The best inclusive play spaces around L.A. — because not every kid loves loud bounce houses
My 8-year-old daughter hates sand in her shoes, but loves to play in the sand. She doesn’t like very loud environments, but enjoys thrill rides at amusement parks. She gets uncomfortable when the playground is too full, but loves to make friends. She wants to explore new places, but often needs to take breaks. And she needs to feel safe expressing and processing her emotions — whether that means crying or crying out — without being stared at or feeling judged.
As you can see, my daughter has particular sensory needs that some may call a “sensory diet.” When she was 3, I realized she is a Highly Sensitive Child. HSC is not a diagnosis or a disorder— rather, it’s a personality trait defined by psychologist Elaine Aron in her 1996 book “The Highly Sensitive Person.” Most people think “sensitive” means emotional, but that’s not the case here. “Sensitive” refers to our senses. In their book “Raising a Sensory Smart Child,” Lindsey Biel and Nancy Peske explain that when it comes to our understanding of sensory experiences, there are seven: the five we’re all familiar with — taste, touch, smell, sight and hearing — along with proprioception (knowing how one’s body moves) and vestibular (how one feels their body in space).
HSCs and neurodivergent kids with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, ADHD or other neurodivergent conditions have something in common: differing sensory needs.
An occupational therapist can prescribe a sensory diet as treatment for kids who need help calming down or being alert — in other words, to help them self-regulate. Finding or creating the right atmosphere also takes some trial and error from parents and caregivers.
I, too, am Highly Sensitive and have been mining L.A. County for play environments that are well suited for my daughter and perhaps other kids with similar sensory needs. I’ve learned the hard way that the usual loud, crowded bouncy house birthday party isn’t fun for everyone, and that’s OK. Luckily, Los Angeles has plenty of play spaces that are intentional about being inclusive to all kids.
In my experience, the best play places include a quiet room or an area for kids and their parents to be alone or separate if they need an escape. Some provide sensory bags from KultureCity, a nonprofit focused on sensory inclusion. These bags include noise-cancelling headphones, fidget toys and a nose plug to help the experience. Many places offer a social narrative or story online — with pictures of what happens and where they will be — so kids know what to expect. Some have specific “sensory hours” when the lights are dimmed and the number of guests is limited. All of these inclusive spots invite kids to use their senses — to touch, feel, see, hear, sense, taste, smell or move.
Here are 10 great play places around L.A. for highly sensitive and neurodivergent kids. For each place, I’ve noted whether it’s suited well for neurodivergent kids or highly sensitive kids, or both.
Of course, the best play space isn’t some magical destination, and you don’t need a ticket for it. It’s a space where kids don’t feel judged because of their actions or reactions. It’s a space that gives them the comfort of being accepted, no matter what. You can provide your child with that space wherever you go.
Sloomoo Institute Los Angeles
SlooMoo is very conscious of inclusivity and neurodiversion, offering sensory bags from KultureCity so your child can tune out any sense that they need to.
For those who prefer no touching, there’s a special room with projections on the wall that move when you move. It’s quieter and less crowded. But be sure to see if they still might like walking barefoot on Slime Lake.
My daughter had the most fun here. She never got overwhelmed or bored, and especially loved taking her custom-made slime home.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent and highly sensitive kids
Senses most engaged: Touch, sight
Sensory hours: Every third Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Ages: All ages
Good to know: Avoid the Slime Slingshot if your child is disturbed by quick, loud noises, as the slime slamming against the surface can be startling. The Slingshot and SlooMoo Falls are paused during the sensory-friendly hours.
Kidspace Museum
Hands-on outdoor attractions include a pulley swing that can lift your weight, huge levers that can test your strength and a cool tennis ball launcher. Your tyke can ride the tricycle track or swing in a cozy nest.
The limited-run Wired for Wonder “multisensory maze” can be added to your admission. It engages all of your senses in creative ways — the Smell-O-Phone was my daughter’s favorite, as she has a wicked sense of smell.
There is something for every kid here, including imaginary play spots for gardening, cooking, playing in the blue sand lake or standing over the in-ground fountains to get a cooling splash. Pro-tip: The on-site Beansprouts cafe is healthy and delicious — we had the pizza and Mediterranean plate, and no leftovers.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent and highly sensitive kids
Senses most engaged: Proprioception, vestibular, sight
Ages: 10 and under
Los Angeles Zoo
A quiet option is getting your face painted, which my daughter enjoyed. The artists did a wonderful job and were very gentle. If a full day of walking isn’t your kid’s thing, there is a hop on/hop off tram for an extra cost. This was my daughter’s favorite. We got to sit on the back seat and ride backwards while watching the zoo go by.
Aside from seeing, smelling and hearing animals, simply being around them can have a calming sensory effect.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent and highly sensitive kids
Senses most engaged: Hearing, sight
Ages: All ages
Good to know: The mobile quiet room lives at the Neil Papiano Playground at the top of the zoo and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. most days.
The Children's Garden at the Huntington
She also loved conducting a sound experiment with two stone sculptures. She dropped pebbles between them to hear the pleasant tinkling on their way down. Then she discovered the magnetic pilings on a silver sculpture that she could touch and mold, and they would keep their shape.
Kids can touch everything here, including the water spouting from fish sculptures and in the babbling stream. Swimsuits are common, or they might opt to just get their feet wet.
There’s a blanketed area where kids can engage in sensory play with dry lentils, read a story in many languages or try a simple make-and-take craft. We met kind and helpful volunteers who were great at making all kids feel comfortable.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent and highly sensitive kids
Senses most engaged: Smell, sight
Ages: All ages
Good to know: This outdoor gem is huge so you might opt to skip the walking and hop on the shuttle straight to the Children’s Garden. You can find the Huntington’s social narrative guide for those on the spectrum through the website’s accessibility menu.
The Gentle Barn
Reserve tickets for any Sunday to this ultimate petting zoo. Talk about hands on. You can feed carrots to horses, pet pigs or hold a turkey in your lap while you stroke their feathers. And, of course, there is plenty to smell.
Hugging the cows was my daughter’s favorite. Imagine you are a newborn baby again, feeling the heartbeat and warmth of a parent as they hold you close. That’s what it feels like. You kneel on the ground next to the cow, put your arms on their belly and rest your head. My girl also loved feeding the horses carrot pieces from her flat palm, letting the horse’s fuzzy lips eat them from her hand. If your child is nervous about touching animals, just viewing them is plenty.
There are strong boundaries at the Gentle Barn. Every animal has a volunteer handler to answer questions and grant guests permission to touch. There’s also a brief talk to go over the rules before you enter the barnyard.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent and highly sensitive kids
Senses most engaged: Touch, smell
Ages: All ages
We Rock the Spectrum
Her eyes widened upon seeing the large, single-room space filled with colors, swings and a trampoline. (Jumping and swinging are her best regulators.) The zip line was a bonus — it’s not too high and you can choose to lie on your tummy as you soar through the air.
There’s something for every kid here, from a play kitchen to an art hub to an infant/toddler space. The space is used for sessions with physical and play therapists when it’s not open to the public.
We Rock the Spectrum engages every one of child’s senses, from vestibular and proprioception to touch and tasting. There’s even a poster on the wall explaining why each of seven senses are critical for play.
This indoor sanctuary can also be a welcomed break during the hottest months. You can’t beat an air-conditioned and contained space with snacks (to be enjoyed at the counter barstools outside the play zone), water and a bathroom.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent kids
Senses most engaged: Vestibular, proprioception
Ages: 12 and under
Huntington Beach All-Inclusive Playground
The Huntington Beach All-Inclusive Playground has a pirate ship theme — flags, boat and all — which makes it great for imaginative play. There are many slides of various heights, accessible pathways for wheelchairs and plenty of areas to climb or crawl. You can even play hide-and-seek under the play structure and the floor is soft and forgiving. We saw little ones playing in the sand with shovels and buckets by the entrance.
We were there on a Monday morning and it was not very crowded. The only loud sounds were the waves crashing against the shore. There are many sensory options here: kids can feel the ocean breeze on their faces, listen to the seagulls, see the sun shining on the water, or run, jump, play or do cartwheels in the sand. It’s worth the trip if you happen to be in the area and you need a sensory break.
The area between the bike path and the road is all grass with lots of picnic tables so bring a lunch and make an afternoon out of it. There are restrooms and plenty of metered street parking.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent and highly sensitive kids
Senses most engaged: Proprioception and vestibular
Ages: Under 10
Cayton Children's Museum
My daughter was amazed by the floor projections where flowers and butterflies appear and move as you walk, along with the “masterpiece makers” wall that responds to your touch with sweeping bursts of light.
She also climbed in the colorful netting maze suspended from above. However, she was uneasy, feeling like she could fall or get stuck. You might want to keep your little ones down on the ground.
We were among the first there during their Sunday morning sensory hours. About 10 kids joined for the first 45 minutes, then it surged to around 20, which still felt comfortable. It was quiet, without any music playing. Cayton Museum offers KultureCity sensory bags, and for any kids needing breaks, there’s a designated quiet room.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent and highly sensitive kids
Senses most engaged: Sight, proprioception and vestibular
Ages: 8 and under
Sensory-friendly hours: Sundays from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Noah's Ark at Skirball Cultural Center
The experience starts with an interactive story led by a volunteer, who invites guests to make a “rainstorm” with their bodies and hands as they enter the space. My daughter had fun climbing in the netting aboard the ship and creating a storm by pulling levers, cranking cranks and pushing buttons to make lightning in a bottle. It’s a great lesson in cause and effect, delighting little ones who are easily amazed at how they can use their own power to make things happen.
Kids are invited to play with hand puppets, stuffed animals and pretend food. Each of the little houses has a surprise in the ceiling to marvel at. The whole experience teaches them about recycling, reusing and being kind to the Earth. For those who want to make art, rest, read or chill, there’s a quiet creativity corner. My daughter devoured a whole book before we left.
Note that tickets are available for Noah’s Ark through Aug. 31, but the exhibit will be closed for renovation from Sept. 1 until November.
The Skirball also features outdoor experiences with beautiful gardens and, our favorite, a rainbow maker. It’s a curved stone wall that continuously sprays mist, making it possible to see a rainbow from every angle.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent and highly sensitive kids
Senses most engaged: Touch, sight and hearing
Ages: 2 through 12
Sensory hours: Fridays from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Good to know: The Skirball offers impressive sensory bags, complete with a weighted monkey stuffed animal that kids can wear around their waist or neck for comfort.
Heritage Park Play Island
Kids can cross the moat to get to the play island via two covered bridges. On the island, sensory opportunities are everywhere — there’s a pretend pirate ship, tunnel slide, climbing web, waterfall and beautiful brick architecture to wander through. My daughter loved climbing over the rocks by the waterfall and looking around. We only wished the water wheel had been in motion too.
Note that Heritage Park Play Island will be closed for maintenance from Sept. 8 through 26. It will reopen on Sept. 27.
Well-suited for: Neurodivergent and highly sensitive kids
Senses most engaged: Proprioception, vestibular
Ages: 2 through 12
Good to know: There are geese there so if stepping on bird poop bothers your child, like it does mine, you might want to admire the island from the rest of the park.