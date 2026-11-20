Like many children of Asian immigrants, the sound of mahjong tiles being scrambled, stacked and discarded on square fold-up tables was the soundtrack of my youth.

By day, my grandparents’ green Craftsman bungalow in East Hollywood was a home daycare for their many grandchildren. But as evening set in, our toys were put away and the rooms were taken over by Filipino senior citizens ready to eat, gossip and play into the early hours of the morning. Even louder than the shuffling of tiles was the sound of their laughter.

My lola and lolo and their barkada found joy, community and reminders of their homeland in mahjong, a classic game that originated in China and has exploded in popularity over the last few years. Today they’d have no problem finding mahjong events every day of the week across Los Angeles and beyond, thanks to the growing group of enthusiasts of all ages who are embracing all that the game brings: connection, spirited competition and even perhaps some brain benefits .

A sampling of L.A.’s mahjong fervor: On Monday nights in Chinatown, there’s usually a line outside General Lee’s door for Mahjong Underground’s popular Mahjong Mondays, which draws 200 people for Hong Kong style play. Looking for an all-ages option? Find it three evenings a week in the booths at Alhambra’s Spirited Lounge care of Common Ground Mahjong. Monthly, you can head to Gardena for LAPOM’s Japanese Riichi open play evening, or venture to Silver Lake after work for American mahjong at the Independent Jewish Community Center.

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If daytime play is your preference, Wan Collective’s beloved Intergenerational Mahjong is an event not to miss, held one Sunday a month at Monterey Park’s Langley Center. Or at Encino’s Bird Bam Mahjong Club, where you can play American mahjong five days a week. And if you want a real challenge, there are two semi-monthly Common Ground events at Pasadena’s Tail Town Cats rescue adoption lounge, where felines are determined to disrupt your games.

New open play and pop-up events seem to be appearing weekly, and in this guide, I share a wide range of venues to enjoy different styles. As I’ve played in these spaces, meeting fellow fans and learning the hosts’ mahjong origin stories, I’ve realized there can never be enough opportunities around town to connect over tiles. Whether you’re a mahjong pro or simply mahjong curious, there’s a place for you to pull up a seat.

