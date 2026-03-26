Need an escape? These 10 magical L.A. spots are dripping with fairy-tale vibes
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Over the past few weeks, I’ve been driving all over Los Angeles doing something I haven’t done in a long time: playing pretend.
I pretended I was in a medieval castle at a French cafe in Miracle Mile and that I was looking for trolls on a fern-filled hike in Griffith Park. I imagined that Tolkien’s elves built the creekside restaurant where I met a friend for brunch in Topanga and that I was eating alongside real witches in a forest-themed dining room in North Hollywood.
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In a Whittier tea room, I poured a glittering potion that said “Drink Me” into a glass of Champagne and in Beverly Hills, I stared awestruck at the platonic ideal of a witch’s house, half expecting a bent old lady with a wart on her nose to come out and turn me into a toad.
It’s been a rough start to 2026 and these brief moments of make-believe have served as a joyful balm in sad and scary times. I’m not looking to bypass reality, but taking a break from it every once in a while can be a welcome reprieve. Fortunately, Los Angeles is especially good at creating transporting experiences that drip with fairy-tale ambience. This is the home of Hollywood after all, the land of artifice, the spot where Walt Disney dreamed up the Happiest Place on Earth. Seeking and finding moments of happily ever after, even if they last just a few minutes, is part of the city’s collective DNA.
So grab your broom and make sure to leave a trail of bread crumbs behind you. L.A. has plenty of magic to share. All you need to do is open your mind and explore.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Enter a swirling world of imagination at Venice’s Mosaic Tile House
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Reservations are available most Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. and must be made in advance. It’s $20 per person.
Soak up elfin vibes at the Inn of the Seventh Ray
Drink a 'magic potion' at the mystical Mad Hatter’s Tea
Dine in a castle at Republique
Hunt for fairies on Griffith Park’s Fern Dell Nature Trail
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Visit the Witch’s House of Beverly Hills
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Unfortunately, you can’t go in. Highly stylized hand-painted wooden signs along the property’s jagged fence warn against trespassing and a more serious-looking armed response sign lets you know that this is not a joke. While you can’t step inside there is plenty of detail to see from the street. If you visit, look for the witch with ruby slippers swinging in the tree, the crocodile heads in the moat, and see how many blackbirds you can count perched along the garden fence. Also, for anyone who might be curious, the 1922 house originally served as offices for a silent movie studio in Culver City before moving to its current location and becoming a private residence in 1936. It’s now owned by a luxury real estate agent, not a witch at all.
Watch cocktails come alive at the Green Room
Hang with the witchy diaspora at the Witch’s Cottage
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