LA28 ‘hospitality houses’ announced: Where international fans will be partying in L.A.

During LA28, the official competitions will be just one part of the massive summer extravaganza happening in Los Angeles.

A kaleidoscope of international hubs will rise throughout the county, each hosting events such as watch parties, concerts, regional meals, immersive installations and meet-and-greets with newly crowned medalists. Known as hospitality houses, these temporary gathering places give traveling fans a home away from home beyond the competition venues, while offering Angelenos a chance to experience the cultural thrills of the Olympics, even if they weren’t able to snag tickets to the Games.

“You can go to 20 countries at the Olympic Games without ever leaving the host city,” said Tiffany Assman, founder of House Party Blog, which covers Olympic hospitality houses.

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At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, the hospitality houses were as diverse as the countries themselves: The China House opened with traditional Chinese fan and sword performances while Ireland staked its claim at a pub, hosting night-after-night parties with live music and céilí dance lessons. Los Angeles hopes to welcome about 60 to 70 hospitality houses for LA28, up from roughly 40 houses in Paris, according to Dilpreet Sidhu, the city’s deputy mayor of international affairs. At the same time, Team USA fan events will take place across the region.

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The partnerships between countries and local host cities can be mutually beneficial. Paul Krekorian, Los Angeles’ executive director of major events, said hospitality houses can help generate “meaningful economic opportunities for our city by supporting nearby local businesses and investing in the workforce that makes these events possible.” In Santa Monica, Switzerland’s planned use of the Camera Obscura building has “helped us to reimagine the future” of the landmark, said Jennifer Taylor, the city’s economic development manager. In Venice, where Australia will make the venue 57 Windward its LA28 home, Councilmember Traci Park said she wants the Games to “accelerate meaningful improvements in accessibility, public spaces and neighborhood infrastructure that residents and visitors will enjoy for generations.” And in San Pedro, Councilmember Tim McOsker wants Croatia’s presence to draw visitors into the historic downtown, arts district and surrounding businesses.

In choosing a location, countries look for more than a scenic backdrop. Factors include neighborhood demographics, transportation and proximity to hotels and Olympic venues. Funding varies by house: Some countries rely on government or Olympic committee resources, others on private support and sponsorships.

While many countries are still scouting venues and negotiating agreements, several have already confirmed where their houses will be. Here’s a look at where you’ll find some of these cultural hubs in the summer of 2028. Details on programming — both free and fee-based experiences — will be announced at a later date.