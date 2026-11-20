Mahjong madness is real. 20 great places to play in L.A.
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Like many children of Asian immigrants, the sound of mahjong tiles being scrambled, stacked and discarded on square fold-up tables was the soundtrack of my youth.
By day, my grandparents’ green Craftsman bungalow in East Hollywood was a home daycare for their many grandchildren. But as evening set in, our toys were put away and the rooms were taken over by Filipino senior citizens ready to eat, gossip and play into the early hours of the morning. Even louder than the shuffling of tiles was the sound of their laughter.
My lola and lolo and their barkada found joy, community and reminders of their homeland in mahjong, a classic game that originated in China and has exploded in popularity over the last few years. Today they’d have no problem finding mahjong events every day of the week across Los Angeles and beyond, thanks to the growing group of enthusiasts of all ages who are embracing all that the game brings: connection, spirited competition and even perhaps some brain benefits.
A sampling of L.A.’s mahjong fervor: On Monday nights in Chinatown, there’s usually a line outside General Lee’s door for Mahjong Underground’s popular Mahjong Mondays, which draws 200 people for Hong Kong style play. Looking for an all-ages option? Find it three evenings a week in the booths at Alhambra’s Spirited Lounge care of Common Ground Mahjong. Monthly, you can head to Gardena for LAPOM’s Japanese Riichi open play evening, or venture to Silver Lake after work for American mahjong at the Independent Jewish Community Center.
If daytime play is your preference, Wan Collective’s beloved Intergenerational Mahjong is an event not to miss, held one Sunday a month at Monterey Park’s Langley Center. Or at Encino’s Bird Bam Mahjong Club, where you can play American mahjong five days a week. And if you want a real challenge, there are two semi-monthly Common Ground events at Pasadena’s Tail Town Cats rescue adoption lounge, where felines are determined to disrupt your games.
New open play and pop-up events seem to be appearing weekly, and in this guide, I share a wide range of venues to enjoy different styles. As I’ve played in these spaces, meeting fellow fans and learning the hosts’ mahjong origin stories, I’ve realized there can never be enough opportunities around town to connect over tiles. Whether you’re a mahjong pro or simply mahjong curious, there’s a place for you to pull up a seat.
'Meowjong' and 'Kittenjong' at Tail Town Cats
During the beginner-friendly Kittenjong event that I attended with my cat-loving teen, Common Ground’s Jay Zhao commanded the attention of both humans and felines — who particularly enjoyed the screen projection from Tail Town’s stage! — as they shared the rules of 13-tile Hong Kong style mahjong. Meanwhile, more than 30 tailed residents roamed the spacious lounge, greeting guests with purrs and rubs, and a few plopping themselves on tables for a nap mid-game. There was cuteness overload in all directions, sometimes with more meows heard than “pongs” and “chows.”
“I wanted to combine two of my favorite things in the world: cats and mahjong,” Zhao said.
At both Kittenjong and the more advanced event Meowjong, guests first get schooled on cat-interaction etiquette. You’re welcome to pick up the cats (except for an orange tabby named Merlin). “It really helps with their socialization and it makes the cats more engaged,” said executive director Gwendolyn Mathers.
Zhao added that all of the cats are adoptable: “Nothing would make me happier than for these kitties to find good, loving homes.”
Happens: Semi-monthly, usually Saturday or Sunday, in the range of 4–8 p.m. for 2 ½ hours
Level: Beginner (Kittenjong) and intermediate/advanced (Meowjong)
Cost: $30
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Mahjong Underground's 'Mahjong Mondays' at General Lee’s
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A different mahjong event used to take place at General Lee’s, hosted by Lowheads Mahjong Club. When it stopped in 2024, the club sold some of its equipment to Finnegan Wong-Smith, founder of Mahjong Underground and that’s how Mahjong Mondays was born. Wong-Smith’s mahjong roots date back to childhood, when he would watch his maternal grandparents from Hong Kong and Guangzhou play. During the pandemic, they taught him, and now Wong-Smith finds himself hosting more than playing at bars all over the city.
“It’s a great revitalization of bar space,” Wong-Smith says. “A lot of Gen Z and younger people aren’t drinking as much anymore, probably for the best. Having these kinds of third spaces … is just really good for community building,” emphasizing how consistent weekly events like Mahjong Mondays allow people to easily see each other again and again.
The queue at General Lee’s starts before the doors open. Beginner and open play tables are on the ground floor; head upstairs if you’re an experienced player. Just linger around a table you want to join, the etiquette is to rotate every two games if people are waiting.
Happens: Mondays, 8–11 p.m.
Level: Open play, beginner and advanced tables
Cost: Free
'Mahjong Madness' at Sanctuary at Clifton’s
Ascend the main staircase to the third floor and take in all the taxidermy displays and other curiosities on your way up, some dating back to the 1930s. Then take in the glamour of the Golden Age–era style lobby, where you can join a beginners class for an extra charge. It’s in the charming Brookdale Ballroom where you can join an open table while Hong Kong cinema plays on a monitor (hello, Chow Yun Fat and Tony Leung Chiu-wai). The black tables are for advanced players and there are plans to extend expert play to the booths and banquettes in the multimedia-rich balcony area.
At Mahjong Madness, you can enjoy seven full hours of open mahjong play, thanks to DTLAsia, which hosts AAPI arts and culture events in Downtown’s historic core. The slower pace of the Sunday afternoon games at my and my daughter’s table was welcomed — she’s new to the game — as was the warm company of our tablemates (shout out to Harriet).
An added bonus is that tours of Clifton’s are part of the experience. Sanctuary at Clifton’s cofounder Neil Biondich took us to the basement, where a Smash Bros. tournament was happening, and gave us a walk down memory lane through the original cafeteria.
Happens: Sundays, noon–7 p.m.
Level: Open and advanced play, all ages
Cost: $25, advance registration encouraged; $20 for early birds
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'Mahjong at Main' at Santa Monica Public Library
Locals and staff said they wanted mahjong, and the library listened. Mahjong Mistress kicked off the series in August, then Mahjong Sessions continued it. More mahjong collaborations are planned. The event has been a hit; registration fills up quickly each month for friendly casual play.
“Mahjong is a game that has always been meaningful to me,” said director of library services Erica Cuyugan, who grew up playing the game with her Chinese and Filipino parents. “I know firsthand how a simple game can bring people together and create a sense of belonging. It’s special to see that same spirit taking place here at the Main Library, with people coming together across generations and backgrounds to learn something new and enjoy each other’s company.”
When: Once a month, off in December
Level: All levels
Cost: Free
'LB Mahjong Night' at Ambitious Ales
He started the event because he wanted to play “my family’s version” without having to drive to L.A. or the OC. He learned that this style of mahjong — the 16-tile Pinoy version — was just one regional variant. “I was like, ‘Oh wow, there are so many more in this diaspora,’” he says.
Walk through the brewery to the back patio where games take place on picnic tables. Suque estimates that up to 20% of visitors bring their kids and it’s a real mix of beginner and more experienced players. Half the people who come are usually first-timers. “You’re having fun. You’re playing, meeting new people,” he says.
Enjoy a round of Pinoy mahjong with the brewery’s Filipino-inspired Calamansi Corner, a Gose brewed with calamansi, sea salt, cucumber and coriander. Or opt for the Ube Ale. Its ube halaya whip is from local FilAm-owned San & Wolves Bakeshop. And check out the new release: Barako Stout, a craft beer made with barako beans from the Philippines. Cheers.
Happens: Tuesdays, 7–10 p.m.
Level: Open play, all ages
Cost: Free
Open play with Mahjong LA at HomeState Sherman Oaks
“My grandma played and my mother-in-law and her mother played, but it was never taught to me,” Lertzman tells me. It was during a lengthy medical leave six years ago that she went deep into the game and learned how to teach it herself. Since then, she has produced mahjong events at Brentwood Country Mart and Bacari, and has started a mahjong program at Magnolia House in Pasadena.
With the HomeState collaboration, the majority of guests are American mahjong players, who bring their own National Mah Jongg League Card and Lertzmen provides the sets. Other styles are also welcome, such as Taiwanese and Hong Kong. (Note your preferred style when you make on your reservation.) The atmosphere is lively — multiple games are played simultaneously on the restaurant’s long picnic tables. “I don’t have data to back it up, but I feel like there have been more friendship connections because people are next to each other,” Lertzman says.
Happens: First Tuesday of the month, 5–8 p.m.
Level: Guided play is available but some experience is needed.
Cost: $55.20, includes two tacos, chips and salsa, and a cocktail or nonalcoholic drink
Mahjong Underground at General Lee's Bamboo Room
Grab a seat at one of the booths lining the wall or middle tables set up for play. The beginner-friendly tables tend to be toward the front and Mahjong Underground’s Finnegan Wong-Smith offers guide sheets for Hong Kong–style play. The bamboo bar serves General Lee favorites as well as low-alcohol and nonalcoholic options if you want to focus on learning the game. Though you’ll find veteran players at the event, Wong-Smith emphasizes that the focus here is “to build community rather than competitive play.”
“It’s a great vibe,” says regular Katrina Nadres-Hurtado, who hosts Pongs & Pints in El Segundo and often teaches at East Never Loses events. She sits at the “dragon table” with more experienced players. If you take a seat there, she explains, “You are saying that you know how to play points, you know you don’t get a point for concealed. You know there’s all these nuances.”
Happens: Wednesdays, 8 p.m.-midnight
Level: All levels, 21+
Cost: Free
Open Mahjong Play at Santa Monica Family YMCA
Lam-Hansen started playing mahjong a couple years ago, and since she’s a veteran school teacher, it came naturally for her to teach the game, first to friends and neighbors, then to larger groups. She believes there are benefits in playing with with people of different levels. “Even if you’re an advanced player and you play with a beginner player, there’s always something for you to learn,” she says.
When you arrive at the YMCA lobby, Lam-Hansen will ask your preferred mahjong style and your level. If you’re new to the game, she can provide instruction for Hong Kong style. Sets are provided, but you can also bring your own. Those playing American mahjong should bring their own National Mah Jongg League card.
Happens: Fridays, 6–8 p.m.
Level: All ages and levels
Cost: Free, YMCA membership not required
Bird Bam Mahjong Club Open Play
To find it, just follow the signage with the bird on a bam tile, and maybe stop at the fountain to make a wish for good luck before joining open play.
Since Dan and Jordana Signer opened the club in May, the husband-wife duo have already registered more than 1,200 players in their booking system. The space has two rooms: a main area and the stylish Charleston Room, which houses two automatic tables that can set up walls diagonally in seconds. (Dan will happily demonstrate the impressive feature.)
“People who’ve been playing mahjong for a long time, who are a little bit older — they were the first ones to find us,” Dan says. They are the ones especially excited to “play on the automatics,” which were reprogrammed to use 152 tiles for American mahjong versus traditional mahjong sets of 144. Other styles are welcomed at the other tables.
While you’re there, browse Bird Bam’s boutique of mahjong-themed goods, including their branded playing mats (with basic American mahjong tile direction reminders and rules) and wood racks that top most of the tables. Also check out their calendar for special themed events.
Happens: Three-hour open play sessions happen five days a week. You can also book an introductory class or guided play session.
Level: All levels
Cost: $20 per open-play session for nonmembers; unlimited sessions with a $135 monthly membership (which includes two guest passes and one private table per month)
'Mahjong Mondays' at Zinqué Venice
Mahjong Mondays take place in the side dining room featuring velvet banquettes and bistro chairs. Lane often opens with a bit of history on American mahjong, how white American businessmen learned mahjong in China and “sort of bastardized the game and changed it for the American audience.”
At the beginners tables, there was a mix of couples and friends clustered closely together with sets of tiles face up in front of them. Lane was teaching them how to read and arrange the tiles in the winning combinations on the National Mah Jongg League card.
Out of respect for the origins of mahjong, Lane encourages all her American mahjong students “to learn to play the original game, the way it was created.”
Happens: One Monday a month, 6–8 p.m.
Level: All levels
Cost: $35 open play, $75 plus service fee for lesson
LA Pride of Mahjong's 'Free Play Night' at Mahjong Stars Stadium
It’s the only mahjong destination in Los Angeles featuring all-automatic Riichi tables, a fact that Mahjong Stars founder Masa Yaehata is proud of. The large game room for experienced players has 10 of them; the smaller room for beginners, with instruction in Japanese and English, has 4. Some might say that Riichi requires more strategy than other styles and is difficult to master. But thanks to the automatic tables, which regulars describe as “awesome” and a way to “prevent cheating,” games happen quickly.
The tables don’t just shuffle tiles and build walls, they keep score too. Each has automatic point-stick tracking. This helps since players rotate between tables throughout the evening so they have opportunities to play with different people and build community. LAPOM celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.
“Just leave the ego at the door and have fun,” says instructor Kenji Baba. “That’s the most important thing.” Just be prepared for Yaehata’s unique brand of humor.
Happens: Last Friday of the month, 6–10 p.m.
Level: Open play, teaching tables and a mini tournament
Cost: Free, all ages, snacks provided
'Mahjong Sosyal' at the Pop-Hop Books Co-Op
Beginners receive friendly guidance from husband-wife team Alex J. Cabalu and Lisa Felipe on the basics of Pinoy-style mahjong, a version in which winds and dragons are treated like flowers and seasons, set aside face up, and replaced. In addition to English, the hosts can offer a bit of instruction in two dialects: Kapampangan and Taglish.
When I asked Pop-Hop co-founder Kenzo Martinez why he welcomed mahjong into the bookstore, he said, “It’s just cool. Mahjong is like sweet tea and arroz caldo (a Filipino porridge) — like home, family gatherings and holidays.” That’s exactly the type of environment the hosts create.
At the event I attended, the food spread included pastries and familiar snacks from the Philippines (Sky Flakes and Choc Nut), and there was a raffle of Filipino mahjong–related merch. My favorite takeaway: The sage life advice Martinez shared with our table during games.
Happens: Third Saturdays of the month, 12–3 p.m. (pauses in November and December)
Level: All levels. Open play and teaching tables.
Cost: $10, includes snacks, refreshments and a raffle ticket
Mahjong Nights at Free Spirited
You can order one of the 26 whimsically named alcohol-free specialty cocktails — one for every letter of the alphabet — and play mahjong three nights a week, hosted by Common Ground Mahjong.
I visited on a Wednesday and shared a booth with a mom, her teenage son and another regular who told me “the owners know everyone by name — and their drinks.” It’s that kind of place, a classic laidback neighborhood bar where guests of all ages are welcome. One player said she previously brought her 9-year-old nephew.
Generally seven tables are set up for play, including one automatic table in the far back and, if requested, four tables outside. Expect people of varying skill levels playing everything from chicken hands to advanced (points). Regulars are often ready to teach beginners. Along with drinks, there are vegan-friendly food options, all with tax and tip included in the price.
Happens: Wednesday through Friday, 6–9 p.m. Thursdays tend to be the busiest.
Level: All levels, all ages
Cost: Free
Mahjong Underground at Nico’s
The cozy beginners’ room is to the right, beyond the beaded-curtain archway, and features brighter lighting and “TAs” to help acquaint guests with Hong Kong–style rules and lead friendly rounds of chicken hand. “I’m here for you,” the TA for the evening repeatedly told guests.
Experienced players can head to the more spacious red-hued backroom and play for points. The tables get packed. If there are people waiting, the norm is to play two rounds before welcoming new players into the fold. Attendance is usually capped around 70, so if you’re feeling social, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to rotate to one of nine tables and meet new people. And during any downtime, you can always grab a drink from the bar and watch the action through the curved glass wall.
Happens: Every other Thursday, 8 p.m.–11:45 p.m.
Level: Open play and beginner tables. 21+.
Cost: $8
East Never Loses' 'Mahjong in the Chinese Garden' at the Huntington
East Never Loses founder Angie Lin, who’s also the cofounder ofMahjong Mistress, opens each session with a brief history of the game, followed by mahjong instruction and open play. Lin, who has been producing mahjong events since 2022, brings an infectious enthusiasm for the game. Many of the mahjong hosts featured in this guide are East West Never Loses event regulars and a few credit Lin for teaching them Taiwanese style.
Tickets often sell out and booking well in advance is advised. “I don’t think many other mahjong events let you play in a Chinese pavilion overlooking a koi pond,” Lin says.
Tip: You can walk through the grounds of the Huntington afterward so choose your shoewear accordingly.
Happens: One Sunday a month (off in December), two sessions: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 1–2:30 p.m.
Level: Open and guided play. All ages.
Cost: $45, includes admission to the Huntington
Pongs & Pints at Five Point Five Brewing Co.
Fast forward to today, and her Pongs & Pints mahjong night at the family-owned Five Point Five celebrated its first anniversary this fall. An avid player, Nadres-Hurtado launched the event because it was difficult to find people to play Filipino mahjong regularly. It’s truly a family affair: Expect Nadres-Hurtado or her son, Joshua Hurtado, and husband, Fausto Hurtado, to greet you when you arrive.
Grab a nametag and then join one of six or more tables set up in the brewery for casual open play. No betting allowed. Lessons are usually offered for the first hour. “It’s a very chill vibe, like a neighborhood bar,” Nadres-Hurtado says. “A lot of people come after work and unwind.” To keep the Filipino-themed evening going, order an ube or calamansi hard seltzer.
Happens: Third Thursday of the month, 6–9 p.m.
Level: Open play and teaching tables. All ages.
Cost: $10
Mahjong Open Play at Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for socializing before games officially kick off at 7 p.m. There are upwards of 12 tables, where players bring their official National Mah Jongg League cards to guide them to the year’s winning hands. Rabin notes that the event is more for those who know the basics than complete novices, though the night is “very chill” and intergenerational. If you’re looking to learn, Rabin is one of the instructors of a four-part beginners series offered at the center.
After the initial deal, players arrange their tiles on their racks. Then there’s the Charleston, a series of exchanges of three tiles passed in specific directions to their table mates, before live play begins. Rabin looks forward to inviting fellow mahjong event producers to teach other styles in the future.
Happens: Once a month, generally Thursday, 7–9 p.m.
Level: Open play
Cost: Free for SIJCC members, $10 nonmembers
'Mahjong Mondays' at Dym Books & Boba
The event hosted by Dym started with a bang in July 2025. “We had an enormous crowd,” says Dym co-owner Desiree Sayarath, who launched the event with Dym regular Doc Von Roch. “We were so in over our heads.” But volunteers pitched in to help sustain Mahjong Mondays, which now averages about 60 people per event. Sayarath and Von Roch now work in collaboration with Common Ground Mahjong’s Jay Zhao, and invite local entrepreneurs to feature their wares and pastries throughout the evening.
Mahjong sets are provided, but some players bring their own to share, indicative of the kind of camaraderie the event nurtures, especially following the neighboring Eaton Fire. Says co-host Von Roch: “What drew me to this place in particular was the real heavy focus on community. Not just using it as a buzzword.”
Happens: First and third Mondays, 6:30–8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Level: Open play, all ages
Wan Collective’s Intergenerational Mahjong Series at Langley Center
When you check in, one of the first questions you’re asked is: What language do you speak? Depending on the volunteers of the day — they have 90 in all — up to 12 languages are represented. “You don’t have to speak English to learn,” says Jaimie Wan of Wan Collective. If you’re a beginner, you can find someone with a “teacher” nametag to sit by your side for guided play. Throughout the event, kids and adults walk from table to table, offering sweet and savory treats.
Wan says she had grown up watching elders play mahjong but “was never invited to the table.” She was inspired to start the series after seeing a group of family members bring their grandmother to the nighttime event at General Lee’s.
There’s a palpable energy and reverence for the game in the air, perhaps due to the large number of seniors there who’ve been playing for decades. Many appeared to be longtime friends, building and moving walls diagonally across their tables in unison, then picking up and arranging tiles without looking at them, all while laughing and catching up. They know the tiles so well, they can read them by touch.
Happens: Usually every third Sunday, 10 a.m.–noon, longer during special events
Level: All levels
Cost: Free, donations welcome
El Segundo Mahjong Community/Club Open Play at Joslyn Center
El Segundo Mahjong Community/Club now sets up 15 tables every Wednesday in the center’s largest room. “We’ve had players as young as 8 come with their moms,” Cuenco says. His paternal lola, whom he watched play mahjong into the early-morning hours as a kid, would be proud of the community he’s built.
Each table displays a placard with a skill level and style: HKOS (Hong Kong Old Style), Taiwanese, Japanese Riichi and Filipino. When you arrive, share your preferred style and experience, and the hosts will work with you to get to the right table. You may want to invest in a raffle ticket or two during your visit. Sometimes the prize is a mahjong set. Another ESMC mahjong event takes place nearby at G’s Il Capo dei Bar every Thursday evening.
Happens: Wednesdays, 5–7:30 p.m.
Level: Open play, all ages
Cost: Free