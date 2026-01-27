This must be Monrovia

Many Angelenos have never set foot in Monrovia, the mountain-view town nestled in the San Gabriel foothills, or even heard of it — unless they read their Trader Joe’s labels, many of which name the city as the distribution site. It’s still a bit of an insider’s secret, which locals like myself tend to appreciate.

Monrovia embodies the word “picturesque” in a way Thornton Wilder would’ve appreciated: Neat little historic homes — many designed in the Arts and Crafts and New Mediterranean architectural styles — line neighborhood streets abundant with native plants. Residents, by turns sweet and quirky, seem like they could be plucked right out the “Gilmore Girls” town of Stars Hollow: You might meet an award-winning whistler who hosts an annual music festival in Library Park or a mayor whose husband campaigns for her by strolling the streets wearing a sandwich board. Monrovians are intensely proud of their city, telling their stories through a historical museum and an archive called the Legacy Project . On Friday evenings, they often come together in Old Town Monrovia, where four blocks of the main thoroughfare of Myrtle Avenue are shut down to traffic for a street fair complete with bounce houses, food trucks and a petting zoo. Their event calendars are peppered with frequent festivals in Library Park and the county fair-esque Monrovia Days town birthday celebration.

Los Angeles County’s fourth-oldest city, Monrovia was incorporated in 1887 after William N. Monroe, a former superintendent for Southern Pacific rail company, along with James F. Crank, Edward F. Spence and John D. Bicknell, plotted a 120-acre town centered at Orange (now Colorado Boulevard) and Myrtle Avenue. Historic gems can be found all around: You can still admire the Mayan Revival-style architecture of the century-old Aztec Hotel or look for the brass plaques displayed on more than 40 of Monrovia’s “first houses” built before the end of 1887. Just be on the lookout for the bears: They’re the unofficial mascot of Monrovia, since they languidly amble our streets, inspire our art (you’ll find bear murals and sculptures throughout town) and even bathe in our hot tubs .

In general, daily life in Monrovia feels mellow, slow and friendly. Seeing and being seen isn’t as much of an objective as savoring a breakfast of runny eggs while reading a newspaper, meandering by the lit-up park fountain or hiking through the 80 acres of wilderness at Monrovia Canyon Park. Don’t expect to get anywhere in town fast, especially during rush hour along Huntington Drive, Foothill Boulevard or the 210 . In getting around, public transit can come to the rescue: the GoMonrovia Lyft Pass offers $6 local Lyft rides, and the city is connected by Metro to Pasadena, Highland Park, Union Station, Azusa, Long Beach and other locations. Monrovia isn’t for everyone but it’s as close to paradise as anything I’ve ever found in Los Angeles County. I hope to someday be considered one of the city’s quirky characters who has long called this place home.

