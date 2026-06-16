Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
An illustration of a group of tweens hanging out having a good time.
(Nico189 / For the Times)
Travel & Experiences

‘67’ things to do with tweens and teens in L.A. that will blow their minds

By L.A. Times Staff
For Subscribers

Teenagers — they’re a tricky bunch to entertain. They’ve outgrown all the beloved kiddie spots you once relied on, and, well, they look so peaceful with their devices and NeeDohs and skin care regimens. Must we really strip them out of their element?

Yes, I say. We must.

Though the adolescent population might not be easy to thrill (my 13-year-old daughter rated the last three movies I recommended as “mid”), they long for great IRL adventures like the rest of us. And L.A. has plenty in store for them, whether crafty, sporty, daring, delicious or sneakily educational. There’s a West Hollywood karaoke spot where they can belt the latest Billie Eilish hit and a Pasadena sim center where they can drive real race cars on laser-scanned tracks. Or perhaps they’d enjoy a Little Tokyo design studio where they can DIY the phone case of their dreams or a Silver Lake photo booth museum where they can experience the analog world of yore.

We’ve made a whole list of activities — “6-7” of them, to be exact. (By the way, my teenage informants have told me that nobody says “6-7” anymore but I have already committed.)

So embark on a fun outing with your favorite teen or tween, and maybe their squad. And then, as they proceed to have the best time ever, smile as they shower you with effusive gratitude and compliments. Or more likely, as they give you a “thanks, bruh” before requesting an extra hour of screen time.

Advertisement

— Michelle Woo, West Coast Experiences editor

About This Guide

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Entertainment

Health

Other

Parks & Trails

Restaurants

Services

Shopping

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

Watch a film or the big game at immersive domed venue Cosm

Inglewood Entertainment Venue
Audience members watch the Seek immersive show experience at Cosm.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Think of it as part planetarium, part mini-Sphere. Cosm is a newer entry in L.A.’s still-burgeoning immersive space, one that taps into our long-held desire to be enveloped in panoramic visions.

A domed, 87-foot-diameter wraparound screen surrounds audiences at the Inglewood venue, creating an illusion of in-the-flesh presence. Can’t make it to that NBA Finals or World Series game? Cosm wants to be your fallback plan, combining front-row-like seats with unexpected views.

Though the venue specializes in sports, it has released three collaborations with Warner Bros. for what it deems “experiential film.” Currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Cosm’s screenings outfit the original film with additional effects and environments. For instance, in a memorable early scene, letters go a-flying any which way we look — up, down, left and right. Later on, the train to Hogwarts is seemingly stretched to infinity. And when Harry and pals traverse a moving staircase, the portraits on the wall, whose characters occasionally come alive, start to envelop us.

“We’re leaning into the experiential side,” Cosm Chief Executive Jeb Terry told me last year. Art, increasingly, is maximized to encompass us, and Cosm understands this moment well.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Embrace an old-school ritual at the Photo Booth Museum

Silver Lake Experience
Photo Booth Museum, Market Street, The Castro, San Francisco.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
For teens who grew up with digital photography, a photo booth is a sort of visual adventure — a selfie with “analog magic.” And at $6.50 to $8.50 for a strip of four photos, it’s more affordable than plenty of other entertainment options.

At Silver Lake’s Photo Booth Museum, they can embrace the old-school ritual by stepping into restored booths — two of which date to the 1950s. The 1,350-square-foot space is designed to look “as if you walked into a Wes Anderson movie set,” said Kelsey Schmidt of Photomatica, the company behind the experience.

Is this at all like a traditional museum experience? No. Though visitors might learn a little about photography history, the core activity is taking photos with friends to hold in your hand and hang on your walls.

The machines are retrofitted to accept credit cards and Apple Pay, but otherwise the technology is original on the old machines — which means no retakes and a three- to five-minute wait for image processing. The film-based booths print black-and-white images only; the digital booth offers a choice of color or black and white.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Enter an anime world at Little Tokyo's One Piece Cafe

Downtown L.A. Restaurant
A lunch crowd at One Piece Cafe in Little Tokyo
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Karla Marie Sanford
This viral cafe in Little Tokyo brings an epic anime series to life. “One Piece” follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams of becoming the Pirate King, and his band of Straw Hat Pirates as they seek the “One Piece” treasure. Now L.A. fans are flocking to One Piece Cafe, eager to try Japanese dishes inspired by characters like Sanji’s “Diable Jambe” Chicken Katsu Sando, with 24-hour brined chicken served on sweet honey milk bread, and Zoro’s Onigiri, in honor of the character’s love of rice and a nod to his precision as a swordsman.

The interior dons a nautical theme, with walls that mimic the wooden deck of a pirate ship and characters depicted inside portholes. Branded merchandise includes Luffy’s signature straw hat, themed key chains and even a “Wanted” license plate. Drinks, ranging from slushies to matcha horchata, come in collectible cups.

“One Piece” by Eiichiro Oda is the bestselling manga of all time. New audiences were introduced to the franchise in 2023, when Netflix released a massively successful live-action rendition.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Try puppy, goat or kitty yoga at Laughing Frog Yoga

Sawtelle Yoga studio
Victor Chen relaxes as Dandy, a Chinese crested dog, rests on his chest during a Puppy Yoga class.
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)
By Adam Markovitz
Trust us: It’s almost physically impossible not to smile the first time you settle into puppy pose with actual puppies scampering around, under and on top of you.

Equal parts cuteness and chaos, the animal-focused activities at Laughing Frog studio — which also offers goat yoga and kitty yoga — mix relaxing asanas with a playful, petting-zoo atmosphere. This might not be the ideal class for hardcore yogis, but it’s perfect for kids or teens looking for an offbeat activity. (Just be sure to opt for a rental mat so you don’t have to clean paw or hoof prints off your own.)

“It’s so refreshing to be able to offer something that brings out your inner child,” says Laughing Frog owner Kareem Mitha. “By the end of class, everyone is smiling and feeling connected to each other. It brings so much lightness into your day.”

Laughing Frog’s indoor studio also offers a daily assortment of easygoing classes with a focus on traditional, animal-free yoga, including Good Morning Yoga and Let Go & Flow.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Jump into a lake of slime at Sloomoo Institute Los Angeles

Beverly Grove Experience
A person looks through a sheet of red slime they're holding up
(Robyn Breen Shinn / For The Times)
By Michelle Woo
Housed in a boxy, Barbie-pink building on Fairfax Avenue, Sloomoo Institute, L.A.’s first and only slime museum, lets you interact with the sticky, gooey, gloppy substance in more ways than you’ve probably ever considered. You can get doused under a waterfall of slime (you’re protected with a poncho and shower cap). You can feel slime under your bare feet at Sloomoo Lake. You can catapult slime at unsuspecting family members. You can stretch slime, you can squish slime, you can stick globs of slime onto a wall of slime.

And you can make your own slime. The process requires quite a bit of tough decision-making. What texture would you like? Butter? Clear? Cloud creme? Jelly? Icee? And what scent do you prefer? There’s a wall of different sample smells, from gummy bears to fresh-baked bread to dirt. Once you’ve selected your color and mix-ins, squish, roll and swirl it all together to reveal your DIY slime creation that you get to take home. (Parents, don’t worry — an air-tight container comes with it.)
Show more Show less
Route Details

Zip, zoom and soar on the Inglewood Pumptrack, a 'Disneyland for bikes'

Inglewood Cycling road time trial | Para cycling road
People on bikes riding the curved form of the Inglewood Pumptrack.
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Inside the sprawling Edward Vincent Jr. Park, there’s an area that’s always alive with action: the Inglewood Pumptrack. On the wavy, asphalt track that resembles a modern sculpture emerging out of a grassy field, cyclists of all levels zoom around, showcasing tricks and testing their endurance on hills, rollers and berms. On a pump track, instead of pedaling or pushing the bike forward, riders perform an up-and-down pumping motion with their bodies to maintain momentum.

The site — launched by Grow Cycling Foundation and billed as L.A.’s first pump track — features two asphalt courses, the Woodlands and World Championship tracks. Woodlands, which is smaller and surrounds a host of trees, has smaller rollers and is designed for slower speeds, whereas the colossus World Championship track, which is wider with large rollers, was built in a mirrored design so two riders can race in opposite directions at the same time. Both tracks are open to all ages and levels.

Other wheels such as skateboards, longboards and rollerblades are welcome at the pump track on specific days of the week.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Get a first taste of corporate greed at premium L.A. escape room the Ladder

Arlington Heights Escape Room
Tommy Wallach plays Bossy Kong, an 80's themed video game in an escape room.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
There’s word that the company you work for is corrupt. Should you investigate and see what ethics are being breached, or play dumb and stay loyal to the firm? One of L.A.’s most ambitious escape rooms, the Ladder from Hatch Escapes counts on guests to come for the puzzles and stay for the story.

Think of it as a 90-minute interactive movie with puzzles, taking you through five decades, beginning in the 1950s, in which you will play an exaggerated game of corporate life. Start in the mailroom and work your way through secretarial and middle-management-themed areas, all the while mixing puzzles, games and choose-your-own-adventure-like choices.

You may find yourself playing a game of memory around digitally enhanced cocktail glasses. Or perhaps you’ll choose to investigate a wall-long switchboard, listening to callers’ problems and trying to connect them with a solution. Elsewhere, in an area dedicated to the 1980s, Nintendo’s “Donkey Kong” gets remixed as “Bossy Kong,” with a suited villain rather than a gorilla trying to thwart your progress. The final room — the corner office — is group game chaos inspired by the popular collaborative video game “Spaceteam,” complete with fully animated windows overlooking a city.

Hatch Escapes has garnered national attention for offering a boundary-pushing experience with the Ladder, which has a minimum age of 13. Teens can get a taste of the corporate world — and see how corruptible they really are.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Skate the night away at Moonlight Rollerway

Glendale Roller Skating Rink
Skaters move under colorful lights at Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, where a disco ball hangs above the rink.
(Carla Blumenkrantz / For The Times)
By Jessie Schiewe
Generations of Angelenos have been wheeling and stumbling across the maple wood rink at Moonlight Rollerway since the 1950s. Its history traces back to World War II, when the building operated as an airplane parts foundry, but all traces of its wartime origins have been obliterated by twinkling lights, hanging disco balls and the snazziest rainbow swirl carpet you ever did see.

Moonlight Rollerway is open only at night: Wednesdays are “Rainbow Skate” for the queer community; Thursdays feature throwbacks from the 1970s through 1990s; and every other Friday is dedicated to R&B. Nearly half the crowd brings in their own skates, so on any given visit, you can expect to see some moves.

But you don’t need to be a pro to skate here. Those just starting out, or still struggling to stay upright, can sign up for training classes taught at the rink or skills classes that teach tricks like skating backwards. It’s a friendly place, where a light-up flower crown lost by a novice skater after a fall will almost surely be returned to its owner by another skater sturdy enough to bend over and pick it up.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Sing your heart out at West Hollywood's coolest new karaoke spot

West Hollywood Karaoke
Kids singing karaoke.
(Jessica Lee)
By Kailyn Brown
After visiting karaoke spots around the globe, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer decided it was time for them to open one of their own — one with glamorous decor, concert-level sound and delicious food and drinks. In April, they debuted Mic Drop, an upscale karaoke lounge with 13 private karaoke rooms and an electrifying main stage, where you can feel like a rock star in front of a cheering audience.

The venue used to be 21 and up, but as of late May, Mic Drop opened up their decked-out, private karaoke bookings to guests ages 10 and up. With haze machines, dancing spotlights and a catalog of more than 600,000 songs, it’s the perfect spot to host a birthday party, family fun-day or team outing. Order the tater tots, the Fuhgeddaboudit (made with pastrami, pickles and mustard) and the Deluscious chocolate chip cookie that just so happens to be vegan and gluten free.

Such reservations must end by 9 p.m. and a guardian (21+) has to be present. Rooms with underage guests will not be served alcohol beverages, but patrons 21 and up are welcome to grab a drink at the main bar. The main stage experience is limited to those 21 and up.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Make 3D art, podcasts, short films and more at Octavia Lab at Central Library

Downtown L.A. Library
Octavia Lab at Los Angeles Public Library.
(Keith Kessler / Los Angeles Public Library)
By Dakota Kim
You might think of a 3D printer as a high-tech piece of hardware, but it has surprisingly practical applications. If your teen needs new glasses or clothing hangers, they can print them at Octavia Lab, the DIY maker space named after science fiction writer and Central Library patron Octavia E. Butler, located on Lower Level 2 of the Central Library next to the Science, Technology and Patents Department. But they can also print whatever fun or wacky thing they desire — an anime figurine, Dungeons & Dragons dice or a phone stand.

First, learn the basics of Tinkercad, a free, 3D design tool that’s browser-based, and prepare the design at home. Then sign up with a Los Angeles Public Library card, fill out a membership form to use the space and make a reservation beforehand (phone or in-person only) to use the facilities. Tweens and teens ages 12 and above can work independently on projects that include visual art, podcasts, music, film, sewing and embroidery, and archivism and storytelling. Software available spans a wide range, including GarageBand, Ableton, LogicPro and Adobe.

Low-cost parking is available at the 524 S. Flower St. garage (get your validation at the Info desk on the main floor).
Show more Show less
Route Details

Interact with music history at the Grammy Museum

Downtown L.A. Museum
Students from STEAM Legacy High School interact with the "Electric Forest" as they visit the Sonic Playground at the Grammy Museum
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
A mistake many make with the Grammy Museum is thinking the space is dedicated solely to the Grammys rather than the history of music as a whole. Yes, there’s plenty of Grammy-related paraphernalia, including some red-carpet outfits, but the soul of the museum is in interactive exhibitions on the upper floors.

There’s Musical Crossroads, an interactive digital touch table where you can start with the music you already love and then discover which genres, decades and artists connect with it, guiding you to even more great music to devour. And take your time in the Sonic Playground’s Electric Forest, where you can put your own spin on a musical composition by moving through immersive columns of light.

But arguably the main reason to keep the Grammy Museum on your radar is its events, most of which are held in the 200-seat Clive Davis Theatre. Artists who have appeared include Olivia Rodrigo, Janelle Monáe, Caroline Polachek and Mark Ronson. Expect intimate performances and stories behind an artist’s latest work.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Dodge lasers in the nick of time at Activate Culver City

Culver City Immersive Entertainment
Activate Culver City.
(Michelle Woo / Los Angeles Times)
By Michelle Woo
If Activate is the arcade of the future, we’re in OK shape. Here in this space, you’re working up a sweat, using your mental muscles and laughing with friends. Not bad, technology. Not bad.

A global chain with its first L.A. location inside Westfield Culver City, Activate bills itself as the “world’s first active gaming facility.” And as a business concept, it’s pretty brilliant. How it works: In a dim, neon-lit chamber, several rooms await. Each one has an obscure yet intriguing name like “Hide,” “Laser” and “Press.” Choose a room, and with your group of up to five players, use your special wristbands to unlock the door and activate the mission. A mysterious voice will pipe through speakers to explain what you need to do in order to succeed — that might be shooting basketballs into hoops in a specific color order, crawling under and jumping over laser beams, running to different colors that keep changing on the floor or unscrambling words using a ball. Each room has several game options and it’s impossible to try them all in one or even a handful of sessions.

You can choose collaborative or competitive gaming. My teen and her friends chose collaborative, eliminating the potential for trash talking on the drive home, which I appreciated. Activate is a fun way to spend 60 or 90 minutes ($30 or $40 per person, respectively) — and gives you a great cardio workout. If you’re a parent of a teen (or simply over 40), just make sure to stretch beforehand.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Create the phone case of your dreams at Pinku D.I.Y. Design Studio

Downtown L.A. D.I.Y. Art
Choose your phone case design at Pinku D.I.Y. Design Studio
(Maxwell Williams / Los Angeles Times)
By Maxwell Williams
If you want to really show off your maximalist vibe, one way to do it is with a “decoden” DIY phone case. Set in the Honda Plaza strip mall in Little Tokyo, Pinku D.I.Y. Design Studio can hook you up. Run by Ashley Murayama and attached to her family’s dog-grooming service, Pinku was started in 2023 as a way for Murayama to exercise her love of “pink stuff and cute characters.”

You start with a clear, blank phone case. You’ll pick two colors of whipped-cream-like glue and 10 selections from a table full of cute charms, ranging from cherubic angels and flowers to Disney and Sanrio characters. Then at a workstation, you’ll squeeze the glue from a frosting piping bag onto your case (the idea is for it to look like a cake), add the charms to your liking, let the case dry for five days at home, and voila, you have an official “decoden” case. The experience and materials cost $45. You can also decorate jewelry boxes, hair clips, handbags and mirrors at various prices.

The term “decoden,” which originated in Japan around the time of flip-phone proliferation in the early 2000s, is a portmanteau of “decorated” and “denwa,” the Japanese word for phone. The modern kawaii style has gained popularity on TikTok due to its aesthetic appeal.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Learn how to use power tools at Rediscover Center

Culver City Maker Space
Rediscover Center in Venice.
(Michelle Woo / Los Angeles Times)
By Michelle Woo
What would happen if you took a space, filled it with discarded materials and invited people to go forth and make things? You might get something like the imaginative wonderland that is the Rediscover Center, a maker space that feels like a balm for our screen-warped brains.

Teens may especially enjoy the tool training workshop, which takes place every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. They’ll learn how to safely use tools like hammers, saws, drills and sanders (eye, dust and hearing protection is provided). Once they complete the training, they are welcome to make their own woodworking or crafting creation at a lightly supervised “open tinkering” session.

Along the walls at Rediscover Center, which has locations in Venice (marked on this map) and Mid-City, are rows of containers of donated treasures — bits of fabric, old zippers, tiny plastic toys, broken jewelry, packing peanuts, marbles and bottle caps. What young makers do with those items are up to them. There were plenty of creations around the room to spark ideas — mobiles made of toilet paper tubes, a space helmet fashioned out of metallic materials and cardboard animal masks.

It’s all very inspiring. By the way, if you have stuff at home you’re about to throw out — anything from berry baskets to old golf balls — why not donate it instead? Your trash might just become a stranger’s next masterpiece.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Make an early morning pilgrimage to Venice Beach Skate Park

Venice Skate Park
A skateboarder flies out of the bowl at Venice Beach Skate Park
(Alon Goldsmith / For The Times)
By Adam Tschorn
Right on the beach between the boardwalk and the sand (look for the cluster of graffiti-tagged palm trees), you’ll find a fully functioning skate park designed with ramps, stairs, rails and a bowl that pays homage to the empty swimming pools commandeered by early skate pioneers. It’s also hallowed ground and a touchstone for skate tourists from around the globe.

Most times of the day, you’ll find it as colorfully chaotic — if perhaps more gravity-defying — as the nearby boardwalk, filled with skaters of considerable skill flinging themselves skyward with abandon. But if you make the effort to come here early in the morning, it can be as serene as a Zen garden. Before 9 a.m. you’ll find few people, perhaps a city worker daubing graffiti from sidewalks and tree trunks with a paint brush, a single boarder dipping lazily into the bowl while two helmeted acolytes kneel next to their boards and look on with rapt attention. Soon they will deign to throw themselves skyward too, from this sacred skater spot on the sand. And, if you linger long enough, you’ll see it happen.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Watch in suspense as plushies dangle from claws at NeoFuns Arcade

Monterey Park Arcade
A claw machine is filled with plush stuffed Stitches from "Lilo and Stitch."
(Maxwell Williams / Los Angeles Times)
By Maxwell Williams
NeoFuns Arcade in Monterey Park is a whole arcade filled not with video games but with the hope-raising machines. Specifically, claw macchines filled with kawaii-centric plushies like Stitch from “Lilo & Stitch,” Hello Kitty holding a heart and Hello Kitty’s dog friend Pompompurin.

To test your luck and hand-eye coordination, get a card loaded with credits. (Each machine requires four to 12 credits based on the size of the plushie you’re clawing at.) But the best deal is to get one of the packages that, if you strike out at the machines, will at least guarantee that you’ll take home a plushie from a selection at the counter.

Most players do get to feel the thrill of success at least once or twice during a session. FYI: I received a tip from a patron that the move is to angle the claw over the heaviest part of the plushie. This strategy is confirmed to work.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Take selfies with supersized pop culture icons at Funko Hollywood

Hollywood Store
Funko store in Hollywood.
(Michelle Woo / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah Netburn
Dark and cavernous, the Funko store on Hollywood Boulevard is part toy store, part theme park. At 40,000 square feet, it’s twice the size of New York City’s FAO Schwarz and filled with elaborate installations featuring larger-than-life versions of the brand’s trademark Funko Pop figures — little bodies, oversized heads.

On one visit, I walked past a model of Wakanda with a running waterfall; Funko Pop versions of Harry, Ron and Hermione from the “Harry Potter” series sitting at a wooden table with an empty spot (just for you!); and the stars of “The Little Mermaid” perched inside a shipwreck that reached to the ceiling. Donald Duck stood at the entrance to the Crown Hotel, and at the back of the store, the Demogorgon from “Stranger Things” appeared to be crashing through a wall. There is also a stand of kiosks where you can design your own Funko Pop for $30. It comes in a special Hollywood branded box and is usually ready for pickup within 15 minutes. Pair your visit to Funko Hollywood with two other teen-approved stops: Shake Shack next door and Amoeba Music across the street.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Analyze Weird Barbie’s 3D heist map at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Mid-Wilshire Museum $$
A view of "Barbie to Anna Karenina" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)
By Jessica Roy
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures pays homage to decades of cinematic history. And right now, a few exhibits might be particularly compelling to teens. There’s “Studio Ghibli’s PONYO” featuring drawings by Hayao Miyazaki, “Barbie to Anna Karenina: The Cinematic Worlds of Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer” with Weird Barbie’s 3D heist map on display and “Jaws: The Exhibition” (running until July 26) with a full-scale model of Bruce the shark. Don’t forget to take the elevator to the top floor of the museum to the Barbra Streisand Bridge for a selfie with a sweeping panorama of the Hollywood Hills.

Permanent exhibits showcase items from movie history like “Star Wars’” C-3PO and R2-D2, Dorothy’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” Jack Skellington head models from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Marlon Brando’s “Godfather” dentures and the set of Don Corleone’s office, Meryl Streep’s outfit from “Mamma Mia!” and a whole lot more. There’s a room of just Oscar statuettes, with an empty spot to honor the long-lost one given to Hattie McDaniel for “Gone With the Wind.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Get an up-closer look at how movie magic is made on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Burbank Movie Studio
The water tower at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Adam Tschorn
If you think of Hollywood as being in the onscreen magic-making business, then a tour of this 110-acre, 30-soundstage lot is kind of like having the magicians reveal up close how their sleight of hand (make that screen) is accomplished.

One of the things the tour does particularly well is explain how the various parts of the property are designed to be used over and over again for different productions. You pass a nondescript building that from one angle can serve as an airport terminal; from another, it’s a hospital emergency room. A nearby porch-wrapped clapboard house did double duty in “Gilmore Girls” and “Pretty Little Liars.” And would you believe that Kermit the Frog sang “The Rainbow Connection” (in 1979’s “The Muppet Movie”) in the same man-made lagoon that George Clooney’s Doug Ross rescues a kid from in an “ER” episode?

There are photo ops galore, including a stop at the “Friends” fountain, a re-created Central Perk coffee shop and a green-screen demonstration that has you flying a magic broom a la Harry Potter. Speaking of the boy wizard, there’s a cupboard under the stairs to peruse, a chance to mix potions and the opportunity to have the sorting hat assign you a house.

And new for this year is the game-like Superman Experience: Defenders Unite, a 25 minute virtual battle in which guests will join Superman on a heroic quest. After the game, explore a re-creation of the Fortress of Solitude where more interactive experiences await, including one in which attendees can play fetch with Superman’s dog Krypto. Don’t leave, however, before picking up a Superman-themed milkshake. You’ve earned it.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Try aerosol art at a Graff Tours graffiti workshop

Boyle Heights Art class
Shak Smart, 36, teaches graffiti art classes for Graff Tours at a studio in Boyle Heights.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
Need street cred? Graff Tours, opened in 2024, offers graffiti tours, classes, parties and date-night aerosol art sessions in a 450-square-foot studio upstairs in a Boyle Heights factory. Teachers include founder Gabe Schoenberg and artist Shak Smart. An hourlong $45-$75 lesson covers line technique, mist control, letter structure and two places where graffiti is legal: Venice Art Walls and Santee Public Gallery.

To further immerse yourself in the world of L.A. street art, the company also offers a tour of a “low-key arts district” in Boyle Heights where you’ll get an up-close look at everything from classic Chicano handstyles to modern-day murals. As you admire the works, your tour guide, a local artist, will share how street artists live, work and create in the city.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Assemble a remote control car and let it race at Ridemakerz

Anaheim Toy Store
A family building remote control cars.
(Ridemakerz)
By Todd Martens
Before me lay the chassis of a remote control car and a stack of wheels. And the clock was ticking. I fumbled with a wheel and hesitated to attach it to the vehicle’s base. I was losing precious time. “You’re not going to break it,” said Matt Ducheny, who runs the Anaheim outpost of Ridemakerz. With Ducheny’s assurance, I was comfortable to apply a little pressure, and my car suddenly was snapping into place.

Next, I had to affix the chassis to the base. I had chosen a sporty model. Standing around an oval-shaped workbench, I grabbed the drill hanging before me and my mini red Corvette became a reality. All told, it took me 90 seconds to construct a car. That time wasn’t bad, I was told, but I knew I had lost a good 30 seconds bungling with the wheels.

Ridemakerz aims to make the car crafting experience simple and efficient, creating a workbench setup designed to feel like a tiny pit stop. I kept things relatively basic, but the franchise boasts that it has more than 649 car combinations. There are, for instance, standard wheels, or flame-enhanced ones, not to mention dozens of rims, an assortment of grills and a host of light-up side pipes. A basic electric car starts at about $29.99, with remote control add-ons beginning at $25.

All told, I had a car zipping around the floor of the store in about 20 minutes. Now I just need someone to race with.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Make a sushi platter or beach cottage out of candy at Candified

Long Beach Candy Shop
A pink bear next to shelves full of varied kinds of candy in a shop with black and white striped walls
(Michelle Woo / Los Angeles Times)
By Michelle Woo
There are a good number of candy shops to stumble into around Southern California, charming places where you can satisfy your sudden craving for an Abba-Zaba. But few are as impeccably curated — or multihyphenated — as Candified. Is the bright Belmont Shore space a Pop art gallery? A Color Me Mine-style craft studio? A purveyor of confections from the nostalgic (who remembers Chuckles?) to the trending on TikTok (Swedish candy is where it’s at, apparently). Yes, yes and absolutely yes.

Let’s start with the art. Hanging on the walls are giant framed portraits of icons — all made of candy. The Taylor Swift masterpiece uses 35,000 pieces and contains (gasp) 23,000 grams of sugar. Works depicting Lizzo, Harry Styles and “The Dance” by Keith Haring are equally jaw-dropping (and tooth-aching). The creations stem from the artistry of Candified co-founder Jackie Sorkin, who was the mastermind of Candytopia, one of L.A.’s original Instagram-era pop-up museums. She’s be