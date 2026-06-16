‘67’ things to do with tweens and teens in L.A. that will blow their minds

Teenagers — they’re a tricky bunch to entertain. They’ve outgrown all the beloved kiddie spots you once relied on, and, well, they look so peaceful with their devices and NeeDohs and skin care regimens. Must we really strip them out of their element?

Yes, I say. We must.

Though the adolescent population might not be easy to thrill (my 13-year-old daughter rated the last three movies I recommended as “mid”), they long for great IRL adventures like the rest of us. And L.A. has plenty in store for them, whether crafty, sporty, daring, delicious or sneakily educational. There’s a West Hollywood karaoke spot where they can belt the latest Billie Eilish hit and a Pasadena sim center where they can drive real race cars on laser-scanned tracks. Or perhaps they’d enjoy a Little Tokyo design studio where they can DIY the phone case of their dreams or a Silver Lake photo booth museum where they can experience the analog world of yore.

We’ve made a whole list of activities — “6-7” of them, to be exact. (By the way, my teenage informants have told me that nobody says “6-7” anymore but I have already committed.)

So embark on a fun outing with your favorite teen or tween, and maybe their squad. And then, as they proceed to have the best time ever, smile as they shower you with effusive gratitude and compliments. Or more likely, as they give you a “thanks, bruh” before requesting an extra hour of screen time.

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— Michelle Woo, West Coast Experiences editor