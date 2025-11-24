13 ways to harness winter holiday joy in and around Palm Springs
-
-
- Share via
While the dry, rugged desert might not immediately conjure up images of cozying up around a festive fireplace, that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of holiday cheer.
On the contrary. Palm Springs, and the surrounding Coachella Valley, go all out for the holiday season with a full slate of events planned for most days in December. Just instead of snow-blanketed grounds, there’s glittering pools and lush palm trees.
Local communities gather in droves to light their town trees, and millions of colored bulbs glow brightly with magnificent installations and light shows, starting with Palm Springs’ annual light-up parade and extending down the valley to a Palm Desert zoo’s annual night-time extravaganza, and an all-encompassing light-filled drive-through experience in Indio.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
Elsewhere, holiday-themed performances take center stage from classic carols to joyful concerts headlined by Hollywood legends, as well as shoppable holiday markets, delightful kid-friendly fun, and in a few instances, actual fresh white snow.
So when deciding where to celebrate the holidays this year, look toward the desert. The air will be crisp, the spirit magical and the palm trees ready to outshine any old pine.
Shop for gifts and catch live entertainment at a holiday-themed street fair
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Palm Springs Villagefest takes place weekly in downtown Palm Springs on Palm Canyon Drive on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The first “Holiday Market” is on Dec. 4, with holiday programming each week after, except on Christmas Day. Admission is free.
See Palm Springs sparkle during its annual nighttime holiday parade
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
The Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade takes place Dec. 6 in downtown Palm Springs on Palm Canyon Drive. It begins promptly at 5:45 p.m. at Ramon Road and Palm Canyon Drive and then goes northbound on Palm Canyon Drive to the end point at Tachevah Road. Admission is free.
Celebrate the season at the newly-reopened Plaza Theatre
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Channel nostalgia at a Rat Pack-inspired supper club
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Tickets for “Judy’s Old Fashioned Christmas” on Dec. 14 are $51 for lounge seating, plus a $40 food and beverage minimum per person. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. with the show to follow at 7 p.m. “Broadway Barbara Live!” appears Dec. 5 and 6 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with tickets for $51 plus an additional $40 food and beverage minimum per person. “Andrea McArdle: Christmastime is Here!” is Dec. 12 and 13 with a 6 p.m. dinner and 8 p.m. show. Tickets start at $56 and most tickets require a dinner meal; all mandate a $40 food and beverage minimum spend per person. “Branden & James With Effie Passero” is Dec. 19 and 20. Tickets are $66 and require dinner plus a $40 food and beverage minimum per person.
Barry Manilow brings the gift of love
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
“Manilow: A Gift of Love VII” takes place Dec. 16 and 17 and 19 through 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $100. Canadian Brass appear on stage Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $57. “Mariachi Herencia de México: A Mariachi Christmas” is Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. with tickets from $43.
Jingle in style at a pop-up holiday bar drowning in twinkle lights
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Agave Caliente Jingle & Mingle is a free event for ages 21 and over, happening nightly throughout December. “ALT-IMATE Acoustic Christmas” is free Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Jass Meaghar’s Mariah Christmas” on Dec. 20 is at 8 p.m. and is free for ACE Club Members, $10 cover otherwise.
Explore the zoo after dark
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
WildLights, which begins Thanksgiving week, also takes place Dec. 5-6, 11-13, 19-24 and 26-30. Admission is not included in a regular daytime ticket and requires bundled or separate admission, with the latter starting at $18 for children, $20 for members, and $22 nonmember adults, and prices rise based on the day of the week. Children under three are free. Tickets are timed for entry, starting at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Bundled daytime admission that includes WildLights is also available for $43 per child and $53 per adult.
Admire a whimsical display of holiday lights
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
This year will see the addition of a new 750-foot Palm Tree Tunnel, which is one of the longest of its kind in California, plus more favorites from years past, such as scenes depicting dinosaurs, elves, toys, the 12 days of Christmas and a 32-foot-tall animated Christmas Barbie.
The route leads to a merry holiday village filled with more lights, as well as holiday-themed photo backdrops, oversize games like Jenga and on Friday and Saturday nights, appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Procrastinators who have neglected to buy a Christmas tree may also do so on-site until Dec. 24.
Magic of Lights runs nightly until Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Entrance is paid by vehicle, not per person, and costs $36 for a standard car or $80 for a season pass. Buses or limos cost extra.
Make snow angels in the desert
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Snowtopia takes place Dec.19 to 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $16, though a six-ticket package is available for $80 and kids under 5 are free.
Light up the night with latkes, dreidels and a massive Menorah
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
The menorah lighting event starts at 5:15 p.m. and admission is free. The Firebirds game Dec. 17 begins a pre-game celebration at 4:30 p.m. with the outdoor menorah lighting at 5 p.m. The game then starts at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary.
Jingle Bell Rock at a kid-friendly bash
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Jingle Bell Rock takes place at the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, located at 71-701 Gerald Ford Drive in Rancho Mirage. The event will take place Dec. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. Entrance is $5 per person.
Get crafty in Santa’s workshop on Gingerbread Lane
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
This year is the seventh installment of the free event, scheduled for the first three Saturdays in December. Participants may decorate cookies, sip cider, paint ornaments, have their faces painted and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. The family-friendly day will also feature a bubble fountain, seasonal music, choirs, story time led by Mrs. Claus and a community art show.
Gingerbread Lane takes place Dec. 6, 13 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Gather round the tree for lightings up and down the valley
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Nearby in Desert Hot Springs, mark Dec. 13 on the calendar for a tree lighting that kicks off with a parade of lights and culminates in a holiday festival with free carnival rides, face painting, live music and a meet-and-greet with Santa.
On Dec. 4 in Rancho Mirage, enjoy views stretching over the entire valley from the beautifully-perched Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, which welcomes the public to its tree-lighting celebration. The event occurs 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with light refreshments served and carol singer performances. It’s free to attend, though registration is required here.
The next day in La Quinta, the town’s tree lighting takes place in Civic Center Park from 6 to 8 p.m., along with snow play, festive lights and a visit from Santa; on Dec. 13, Cathedral City’s tree lighting is part of the city’s free Snowfest party, which will also include a train ride, ugly sweater contest, elf workshop, a cameo from Santa and 10 tons of real snow.
The Palm Springs tree lighting is marked on this map. The Desert Hot Springs parade route starts at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at Palm and Mission Lakes Boulevard and ends at Palm and 2nd Street. The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage tree lighting Dec. 4 starts at 5:30 p.m., at 68900 Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage. The La Quinta tree lighting Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. is in Civic Center Park, located at 78495 Calle Tampico. Snowfest in Cathedral City takes place Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cathedral City Civic Center Plaza, located at 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero. All are free to attend.