‘67’ things to do with tweens and teens in L.A. that will blow their minds
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Teenagers — they’re a tricky bunch to entertain. They’ve outgrown all the beloved kiddie spots you once relied on, and, well, they look so peaceful with their devices and NeeDohs and skin care regimens. Must we really strip them out of their element?
Yes, I say. We must.
Though the adolescent population might not be easy to thrill (my 13-year-old daughter rated the last three movies I recommended as “mid”), they long for great IRL adventures like the rest of us. And L.A. has plenty in store for them, whether crafty, sporty, daring, delicious or sneakily educational. There’s a West Hollywood karaoke spot where they can belt the latest Billie Eilish hit and a Pasadena sim center where they can drive real race cars on laser-scanned tracks. Or perhaps they’d enjoy a Little Tokyo design studio where they can DIY the phone case of their dreams or a Silver Lake photo booth museum where they can experience the analog world of yore.
We’ve made a whole list of activities — “6-7” of them, to be exact. (By the way, my teenage informants have told me that nobody says “6-7” anymore but I have already committed.)
So embark on a fun outing with your favorite teen or tween, and maybe their squad. And then, as they proceed to have the best time ever, smile as they shower you with effusive gratitude and compliments. Or more likely, as they give you a “thanks, bruh” before requesting an extra hour of screen time.
— Michelle Woo, West Coast Experiences editor
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Watch a film or the big game at immersive domed venue Cosm
A domed, 87-foot-diameter wraparound screen surrounds audiences at the Inglewood venue, creating an illusion of in-the-flesh presence. Can’t make it to that NBA Finals or World Series game? Cosm wants to be your fallback plan, combining front-row-like seats with unexpected views.
Though the venue specializes in sports, it has released three collaborations with Warner Bros. for what it deems “experiential film.” Currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Cosm’s screenings outfit the original film with additional effects and environments. For instance, in a memorable early scene, letters go a-flying any which way we look — up, down, left and right. Later on, the train to Hogwarts is seemingly stretched to infinity. And when Harry and pals traverse a moving staircase, the portraits on the wall, whose characters occasionally come alive, start to envelop us.
“We’re leaning into the experiential side,” Cosm Chief Executive Jeb Terry told me last year. Art, increasingly, is maximized to encompass us, and Cosm understands this moment well.
Embrace an old-school ritual at the Photo Booth Museum
At Silver Lake’s Photo Booth Museum, they can embrace the old-school ritual by stepping into restored booths — two of which date to the 1950s. The 1,350-square-foot space is designed to look “as if you walked into a Wes Anderson movie set,” said Kelsey Schmidt of Photomatica, the company behind the experience.
Is this at all like a traditional museum experience? No. Though visitors might learn a little about photography history, the core activity is taking photos with friends to hold in your hand and hang on your walls.
The machines are retrofitted to accept credit cards and Apple Pay, but otherwise the technology is original on the old machines — which means no retakes and a three- to five-minute wait for image processing. The film-based booths print black-and-white images only; the digital booth offers a choice of color or black and white.
Enter an anime world at Little Tokyo's One Piece Cafe
The interior dons a nautical theme, with walls that mimic the wooden deck of a pirate ship and characters depicted inside portholes. Branded merchandise includes Luffy’s signature straw hat, themed key chains and even a “Wanted” license plate. Drinks, ranging from slushies to matcha horchata, come in collectible cups.
“One Piece” by Eiichiro Oda is the bestselling manga of all time. New audiences were introduced to the franchise in 2023, when Netflix released a massively successful live-action rendition.
Try puppy, goat or kitty yoga at Laughing Frog Yoga
Equal parts cuteness and chaos, the animal-focused activities at Laughing Frog studio — which also offers goat yoga and kitty yoga — mix relaxing asanas with a playful, petting-zoo atmosphere. This might not be the ideal class for hardcore yogis, but it’s perfect for kids or teens looking for an offbeat activity. (Just be sure to opt for a rental mat so you don’t have to clean paw or hoof prints off your own.)
“It’s so refreshing to be able to offer something that brings out your inner child,” says Laughing Frog owner Kareem Mitha. “By the end of class, everyone is smiling and feeling connected to each other. It brings so much lightness into your day.”
Laughing Frog’s indoor studio also offers a daily assortment of easygoing classes with a focus on traditional, animal-free yoga, including Good Morning Yoga and Let Go & Flow.
Jump into a lake of slime at Sloomoo Institute Los Angeles
And you can make your own slime. The process requires quite a bit of tough decision-making. What texture would you like? Butter? Clear? Cloud creme? Jelly? Icee? And what scent do you prefer? There’s a wall of different sample smells, from gummy bears to fresh-baked bread to dirt. Once you’ve selected your color and mix-ins, squish, roll and swirl it all together to reveal your DIY slime creation that you get to take home. (Parents, don’t worry — an air-tight container comes with it.)
Zip, zoom and soar on the Inglewood Pumptrack, a 'Disneyland for bikes'
The site — launched by Grow Cycling Foundation and billed as L.A.’s first pump track — features two asphalt courses, the Woodlands and World Championship tracks. Woodlands, which is smaller and surrounds a host of trees, has smaller rollers and is designed for slower speeds, whereas the colossus World Championship track, which is wider with large rollers, was built in a mirrored design so two riders can race in opposite directions at the same time. Both tracks are open to all ages and levels.
Other wheels such as skateboards, longboards and rollerblades are welcome at the pump track on specific days of the week.
Skate the night away at Moonlight Rollerway
Moonlight Rollerway is open only at night: Wednesdays are “Rainbow Skate” for the queer community; Thursdays feature throwbacks from the 1970s through 1990s; and every other Friday is dedicated to R&B. Nearly half the crowd brings in their own skates, so on any given visit, you can expect to see some moves.
But you don’t need to be a pro to skate here. Those just starting out, or still struggling to stay upright, can sign up for training classes taught at the rink or skills classes that teach tricks like skating backwards. It’s a friendly place, where a light-up flower crown lost by a novice skater after a fall will almost surely be returned to its owner by another skater sturdy enough to bend over and pick it up.
Sing your heart out at West Hollywood's coolest new karaoke spot
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The venue used to be 21 and up, but as of late May, Mic Drop opened up their decked-out, private karaoke bookings to guests ages 10 and up. With haze machines, dancing spotlights and a catalog of more than 600,000 songs, it’s the perfect spot to host a birthday party, family fun-day or team outing. Order the tater tots, the Fuhgeddaboudit (made with pastrami, pickles and mustard) and the Deluscious chocolate chip cookie that just so happens to be vegan and gluten free.
Such reservations must end by 9 p.m. and a guardian (21+) has to be present. Rooms with underage guests will not be served alcohol beverages, but patrons 21 and up are welcome to grab a drink at the main bar. The main stage experience is limited to those 21 and up.
Make 3D art, podcasts, short films and more at Octavia Lab at Central Library
First, learn the basics of Tinkercad, a free, 3D design tool that’s browser-based, and prepare the design at home. Then sign up with a Los Angeles Public Library card, fill out a membership form to use the space and make a reservation beforehand (phone or in-person only) to use the facilities. Tweens and teens ages 12 and above can work independently on projects that include visual art, podcasts, music, film, sewing and embroidery, and archivism and storytelling. Software available spans a wide range, including GarageBand, Ableton, LogicPro and Adobe.
Low-cost parking is available at the 524 S. Flower St. garage (get your validation at the Info desk on the main floor).
Interact with music history at the Grammy Museum
There’s Musical Crossroads, an interactive digital touch table where you can start with the music you already love and then discover which genres, decades and artists connect with it, guiding you to even more great music to devour. And take your time in the Sonic Playground’s Electric Forest, where you can put your own spin on a musical composition by moving through immersive columns of light.
But arguably the main reason to keep the Grammy Museum on your radar is its events, most of which are held in the 200-seat Clive Davis Theatre. Artists who have appeared include Olivia Rodrigo, Janelle Monáe, Caroline Polachek and Mark Ronson. Expect intimate performances and stories behind an artist’s latest work.
Dodge lasers in the nick of time at Activate Culver City
A global chain with its first L.A. location inside Westfield Culver City, Activate bills itself as the “world’s first active gaming facility.” And as a business concept, it’s pretty brilliant. How it works: In a dim, neon-lit chamber, several rooms await. Each one has an obscure yet intriguing name like “Hide,” “Laser” and “Press.” Choose a room, and with your group of up to five players, use your special wristbands to unlock the door and activate the mission. A mysterious voice will pipe through speakers to explain what you need to do in order to succeed — that might be shooting basketballs into hoops in a specific color order, crawling under and jumping over laser beams, running to different colors that keep changing on the floor or unscrambling words using a ball. Each room has several game options and it’s impossible to try them all in one or even a handful of sessions.
You can choose collaborative or competitive gaming. My teen and her friends chose collaborative, eliminating the potential for trash talking on the drive home, which I appreciated. Activate is a fun way to spend 60 or 90 minutes ($30 or $40 per person, respectively) — and gives you a great cardio workout. If you’re a parent of a teen (or simply over 40), just make sure to stretch beforehand.
Create the phone case of your dreams at Pinku D.I.Y. Design Studio
You start with a clear, blank phone case. You’ll pick two colors of whipped-cream-like glue and 10 selections from a table full of cute charms, ranging from cherubic angels and flowers to Disney and Sanrio characters. Then at a workstation, you’ll squeeze the glue from a frosting piping bag onto your case (the idea is for it to look like a cake), add the charms to your liking, let the case dry for five days at home, and voila, you have an official “decoden” case. The experience and materials cost $45. You can also decorate jewelry boxes, hair clips, handbags and mirrors at various prices.
The term “decoden,” which originated in Japan around the time of flip-phone proliferation in the early 2000s, is a portmanteau of “decorated” and “denwa,” the Japanese word for phone. The modern kawaii style has gained popularity on TikTok due to its aesthetic appeal.
Learn how to use power tools at Rediscover Center
Teens may especially enjoy the tool training workshop, which takes place every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. They’ll learn how to safely use tools like hammers, saws, drills and sanders (eye, dust and hearing protection is provided). Once they complete the training, they are welcome to make their own woodworking or crafting creation at a lightly supervised “open tinkering” session.
Along the walls at Rediscover Center, which has locations in Venice (marked on this map) and Mid-City, are rows of containers of donated treasures — bits of fabric, old zippers, tiny plastic toys, broken jewelry, packing peanuts, marbles and bottle caps. What young makers do with those items are up to them. There were plenty of creations around the room to spark ideas — mobiles made of toilet paper tubes, a space helmet fashioned out of metallic materials and cardboard animal masks.
It’s all very inspiring. By the way, if you have stuff at home you’re about to throw out — anything from berry baskets to old golf balls — why not donate it instead? Your trash might just become a stranger’s next masterpiece.
Make an early morning pilgrimage to Venice Beach Skate Park
Most times of the day, you’ll find it as colorfully chaotic — if perhaps more gravity-defying — as the nearby boardwalk, filled with skaters of considerable skill flinging themselves skyward with abandon. But if you make the effort to come here early in the morning, it can be as serene as a Zen garden. Before 9 a.m. you’ll find few people, perhaps a city worker daubing graffiti from sidewalks and tree trunks with a paint brush, a single boarder dipping lazily into the bowl while two helmeted acolytes kneel next to their boards and look on with rapt attention. Soon they will deign to throw themselves skyward too, from this sacred skater spot on the sand. And, if you linger long enough, you’ll see it happen.
Watch in suspense as plushies dangle from claws at NeoFuns Arcade
To test your luck and hand-eye coordination, get a card loaded with credits. (Each machine requires four to 12 credits based on the size of the plushie you’re clawing at.) But the best deal is to get one of the packages that, if you strike out at the machines, will at least guarantee that you’ll take home a plushie from a selection at the counter.
Most players do get to feel the thrill of success at least once or twice during a session. FYI: I received a tip from a patron that the move is to angle the claw over the heaviest part of the plushie. This strategy is confirmed to work.
Take selfies with supersized pop culture icons at Funko Hollywood
On one visit, I walked past a model of Wakanda with a running waterfall; Funko Pop versions of Harry, Ron and Hermione from the “Harry Potter” series sitting at a wooden table with an empty spot (just for you!); and the stars of “The Little Mermaid” perched inside a shipwreck that reached to the ceiling. Donald Duck stood at the entrance to the Crown Hotel, and at the back of the store, the Demogorgon from “Stranger Things” appeared to be crashing through a wall. There is also a stand of kiosks where you can design your own Funko Pop for $30. It comes in a special Hollywood branded box and is usually ready for pickup within 15 minutes. Pair your visit to Funko Hollywood with two other teen-approved stops: Shake Shack next door and Amoeba Music across the street.
Analyze Weird Barbie’s 3D heist map at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Permanent exhibits showcase items from movie history like “Star Wars’” C-3PO and R2-D2, Dorothy’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” Jack Skellington head models from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Marlon Brando’s “Godfather” dentures and the set of Don Corleone’s office, Meryl Streep’s outfit from “Mamma Mia!” and a whole lot more. There’s a room of just Oscar statuettes, with an empty spot to honor the long-lost one given to Hattie McDaniel for “Gone With the Wind.”
Get an up-closer look at how movie magic is made on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour
One of the things the tour does particularly well is explain how the various parts of the property are designed to be used over and over again for different productions. You pass a nondescript building that from one angle can serve as an airport terminal; from another, it’s a hospital emergency room. A nearby porch-wrapped clapboard house did double duty in “Gilmore Girls” and “Pretty Little Liars.” And would you believe that Kermit the Frog sang “The Rainbow Connection” (in 1979’s “The Muppet Movie”) in the same man-made lagoon that George Clooney’s Doug Ross rescues a kid from in an “ER” episode?
There are photo ops galore, including a stop at the “Friends” fountain, a re-created Central Perk coffee shop and a green-screen demonstration that has you flying a magic broom a la Harry Potter. Speaking of the boy wizard, there’s a cupboard under the stairs to peruse, a chance to mix potions and the opportunity to have the sorting hat assign you a house.
And new for this year is the game-like Superman Experience: Defenders Unite, a 25 minute virtual battle in which guests will join Superman on a heroic quest. After the game, explore a re-creation of the Fortress of Solitude where more interactive experiences await, including one in which attendees can play fetch with Superman’s dog Krypto. Don’t leave, however, before picking up a Superman-themed milkshake. You’ve earned it.
Try aerosol art at a Graff Tours graffiti workshop
To further immerse yourself in the world of L.A. street art, the company also offers a tour of a “low-key arts district” in Boyle Heights where you’ll get an up-close look at everything from classic Chicano handstyles to modern-day murals. As you admire the works, your tour guide, a local artist, will share how street artists live, work and create in the city.
Assemble a remote control car and let it race at Ridemakerz
Next, I had to affix the chassis to the base. I had chosen a sporty model. Standing around an oval-shaped workbench, I grabbed the drill hanging before me and my mini red Corvette became a reality. All told, it took me 90 seconds to construct a car. That time wasn’t bad, I was told, but I knew I had lost a good 30 seconds bungling with the wheels.
Ridemakerz aims to make the car crafting experience simple and efficient, creating a workbench setup designed to feel like a tiny pit stop. I kept things relatively basic, but the franchise boasts that it has more than 649 car combinations. There are, for instance, standard wheels, or flame-enhanced ones, not to mention dozens of rims, an assortment of grills and a host of light-up side pipes. A basic electric car starts at about $29.99, with remote control add-ons beginning at $25.
All told, I had a car zipping around the floor of the store in about 20 minutes. Now I just need someone to race with.
Make a sushi platter or beach cottage out of candy at Candified
Let’s start with the art. Hanging on the walls are giant framed portraits of icons — all made of candy. The Taylor Swift masterpiece uses 35,000 pieces and contains (gasp) 23,000 grams of sugar. Works depicting Lizzo, Harry Styles and “The Dance” by Keith Haring are equally jaw-dropping (and tooth-aching). The creations stem from the artistry of Candified co-founder Jackie Sorkin, who was the mastermind of Candytopia, one of L.A.’s original Instagram-era pop-up museums. She’s be