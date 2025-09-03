Grab your boots! Here are 8 rollicking spots to go line dancing around L.A.
Early into my tenure as a new line-dancing enthusiast, I found myself in Chatsworth, alone on a Friday night. I was looking for action — the country dance kind. It was not yet dusk when I entered the Cowboy Palace Saloon, which hosts line dancing on most nights. Suddenly, L.A. felt very far away. In the parking lot, men were flicking cigarettes into the hot summer air. The space was almost dreamlike, with leather boots hanging above the bar table. American flags strung up. A cue ball clattered on a pool table.
In the bar area, I stumbled upon a crowd in denim vests and leather-soled boots dancing in unison. They were line dancing, warming up the dance floor before the live band started their set. A man told me that on any given Friday night, this is the wildest bar in America. I believed him.
The appeal of line dancing is simple: It’s a partnerless dance. And still, it naturally fosters community. Scared? Saddle up anyway. If you fumble, the line will keep moving — feet brushing, stomping, rocking it back — and soon enough, you’ll find your rhythm again.
In Los Angeles, line dancing has a storied legacy. “In the early ‘90s, there used to be country dance bars all over L.A.,” says Sean Monaghan, one of the founders of queer line dancing night Stud Country. While the popularity of line dancing has seen dips since then, the scene is once again experiencing a revival, partly due to the 2021 closure of country western institution Oil Can Harry’s in Studio City. Deeply feeling its absence, the community filled the void with pop-up line dancing nights scattered across L.A.
”People want to share their joy,” Monaghan says of these gathering spaces.
No one is born a cowboy; they become one. You can see that in the zeitgeist. Pop stars like Chappell Roan, Post Malone and Beyoncé are making country albums and singles. Sabrina Carpenter released a line-dancing tutorial to accompany her hit song “Man Child.” Cowboy boots and camouflage have become fashionable in the L.A. nightlife scene too, littered across wine bars and nightclubs. Queer-themed line-dancing nights are popping up at queer bars across the city, from Dude Ranch at Micky’s WeHo to Hogtied at Precinct. Line-dancing has experienced a Gen-Z makeover in L.A. with TikToks showing line dancers accessorized with Labubus.
Today you can try line dancing at several country western bars around town, each one as eclectic and unique as the dances themselves. Each of these events on the dance floor will have you feeling like you’ve been teleported to a rollicking barn party — and may just make you want to abandon your life for the Old West.
The Cowboy Palace Saloon
Women shuffle from wall to wall in bedazzled denim vests and cowboy boots. The dance floor is populated by both longtime regulars (some who’ve been frequenting the bar for 50 years) as well as younger generations embracing the tradition. Early in the evening, there’s a line-dancing class that’s suitable for beginners, followed by an intermediate lesson. Later in the night, a live country band joins in.
Line-dancing nights: Typically every night from Wednesday through Sunday. Times vary by day. Check the website or Instagram page for the current month’s schedule.
Eastwood
On the main dance floor, an antler chandelier hangs from above and bachelorette parties are in full swing. A DJ plays popular country tracks. The line dancing is spirited, with beginner lessons available. The experience levels progress throughout the night. “Depending on the crowd, there will also be partners available to swing dance,” says Mariajose Santos, who teaches dance there.
Line-dancing nights: Friday nights are popular with regulars, while Saturday nights feature beginner lessons from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Stud Country
The gathering is the subject of an award-winning L.A. Times Short Doc co-directed by Lina Abascal, who in a Times feature described the scene on the dance floor as a blend of a
“younger crowd in velvet tops and furry cowboy hats” and “Oil Can Harry’s veterans in simple flannel shirts and jeans.”
Now located at the classic Silver Lake haunt Los Globos, the inclusive night under neon lights and a disco ball features two-step lessons and open floor partner dancing. (The night doubles as a queer singles mixer.)
Line-dancing night: Thursday is the party night at Los Globos, taking place from 8 p.m. to midnight, with line-dance lessons at 8:30 and 10 p.m. For the serious line dancer, Stud Country also offers line-dancing intensives and advanced line-dancing classes that take place off-site to sharpen line-dancing steps. They also do beginner classes on Sundays at the Hollywood Dance Center.
Desert 5 Spot
The bar, which promotes a community-focused mission, hosts live musicians including Johnny Travis Jr. and The Desert 5 Spot. Their music ranges from rock-country hits like Creedence Clearwater Revival covers to original country tunes.
Line-dancing nights: A “Bootloose” line dancing event happens Wednesdays and Fridays for beginners. On Saturday nights, expect to see advanced line dancing.
Cowboy Country Saloon
At Cowboy Country Saloon, there’s plenty of space to dance or simply wander — the space is composed of two dance floors and a second floor with a bar and black-felted pool tables. There’s even a gift shop crowded with cheeky cowboy underwear, trucker hats and other merchandise.
Line-dancing nights: The bar hosts dance classes Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 8 p.m.
Bootleg
Don’t just expect classic country tunes here. Think of this as line dancing with a modern twist, with energetic instructors who offer beginner-friendly tutorials and a playlist that includes Backstreet Boys, Nelly and country remixes of Y2K classics.
Line-dancing nights: Varies. Check Bootleg’s Instagram for the monthly calendar.
Hogtied at Precinct DTLA
The bar’s tiny side room offers an intimate environment for the party featuring pop country classics to dance the night away. The all-gender crowd is a welcoming and lively mix of first-timers and seasoned dancers, clapping and dancing in their best denim cut-off shorts.
Line-dancing night: Hogtied happens the first Saturday of the month. Couples dancing happens from 5 to 6 p.m., and then the country dance party runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Montana’s Country Nightclub
Line-dancing nights: Line-dance lessons led by professional dance instructors happen every Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (Partner dance lessons start at 7 p.m.) On the monthly calendar, you can find out which dance you’ll be learning — the Tush Push and Half Past Tipsy are a couple examples. After that, the floor is open to all dancers to try out their new moves.