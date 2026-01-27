This must be Monrovia
Many Angelenos have never set foot in Monrovia, the mountain-view town nestled in the San Gabriel foothills, or even heard of it — unless they read their Trader Joe’s labels, many of which name the city as the distribution site. It’s still a bit of an insider’s secret, which locals like myself tend to appreciate.
Monrovia embodies the word “picturesque” in a way Thornton Wilder would’ve appreciated: Neat little historic homes — many designed in the Arts and Crafts and New Mediterranean architectural styles — line neighborhood streets abundant with native plants. Residents, by turns sweet and quirky, seem like they could be plucked right out the “Gilmore Girls” town of Stars Hollow: You might meet an award-winning whistler who hosts an annual music festival in Library Park or a mayor whose husband campaigns for her by strolling the streets wearing a sandwich board. Monrovians are intensely proud of their city, telling their stories through a historical museum and an archive called the Legacy Project. On Friday evenings, they often come together in Old Town Monrovia, where four blocks of the main thoroughfare of Myrtle Avenue are shut down to traffic for a street fair complete with bounce houses, food trucks and a petting zoo. Their event calendars are peppered with frequent festivals in Library Park and the county fair-esque Monrovia Days town birthday celebration.
Los Angeles County’s fourth-oldest city, Monrovia was incorporated in 1887 after William N. Monroe, a former superintendent for Southern Pacific rail company, along with James F. Crank, Edward F. Spence and John D. Bicknell, plotted a 120-acre town centered at Orange (now Colorado Boulevard) and Myrtle Avenue. Historic gems can be found all around: You can still admire the Mayan Revival-style architecture of the century-old Aztec Hotel or look for the brass plaques displayed on more than 40 of Monrovia’s “first houses” built before the end of 1887. Just be on the lookout for the bears: They’re the unofficial mascot of Monrovia, since they languidly amble our streets, inspire our art (you’ll find bear murals and sculptures throughout town) and even bathe in our hot tubs.
In general, daily life in Monrovia feels mellow, slow and friendly. Seeing and being seen isn’t as much of an objective as savoring a breakfast of runny eggs while reading a newspaper, meandering by the lit-up park fountain or hiking through the 80 acres of wilderness at Monrovia Canyon Park. Don’t expect to get anywhere in town fast, especially during rush hour along Huntington Drive, Foothill Boulevard or the 210. In getting around, public transit can come to the rescue: the GoMonrovia Lyft Pass offers $6 local Lyft rides, and the city is connected by Metro to Pasadena, Highland Park, Union Station, Azusa, Long Beach and other locations. Monrovia isn’t for everyone but it’s as close to paradise as anything I’ve ever found in Los Angeles County. I hope to someday be considered one of the city’s quirky characters who has long called this place home.
What's included in this guide
Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we may include gems that linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What L.A. neighborhood should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Fuel up and linger a while at Grey & Cash
Customers tend to be a mix of remote workers parked at tables with their laptops, noshing on sausage or vegan breakfast burritos, and groups of friends lounging on sofas and digging into breakfast bowls with vegan carnitas or soyrizo. At the outdoor tables, dogs are spoiled with biscuits and water bowls.
The usual suspects line the menu — cortados, macchiatos, Americanos and more — but you can also venture out and try specials like the James Brown, a latte with brown sugar, cinnamon and oat milk; the Honeycomb, a latte with raw sage honey and cinnamon; and the Tonic, a blend of espresso, lime and fever tree tonic on ice. Grey & Cash, knowing its audience, closes early at 2 p.m.
Skip the lines at Porto’s and get your Cuban pastry fix at Merengue Bakery
Service is brisk but warm, with many items ready to go in less than a few minutes. There are several dog-friendly tables tucked into the adjoining alley, along with ample tables indoors and on the front patio, though it’s common for customers to order to go. As in Cuba, many of the pastries (beef papas rellenos, pasteles de carne and ropa vieja sandos) are walking friendly, so you can easily devour them en route to wherever you’re headed. Merengue also specializes in catering, so delivering big orders is old hat to them, with a selection of full cakes ready for last-minute birthday celebrations.
Go deep into your highly specific interests at the Monrovia Public Library
A big blue bear sculpture featuring nature scenes welcomes kids into the children’s collection, which features educational computer games, a play area for toddlers and frequent craft sessions and Lego building events for older kids. The YA section is impressive, with librarian-favorite titles turned out to intrigue passerby. There’s even a 3D printer you can use to print a design once a month.
Rent a meeting or study room, including the spacious Heritage Room, above which hangs a 1940s-era mural of bear cubs painted by California artist Helen Katharine Forbes. Behind the library is a large playground. Many town festivals happen in front of the library under the shade of a grand Moreton Bay fig tree.
Hike to the 30-foot waterfall at the revamped Monrovia Canyon Park
You can now access this lush, revitalized 80-acre park at a time when so many Angeles Forest and Altadena trails are still closed due to fire damage. Hiking, picnicking and birding opportunities abound, with the main trail weaving over streams, across fields and up hillsides to a 30-foot waterfall. At its height, the park reaches 1,300 feet, with scenic views of the canyon. You may even spy our local black bear or mule deer, and certainly reptiles, squirrels and birds (bring your binoculars).
A new nature center now hosts native reptiles, kids activities and ranger talks. Shady areas with picnic tables covered by coast live oaks and Western sycamores make for a perfect afternoon respite. Wear protective hiking shoes primed for water crossings, bring bug spray for the rapacious mosquitoes and consider long pants with socks for ticks. Parking is $5 on weekdays and $6 on weekends.
Sculpt a mantle-worthy masterpiece at Makers & Clay
You can take a one-time class where you’ll complete a simple project, like a pet bowl, animal figurine or pinch pot coffee mug, or enroll in a series of classes to hone your art. Wheel-throwing is tricky, but a four-week intro course can ease you in, while more advanced classes can help you sculpt bowls or take you into vase-making. Hand-building courses focus on servingware for a beautiful dinner: a serving bowl, a charcuterie platter and a candlestick holder. Already know what you’re doing and simply want to work on your projects? A membership gives you unsupervised time in the studio.
Bite into warm pockets of Argentine goodness at Lord Empanada
For breakfast, dig into golden breakfast empanadas stuffed with scrambled eggs, potato, cheese and ham. For lunch, opt for empanadas filled with birria, pizza, beef, potato and hardboiled egg, and chicken and potatoes. Vegetarians have their pick too: soyrizo, vegan cheese and potato; spinach and cheese, spicy black bean, jalapeno, corn and red pepper, or mushroom, garlic and Swiss. There are even dessert empanadas: apple pie with dulce de leche or New York cheesecake with raspberry marmalade. Yet if you think it’s all empanadas, you’d be fooled: There are tri tip and porchetta sandwiches, beef stroganoff, chili verde plates and local beers are on tap. Pro tip: Grab more chimichurri sauces than you think you need.
Slurp sweet pearls and try some Asian snacks at the Boba Box Cafe
The crop of drinks includes tiger milk tea with brown sugar caramel, galaxy lemonade with butterfly pea blossom tea and jelly, and strawberry matcha latte made with ceremonial-grade matcha. The spacious cafe area is well-suited for studying (with outlets at select tables) or socializing (with Uno, Jenga and chess games stacked by the sofa). Non-boba items include an assortment of Asian packaged snacks, along with ube cream cheese bread and meringue cakes in flavors like cashew, mango, ube and — yes — durian. Villacisneros-Tusjakova knows that many boba lovers are also stuffed animal lovers as the shop offers “surprise cups,” a promo in which each drink comes with a collectible mystery plushie.
Join a book club or craft your heart out at Black Cat Fables
Fabry, who worked in public libraries for a decade, curated the shop to be inclusive in genre and audience. The mint green shelves are lined with fiction, graphic novels, cookbooks, poetry, fantasy and sci-fi. Readers can find their people through the shop’s array of book clubs: There’s a self-help smut club, hosted by a licensed family therapist, a fiction podcast listening club, a parenting book club and a (mostly) silent book club. Other events include reading bingo, author talks, poetry readings and children’s story time led by the resident Story Lady, along with workshops for crafting everything from embroidered ornaments to hand-carved rubber stamps to watercolor paintings.
Black Cat Fables is also a great spot for quick gifts from small and women-owned businesses: organic skincare, sweets, jewelry, cat and dog toys, greeting cards, candles and home decor. An in-house coffee bar serves espresso drinks, matcha, chai and tea, including the staff-favorite “reader’s blend.”
Sip a shake with sprinkles at Moo Moo Mia
Their mission is to serve ice cream that’s up to European standards, churned fresh every couple days and made with fresh produce instead of flavoring syrups. “We really squeeze the oranges and lemons, and purée bananas and strawberries,” Mia says. Marcus spends his time in the kitchen experimenting with new and seasonal flavors, like peach cobbler in the summer, pumpkin cheesecake in the fall and frozen hot chocolate in the winter. Their most popular standard flavors are cookies and cream, sea salt, caramel, chocolate, strawberry and mint chip. Top your scoop with a cookie straw or turn it into a shake and then sit on the bench out front as you watch Monrovians wander by.
Pet llamas and snack on kettle corn at the Monrovia Street Fair & Market
It could all feel a bit chaotic, except that the city of Monrovia organizes the event so well that maneuvering the fair is fluid and cleanup is thorough (there’s not a single piece of confetti or popcorn to be found on the street the next morning). The weekly fest begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. — and a bit later in the spring and summer. Don’t miss the inflatable slides and aerial trampolines (buy tickets at the table near Thai Thyme), the food vendors on the far south end and the balloon artist near Taqueria Diablo, whose winsome flowers and eccentric aliens are always a hit with kids.
Immerse yourself in local history at Monrovia Historical Museum
The museum also hosts large-scale exhibits like a turn-of-the-century parlor and 1920s kitchen, a Monrovia doctor’s buggy used to make house calls, and replicas of a local 1907 first-grade classroom and a local sanatorium for lung diseases. The Changemakers exhibit highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in the development and growth of the city. A permanent architectural exhibit highlighting local building styles opened last year, featuring a facade of an authentic Craftsman and a touchscreen where visitors can view the 170-plus landmarked Victorian, Four Square, Craftsman, Spanish Colonial Revival, English Tudor and midcentury homes and test their architectural knowledge with quizzes.
Snag your next OOTD at Suo Boutique
The sisters started their business by manufacturing their own clothing (“suo” means “to sew” in Latin) and later moved on to handpicking items from external producers. The denim collection, with sizes 0 to 15, includes the brands Just Black Denim, Risen, Mica and Flying Monkey, all known for their quality, stretch and accessible price points. The jewelry bar features delicate chains and playful beaded initial necklaces.
For inspiration on how to style your items together for a winning OOTD, check out Suo’s Instagram.
Hit up the best happy hour at Look Dine-In Cinemas
Look Cinemas shows all the blockbusters and many indie films in its eight theaters of varying sizes. At times, it hosts special themed events — think Miyazaki creations, vintage flicks like “Dirty Dancing” and Halloween fright nights. My favorite are the mystery screenings, where you don’t know what’s going to play until the film rolls. Best of all, Look offers an annual all-you-can-watch pass for $199 a year (one movie per day), which you can use at the other Look location in Glendale. And for $800, you can rent out a theater for a private screening with up to 40 of your closest friends.
Indulge in tangy chicharron on Taco Tuesday at Taqueria El Diablo
For something less typical, try a tlayuda, a Oaxacan specialty featuring a crispy tortilla topped with meat, beans, cheese and shredded cabbage. The comfortingly carby breakfast burritos (served all day), the crispy asada fries, beef quesabirria and chimichangas are all worth a trip. Be warned that it’s not the best sitch for vegetarians who want more than rajas, hongos or nopales. And if you want beans on your tacos, you’ll have to ask for a special order.
Before you take your first glorious bite, top your items with even more flavor: The red and green salsas are calibrated toward the less spicy end of the spectrum, and there’s a sweet, nutty salsa macha that you can grab at the condiment bar. On nice days, the taqueria offers an outdoor agua fresca bar with free refills. If you like it sweet, try the strawberry or watermelon.
Shimmy to K-pop while snacking on wings at Seoul Alley
Start with spicy bulgogi fries, steamed cheesy egg, soondae (blood sausage, sliced and stir-fried), corn cheese and kimchi fried rice, but don’t fill up before you hit the main attraction: the chicken (the place used to be called K-Chicken & Beer, after all). The wings or boneless pieces come coated in eight flavors, including mango habanero and soy garlic. They also serve regular spicy tteokbokki, a popular street food with thick, chewy rice cakes in a bright red Korean chili sauce, but I prefer the rose tteokbokki, a creamy, more temperate version. If you’re still hungry, spoon up spicy pork stir-fry, kimchi jjigae and army stew (IFKYK). In the summer, you can get jolmyeon, a tasty cold noodle salad.
Take a date night cooking class at Sauté Culinary Academy
He found two distinct groups flocking to his workshops: kids and couples. Every Saturday morning, young chefs-in-training can learn how to hold a knife, measure spices, roll cinnamon rolls or crank out long ribbons of pasta. Sauté also hosts special kids classes like cupcake wars and pizza parties. Couples can enjoy the BYOB date night experiences, where they’ll slice, dice, knead and stir-fry dishes and then enjoy them together at a banquet table over a bottle of wine. Adult class options include fresh pasta making, sourdough baking and exploring Japanese, French, Italian, Cuban, Mediterranean, Thai, Indian or Korean cuisines. Sauté also holds special vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free courses, as well summer camps for kids and teens, and team-building workshops for professional groups.
The best part? Someone else will do the dishes.
Pair Mario Kart with beer at Hop Secret Brewing Co.
Step into the long, narrow cavern where you can snack on fresh baskets of (free!) popcorn from the old-fashioned popping machine and savor a seasonal brew (try the Watermelon Creamsicle Double Hazy in summer, Raspberry Wheat Ale in the fall, and Winter Wit in the chillier months). The beer rotation usually includes their standbys: the El Cachorro Mexican Lager, Westy West Coast IPA, Starhazer Hazy, Tongue Butter Peanut Butter Stout and Forbidden Marionberry Crumble Pastry Sour.
For those feeling competitive, there’s a Nintendo Switch where you can throw down at Mario Kart, along with SNES, Sega Genesis and retro arcade games. And if you start to get hungry, check out the food trucks stationed outside on Friday and Saturday nights.