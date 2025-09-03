Advertisement
1519598-wk-line-dancing-la-eastwood-018.jpg
(Maggie Shannon / For The Times)
1519598-wk-line-dancing-la-cowboy-palace-saloon-046.jpg
(Maggie Shannon / For The Times)
1519598-wk-line-dancing-la-cowboy-palace-saloon-030.jpg
(Maggie Shannon / For The Times)
1246624-wk-queer-line-dancing-ajs-1896.jpg
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Travel & Experiences

Grab your boots! Here are 8 rollicking spots to go line dancing around L.A.

By Madeleine Connors

Early into my tenure as a new line-dancing enthusiast, I found myself in Chatsworth, alone on a Friday night. I was looking for action — the country dance kind. It was not yet dusk when I entered the Cowboy Palace Saloon, which hosts line dancing on most nights. Suddenly, L.A. felt very far away. In the parking lot, men were flicking cigarettes into the hot summer air. The space was almost dreamlike, with leather boots hanging above the bar table. American flags strung up. A cue ball clattered on a pool table.

In the bar area, I stumbled upon a crowd in denim vests and leather-soled boots dancing in unison. They were line dancing, warming up the dance floor before the live band started their set. A man told me that on any given Friday night, this is the wildest bar in America. I believed him.

The appeal of line dancing is simple: It’s a partnerless dance. And still, it naturally fosters community. Scared? Saddle up anyway. If you fumble, the line will keep moving — feet brushing, stomping, rocking it back — and soon enough, you’ll find your rhythm again.

In Los Angeles, line dancing has a storied legacy. “In the early ‘90s, there used to be country dance bars all over L.A.,” says Sean Monaghan, one of the founders of queer line dancing night Stud Country. While the popularity of line dancing has seen dips since then, the scene is once again experiencing a revival, partly due to the 2021 closure of country western institution Oil Can Harry’s in Studio City. Deeply feeling its absence, the community filled the void with pop-up line dancing nights scattered across L.A.

”People want to share their joy,” Monaghan says of these gathering spaces.

About This Guide

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

No one is born a cowboy; they become one. You can see that in the zeitgeist. Pop stars like Chappell Roan, Post Malone and Beyoncé are making country albums and singles. Sabrina Carpenter released a line-dancing tutorial to accompany her hit song “Man Child.” Cowboy boots and camouflage have become fashionable in the L.A. nightlife scene too, littered across wine bars and nightclubs. Queer-themed line-dancing nights are popping up at queer bars across the city, from Dude Ranch at Micky’s WeHo to Hogtied at Precinct. Line-dancing has experienced a Gen-Z makeover in L.A. with TikToks showing line dancers accessorized with Labubus.

Today you can try line dancing at several country western bars around town, each one as eclectic and unique as the dances themselves. Each of these events on the dance floor will have you feeling like you’ve been teleported to a rollicking barn party — and may just make you want to abandon your life for the Old West.

The Cowboy Palace Saloon

Chatsworth Saloon
Line dancing at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California.
(Maggie Shannon / For The Times)
By Madeleine Connors
Half an hour outside Los Angeles, in the sleepy suburb of Chatsworth, stands an old, honky tonk saloon with rollicking line-dancing nights. Decorated with deer antlers, American flags and boots strung from above, the bar is a time capsule, having once been a haunt for stars like Paul Newman and William Shatner. There’s even a hitching post out back.

Women shuffle from wall to wall in bedazzled denim vests and cowboy boots. The dance floor is populated by both longtime regulars (some who’ve been frequenting the bar for 50 years) as well as younger generations embracing the tradition. Early in the evening, there’s a line-dancing class that’s suitable for beginners, followed by an intermediate lesson. Later in the night, a live country band joins in.

Line-dancing nights: Typically every night from Wednesday through Sunday. Times vary by day. Check the website or Instagram page for the current month’s schedule.
Eastwood

Koreatown Bar/Nightclub
Line dancing at Eastwood in Los Angeles, California.
(Maggie Shannon / For The Times)
By Madeleine Connors
Eastwood in Koreatown is less of a classic Western saloon and more of a flashy entertainment venue, one that features arcade games, a mechanical bull, bottle service, a Western-themed food menu and even a chance to buy a cowboy hat upon entry. Yet it hosts one of the best line-dancing nights in Los Angeles.

On the main dance floor, an antler chandelier hangs from above and bachelorette parties are in full swing. A DJ plays popular country tracks. The line dancing is spirited, with beginner lessons available. The experience levels progress throughout the night. “Depending on the crowd, there will also be partners available to swing dance,” says Mariajose Santos, who teaches dance there.

Line-dancing nights: Friday nights are popular with regulars, while Saturday nights feature beginner lessons from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Stud Country

Silver Lake Bar/Nightclub
Couples dance together at Stud Country at Club Bahia in Echo Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Madeleine Connors
“We had an opportunity to create a party for ourselves,” says Sean Monaghan. So that’s what he and Bailey Salisbury did when they launched Stud Country, a vibrant weekly celebration that has become the heart of the queer line dancing scene in L.A.

The gathering is the subject of an award-winning L.A. Times Short Doc co-directed by Lina Abascal, who in a Times feature described the scene on the dance floor as a blend of a
“younger crowd in velvet tops and furry cowboy hats” and “Oil Can Harry’s veterans in simple flannel shirts and jeans.”

Now located at the classic Silver Lake haunt Los Globos, the inclusive night under neon lights and a disco ball features two-step lessons and open floor partner dancing. (The night doubles as a queer singles mixer.)

Line-dancing night: Thursday is the party night at Los Globos, taking place from 8 p.m. to midnight, with line-dance lessons at 8:30 and 10 p.m. For the serious line dancer, Stud Country also offers line-dancing intensives and advanced line-dancing classes that take place off-site to sharpen line-dancing steps. They also do beginner classes on Sundays at the Hollywood Dance Center.
Desert 5 Spot

Hollywood Rooftop Bar
A view of line dancing at Desert 5 Spot.
(Dustin Genereux / Desert 5 Spot)
By Madeleine Connors
Located on the rooftop of Hollywood Volume hotel, Desert 5 Spot boasts beautiful views of the twinkling Hollywood skyline. Tinged with Joshua Tree vibes, the bar resembles a cozy desert hideout, while cowboy accents like vintage western posters transform the space into a country music haven. The dance floor, quaint and tiny, is lit under a dazzling cowboy boot-shaped disco ball.

The bar, which promotes a community-focused mission, hosts live musicians including Johnny Travis Jr. and The Desert 5 Spot. Their music ranges from rock-country hits like Creedence Clearwater Revival covers to original country tunes.

Line-dancing nights: A “Bootloose” line dancing event happens Wednesdays and Fridays for beginners. On Saturday nights, expect to see advanced line dancing.
Cowboy Country Saloon

Bar
A photograph of the interior of Cowboy Country for a POI on "Ten clubs without club music."
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)
By Madeleine Connors
In an unlikely strip mall in Long Beach stands an energetic western saloon that bustles with country enthusiasts every weekend — and not just the “all hat, no cattle” types. (On the night I visited, cigarette-smoking men were tipping their cowboy hats before they stepped inside.) The wood-paneled bar includes a country music stage with guitars lining the wall. Dancing is accompanied by country music bands that perform covers of Roy Orbison and the likes, fronted by a man with slick black hair reminiscent of Johnny Cash’s iconic aesthetic.

At Cowboy Country Saloon, there’s plenty of space to dance or simply wander — the space is composed of two dance floors and a second floor with a bar and black-felted pool tables. There’s even a gift shop crowded with cheeky cowboy underwear, trucker hats and other merchandise.

Line-dancing nights: The bar hosts dance classes Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 8 p.m.
Bootleg

Downtown L.A. Craft Brewery
Bootleg line dancing at Boomtown Brewery.
(Justin Rossberg / Bootleg)
By Madeleine Connors
Since historic line-dancing venue Oil Can Harry’s shuttered during the pandemic, several new groups have stepped in. One of them is Bootleg, which opened in October 2024 and has become one of the most popular queer-focused line-dancing gatherings in Los Angeles. Initially beginning in a studio in Hollywood, the event, which centers queer, trans and BIPOC dancers of all body types and abilities, has expanded because of its overwhelming popularity. Today, it is most often hosted at Boomtown Brewery in the Arts District, which offers a large dance floor and a convivial atmosphere for learning line dancing.

Don’t just expect classic country tunes here. Think of this as line dancing with a modern twist, with energetic instructors who offer beginner-friendly tutorials and a playlist that includes Backstreet Boys, Nelly and country remixes of Y2K classics.

Line-dancing nights: Varies. Check Bootleg’s Instagram for the monthly calendar.
Hogtied at Precinct DTLA

Downtown L.A. Bar/Nightclub
A view of line dancing at Precinct in Los Angeles.
(Madeleine Connors / For The Times)
By Madeleine Connors
Precinct, one of Downtown L.A.’s most legendary and largest gay bars, hosts a “big queer country night” called Hogtied. Bold outfits are encouraged.

The bar’s tiny side room offers an intimate environment for the party featuring pop country classics to dance the night away. The all-gender crowd is a welcoming and lively mix of first-timers and seasoned dancers, clapping and dancing in their best denim cut-off shorts.

Line-dancing night: Hogtied happens the first Saturday of the month. Couples dancing happens from 5 to 6 p.m., and then the country dance party runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Montana’s Country Nightclub

San Dimas Bar/Nightclub
A photograph of line dancing at Montana's in Los Angeles.
(Madeleine Connors / For The Times)
By Madeleine Connors
Just an hour outside of L.A. in San Dimas, this spacious nightclub features an impressive dance floor lined with chairs, allowing patrons to either dance or watch from the sidelines. The art ranges from kitschy Americana paintings to neon Budweiser sign logos. There’s an elevated stage, a pool table, a patio and even a disco saddle hanging above the stage.

Line-dancing nights: Line-dance lessons led by professional dance instructors happen every Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (Partner dance lessons start at 7 p.m.) On the monthly calendar, you can find out which dance you’ll be learning — the Tush Push and Half Past Tipsy are a couple examples. After that, the floor is open to all dancers to try out their new moves.
