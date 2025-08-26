7 new things to do in idyllic Ojai, like roam in an oasis of giant tortoises

The census people will tell you that Ojai’s population is something like 7,563, but don’t be fooled. This is a small town that contains multitudes.

That is, this little, liberal enclave beneath the Topatopa Mountains cherishes creativity, yet often resists change. It celebrates freedom, yet relies on regulation. Though its prosperity is driven by visitors from Los Angeles (just an hour and a half away), its leaders get nervous about anything that might lure more of them.

Somehow, this mix keeps producing new and intriguing things — including enough recent developments to fill a lively weekend. They include a new hotel (Hotel El Roblar, which is really a dramatically retooled old hotel); new restaurants; a spiffy new movie theater with cocktails and organic popcorn; a mezcal bar and listening room; and increased odds of encountering a rare tortoise (at the Turtle Conservancy outside town).

Also, in the days since my visit, the new chefs in charge of the Ranch House, where Alan and Helen Wheeler pioneered California cuisine in the 1950s and ‘60s, have opened their doors. Perfecte and Alia Rocher offer prix-fixe dinners in a 15,000-square-foot garden. The restaurant’s new name: The Rochers at the Ranch House.)

In addition, actor Jon Bernthal leads a team that has upgraded the Ojai school district’s Chaparral Auditorium, a 115-seat black box venue on Ojai Avenue that housed a stage production, “Ironbound,” in May and is to be used by Nordhoff High School. If Bernthal and team have their way, an Ojai Theater Festival will become an annual event, joining a local cultural schedule that includes the Ojai Music Festival, Ojai Playwrights Conference and the Ojai Pops Concert Series.

The options will easily fill a couple of days. But if you stay twice as long and do everything half as quickly — that’s closer to the Ojai way. Now, on to these seven new (and renewed) possibilities.