time extravaganza, and an all-encompassing light-filled drive-through experience in Indio.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Elsewhere, holiday-themed performances take center stage from classic carols to joyful concerts headlined by Hollywood legends, as well as shoppable holiday markets, delightful kid-friendly fun, and in a few instances, actual fresh white snow.

Advertisement

So when deciding where to celebrate the holidays this year, look toward the desert. The air will be crisp, the spirit magical and the palm trees ready to outshine any old pine.