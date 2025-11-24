Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
The Palm Springs Festival of Lights parade.
The Palm Springs Festival of Lights parade.
(Visit Palm Springs)
Travel & Experiences

13 ways to harness winter holiday joy in and around Palm Springs

By Emily Hochberg

While the dry, rugged desert might not immediately conjure up images of cozying up around a festive fireplace, that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of holiday cheer.

On the contrary. Palm Springs, and the surrounding Coachella Valley, go all out for the holiday season with a full slate of events planned for most days in December. Just instead of snow-blanketed grounds, there’s glittering pools and lush palm trees.

Local communities gather in droves to light their town trees, and millions of colored bulbs glow brightly with magnificent installations and light shows, starting with Palm Springs’ annual light-up parade and extending down the valley to a Palm Desert zoo’s annual night-time extravaganza, and an all-encompassing light-filled drive-through experience in Indio.

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Elsewhere, holiday-themed performances take center stage from classic carols to joyful concerts headlined by Hollywood legends, as well as shoppable holiday markets, delightful kid-friendly fun, and in a few instances, actual fresh white snow.

Advertisement

So when deciding where to celebrate the holidays this year, look toward the desert. The air will be crisp, the spirit magical and the palm trees ready to outshine any old pine.

Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Entertainment

Other

Restaurants

Shopping

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

Shop for gifts and catch live entertainment at a holiday-themed street fair

Palm Springs Market
People walk by shop booths at night.
Visitors walk through a past Palm Springs VillageFest, which transforms into a holiday market in December.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Hochberg
Every Thursday evening in Palm Springs, VillageFest shuts down several blocks of Palm Canyon Drive to traffic as 180 vendors set up shop and pedestrians pour onto the pavement to check out their wares. And for the first three Thursdays in December, it will feel a lot like a holiday market, making it an excellent place to shop for gifts. Several seasonal events are planned too. On the evening of Dec. 4, visitors will have the chance to decorate a cookie, drink hot chocolate and snap a photo with Mrs. Claus. The following week on Dec. 11, a special holiday performance will take place, and on Dec. 18, Santa will make time to take photos, with an additional craft opportunity for kids.

Palm Springs Villagefest takes place weekly in downtown Palm Springs on Palm Canyon Drive on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The first “Holiday Market” is on Dec. 4, with holiday programming each week after, except on Christmas Day. Admission is free.
Show more Show less
Route Details

See Palm Springs sparkle during its annual nighttime holiday parade

Palm Springs Parade
The Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade sparkles with glowing trucks, festive floats, giant balloons and costumed dancers.
(Visit Palm Springs)
By Emily Hochberg
On Dec. 6, bring a folding chair and join the thousands of people congregating along Palm Canyon Drive as Palm Springs puts on an extravagant parade. The Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade, which has taken place annually on the first Saturday in December since the early 1990s, is a showstopper with multiple marching bands, costumed dancers, glowing floats and giant balloons. In the past, the parade has featured Budweiser Clydesdales, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Snoopy and friends, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. This year’s 33rd installment will follow a route running 1.5 miles long, with grand marshals set to include Jada McLean, a Palm Springs High School grad and star of Netflix’s “America’s Sweethearts”; Scheana Shay, a part-time Palm Springs resident and star of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules;” Matt Sorum, formerly of Guns ‘N Roses; actor and part-time Palm Springs resident Mädchen Amick; and Nelda Linsk, who is locally known as the First Lady of Modernism Week. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early as space and parking are limited.

The Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade takes place Dec. 6 in downtown Palm Springs on Palm Canyon Drive. It begins promptly at 5:45 p.m. at Ramon Road and Palm Canyon Drive and then goes northbound on Palm Canyon Drive to the end point at Tachevah Road. Admission is free.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Celebrate the season at the newly-reopened Plaza Theatre

Palm Springs Theater
Seats in a theater, as seen from the balcony.
The interior of the Plaza Theatre.
(Carlin Stiehl / For The Times)
By Emily Hochberg
A Palm Springs landmark since 1936, the Plaza Theatre once screened classic films and hosted national radio broadcasts featuring Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Jack Benny. After shuttering in 2014 for long-needed repairs, the venue underwent a major restoration project that began in 2023 and is scheduled to finish on Dec. 1 with a reopening gala starring Cynthia Erivo of “Wicked.” Holiday spectacles are scheduled nightly throughout December. On Dec. 5, John Waters will put on his self-proclaimed “demented holiday show.” That’s sold out but other shows still have tickets, including the Palm Springs Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert Dec. 7 featuring holiday classics, a sing-along and a visit from Santa. Mid-month, Modern Men Presents Cool Yule will reimagine jazz renditions of holiday staples. The month wraps with the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s holiday party, a “White Christmas sing-along and a few additional events.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Channel nostalgia at a Rat Pack-inspired supper club

Palm Springs Dining
By Emily Hochberg
Dripping in midcentury glamour, Palm Springs’ the Purple Room is where Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin once clinked cocktails. This Christmas, the supper club will host several shows with a holiday spin, including “Judy’s Old Fashioned Christmas,” which takes place every Sunday evening in December. Starring the Purple Room owner Michael Holmes as Judy Garland with Joel Baker on keys, the variety-style show blends comedy and music with surprise guests who could portray anyone from Carol Channing to Mae West, Bette Davis to Katharine Hepburn. Other days in December bring holiday music and show tunes from the likes of “Broadway Barbara,” Tony-nominated star Andrea McArdle and the trio of Branden & James and YouTube star Effie Passero.

Tickets for “Judy’s Old Fashioned Christmas” on Dec. 14 are $51 for lounge seating, plus a $40 food and beverage minimum per person. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. with the show to follow at 7 p.m. “Broadway Barbara Live!” appears Dec. 5 and 6 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with tickets for $51 plus an additional $40 food and beverage minimum per person. “Andrea McArdle: Christmastime is Here!” is Dec. 12 and 13 with a 6 p.m. dinner and 8 p.m. show. Tickets start at $56 and most tickets require a dinner meal; all mandate a $40 food and beverage minimum spend per person. “Branden & James With Effie Passero” is Dec. 19 and 20. Tickets are $66 and require dinner plus a $40 food and beverage minimum per person.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Barry Manilow brings the gift of love

Palm Desert Theater
Barry Manilow in a royal blue jacket with appliqué flowers sings on stage.
Barry Manilow sings at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Hochberg
Barry Manilow brings his “A Gift of Love VII” concert to the the McCallum Theatre on Dec. 16 and 17 and 19 to 21. On these nights, the legendary crooner will sing his hits and holiday favorites to benefit 25 local Coachella Valley charities. It’s his seventh time performing the show here, and his past holiday concerts surprised audiences with a children’s choir, Santa Claus and snow. Before and after Manilow’s appearance, other shows will include Christmas-themed arrangements from the quintet Canadian Brass, and the sounds of Mariachi Herencia de México, appearing on stage for a special Christmas edition of their world tour.

“Manilow: A Gift of Love VII” takes place Dec. 16 and 17 and 19 through 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $100. Canadian Brass appear on stage Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $57. “Mariachi Herencia de México: A Mariachi Christmas” is Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. with tickets from $43.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Jingle in style at a pop-up holiday bar drowning in twinkle lights

Cathedral City Dining
By Emily Hochberg
For the month of December, the Agave Caliente Tequila Bar at Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City will show off a new look when it becomes the Agave Caliente Jingle & Mingle. The bar’s regular decor will be swapped out for sparkling lights from top to bottom alongside oversize ornaments, immersive photo ops and themed beverages. Special nightly programming includes local radio stations playing seasonal tunes, as well as holiday bingo, sing-alongs, line dancing and quirky contests. A few special concerts are also on the slate, including a free acoustic Christmas show Dec. 2 and Jass Meaghar’s Mariah Carey Christmas tribute Dec. 20.

Agave Caliente Jingle & Mingle is a free event for ages 21 and over, happening nightly throughout December. “ALT-IMATE Acoustic Christmas” is free Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Jass Meaghar’s Mariah Christmas” on Dec. 20 is at 8 p.m. and is free for ACE Club Members, $10 cover otherwise.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Explore the zoo after dark

Palm Desert Zoo
WildLights at the Living Desert, as seen in 2023, is a bright spectacle during the holidays.
(The Living Desert)
By Emily Hochberg
Each holiday season, the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert opens its doors after hours for WildLights, a spectacular nighttime event where 3 million LED lights illuminate the zoo in stunning fashion. Towering giraffes (who recently welcomed two babies), majestic rhinos and graceful zebras will be visible at night (so long as they’re not feeling sleepy), lighted by incredible light installations such as a photogenic tunnel of lights, a supersize gift, and a special holiday-themed take on the zoo’s G-Scale model train. Walk through, admire and pose next to life-size light-up animals and desert imagery while holiday music hums in the background. There will also be a snowflake and wrapped present photo op, a s’mores station, a full bar and several food outlets.

WildLights, which begins Thanksgiving week, also takes place Dec. 5-6, 11-13, 19-24 and 26-30. Admission is not included in a regular daytime ticket and requires bundled or separate admission, with the latter starting at $18 for children, $20 for members, and $22 nonmember adults, and prices rise based on the day of the week. Children under three are free. Tickets are timed for entry, starting at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Bundled daytime admission that includes WildLights is also available for $43 per child and $53 per adult.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Admire a whimsical display of holiday lights

Indio Drive-through light show
Magic of Lights is a drive-through experience that sparkles.
(Family Entertainment Live)
By Emily Hochberg
On the grounds of Indio’s Empire Polo Club, Magic of Lights welcomes visitors to admire a whimsical display of holiday lights without leaving the comfort of their car. A 2-mile-long road transforms into a light-filled, drive-through show featuring holiday scenes and characters, utilizing millions of LED lights and digital animations.

This year will see the addition of a new 750-foot Palm Tree Tunnel, which is one of the longest of its kind in California, plus more favorites from years past, such as scenes depicting dinosaurs, elves, toys, the 12 days of Christmas and a 32-foot-tall animated Christmas Barbie.

The route leads to a merry holiday village filled with more lights, as well as holiday-themed photo backdrops, oversize games like Jenga and on Friday and Saturday nights, appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Procrastinators who have neglected to buy a Christmas tree may also do so on-site until Dec. 24.

Magic of Lights runs nightly until Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Entrance is paid by vehicle, not per person, and costs $36 for a standard car or $80 for a season pass. Buses or limos cost extra.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Make snow angels in the desert

Palm Springs Museum
By Emily Hochberg
For four nights in December, the Palm Springs Air Museum will become an actual winter wonderland as 60 tons of real snow are pumped onto the tarmac for its annual Snowtopia event. Kids can run and jump in a snow-filled play area, right in the middle of the desert floor next to vintage airplanes. As part of the fun, there will also be a holiday train ride, outdoor fire pits with make-your-own s’mores, food trucks and photo ops with Santa, Frosty the Snowman, elves and Mrs. Claus. Inside the Miles Hangar, families can also make crafts, play games and purchase hot chocolate if things feel chilly. And if you’re in the area on kickoff day Dec. 19, don’t forget to look up. The museum will join forces with Santa as he leads a flyover above four area hospitals, beginning at noon.

Snowtopia takes place Dec.19 to 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $16, though a six-ticket package is available for $80 and kids under 5 are free.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Light up the night with latkes, dreidels and a massive Menorah

Rancho Mirage Menorah Lighting
By Emily Hochberg
Dec. 14 is the first night of Hanukkah. To mark the occasion, the Chabad of Rancho Mirage will host a celebration at the River Amphitheater in Rancho Mirage that will include a community menorah lighting, as well as treats like hot chocolate, latkes, jelly donuts, cotton candy and chocolate gelt with live holiday music to set the mood. The Chabad of Rancho Mirage will also host a Jewish heritage night and Hanukkah celebration at a Coachella Valley Firebirds game at Acrisure Arena on Dec. 17. There will be group seating, free swag handouts, refreshments and two menorah lightings. The first will occur before the game on the outdoor plaza with activities and music for children, as well as an additional lighting on the ice during the second intermission.

The menorah lighting event starts at 5:15 p.m. and admission is free. The Firebirds game Dec. 17 begins a pre-game celebration at 4:30 p.m. with the outdoor menorah lighting at 5 p.m. The game then starts at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Jingle Bell Rock at a kid-friendly bash

Rancho Mirage Museum
Play abounds year-round at the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert.
(Jennifer Yount Photography)
By Emily Hochberg
After a four-year closure amid the pandemic, the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert reopened in 2024 following a full renovation and reimagination of the exhibits. In addition to their regular programming, they often host holiday-themed events and activations. This year, that includes Jingle Bell Rock, a Christmas-themed afternoon gathering for families scheduled for Dec. 7. The museum and its indoor exhibits will be closed during this time; however, the outdoor area where the festivities take place will remain open. Attendees can expect to take pictures with Santa, decorate cookies, make s’mores, tackle holiday arts and crafts projects, play games, listen to live music and delight in a snow machine blowing real flakes around.

Jingle Bell Rock takes place at the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, located at 71-701 Gerald Ford Drive in Rancho Mirage. The event will take place Dec. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. Entrance is $5 per person.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Get crafty in Santa’s workshop on Gingerbread Lane

La Quinta Gallery
A child munches on a gingerbread man at Old Town Artisan Studio's Gingerbread Lane event.
(Old Town Artisan Studios)
By Emily Hochberg
Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta is known for its art classes, workshops and gallery. But each December, the staff decks out the three-acre campus with twinkling lights, trimmed garlands and a 17-foot Christmas tree, transforming the studios into a Santa’s workshop-inspired space they call Gingerbread Lane.

This year is the seventh installment of the free event, scheduled for the first three Saturdays in December. Participants may decorate cookies, sip cider, paint ornaments, have their faces painted and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. The family-friendly day will also feature a bubble fountain, seasonal music, choirs, story time led by Mrs. Claus and a community art show.

Gingerbread Lane takes place Dec. 6, 13 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Gather round the tree for lightings up and down the valley

Palm Springs Christmas tree lighting
A Christmas tree stands tall at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage.
(The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage)
By Emily Hochberg
Many Coachella Valley towns will light their town trees in dramatic fashion throughout early December. On Dec. 5, Palm Springs will illuminate its 22-foot tree in Frances Stevens Park in a ceremony led by Mayor Ron deHarte, members of the city council, as well as the nighttime parade’s grand marshals and Santa Claus. The lights turn on at 5:15 p.m., with free cookies and cocoa, arts and crafts and carol singing.

Nearby in Desert Hot Springs, mark Dec. 13 on the calendar for a tree lighting that kicks off with a parade of lights and culminates in a holiday festival with free carnival rides, face painting, live music and a meet-and-greet with Santa.

On Dec. 4 in Rancho Mirage, enjoy views stretching over the entire valley from the beautifully-perched Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, which welcomes the public to its tree-lighting celebration. The event occurs 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with light refreshments served and carol singer performances. It’s free to attend, though registration is required here.

The next day in La Quinta, the town’s tree lighting takes place in Civic Center Park from 6 to 8 p.m., along with snow play, festive lights and a visit from Santa; on Dec. 13, Cathedral City’s tree lighting is part of the city’s free Snowfest party, which will also include a train ride, ugly sweater contest, elf workshop, a cameo from Santa and 10 tons of real snow.

The Palm Springs tree lighting is marked on this map. The Desert Hot Springs parade route starts at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at Palm and Mission Lakes Boulevard and ends at Palm and 2nd Street. The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage tree lighting Dec. 4 starts at 5:30 p.m., at 68900 Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage. The La Quinta tree lighting Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. is in Civic Center Park, located at 78495 Calle Tampico. Snowfest in Cathedral City takes place Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cathedral City Civic Center Plaza, located at 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero. All are free to attend.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Sign up for The Wild

We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement